San Angelo Man Indicted for Intentionally Crashing His Car Into Another Vehicle
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury in August for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after ramming his vehicle intentionally into another. According to court documents, a San Angelo police officer responded to the 2100 block of Field Street...
SAPD investigation leads to murder suspect arrest
Editor’s Note: After this article was published, SAPD corrected the spelling of the victim’s name. This article has been updated to reflect that. SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Christie Feland that occurred on Nov. 8 of this year. According to police, […]
Help Solve the Arellano Family Highway 277 Murders
The Arellano family consisted of Juan age 29, Monica age 24, Rosa age 21, Eduardo age 1, Leticia age 2, and Manuel Jr. 5. The family was traveling to San Angelo, Texas to meet with other family members on April 16th, 1968. Texas Rangers Cold Case Investigators say that the...
Thanksgiving Day crash sends one car into fence line
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On November 24, 2022, a collision on Truman and West Avenue Y, sent one vehicle into a fence line. An officer on the scene said the red Buick Encore was headed westbound on Avenue Y when the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck the black Chevrolet headed northbound on Truman. […]
San Angelo Thug Caught on Ring Camera Twice Assaulting 2 Different Women
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury after being caught on Ring security cameras assaulting two different women. According to court documents, on February 19, 2021, San Angelo police responded to the 3800 block of Honeysuckle Drive regarding a male subject that had allegedly fired a pistol in the direction of a vehicle during a child exchange.
Tom Green County jail logs: November 24, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
Hair Stylist Murdered in Santa Rita
SAN ANGELO, TX — Christie Feland loved to style hair and was a cosmetologist at Southside Kutz Barber Shop on W. Avenue N. Originally from Andrews, she was a single mom of three children. According to the San Angelo Police Department, she was found dead at a residence in...
San Angelo man dies in head-on collision with semi-truck
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old San Angelo man died in a head-on collision with a semi-truck early Saturday. The Texas Department of Public Safety's preliminary crash report on the incident said Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, was driving a car the wrong way on US Hwy 87 near mile post 482. A semi-truck, driven by Hercilio Vasquez Rodriguez, 44, of Killen, was traveling in the southbound lane.
LIVE! DAILY | Identity of Driver in Wall Fatal Crash Revealed!
Today on LIVE!, Matt Trammell sits down with Keep San Angelo Beautiful's Charlotte Anderson to talk about their big tire event they held over the weekend. Also, an ominous video was released prior to an early morning crash near Wall, a capitol murder suspect was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility, UPS had a fake job scam in San Angelo, ASU sends two to the Fishing National Championship, a look forward at the weather, and some Concho Valley teams advance to round 3!
DPS Weighs in on Fatal Crash That Followed Ominous Snapchat Videos
SAN ANGELO- The Department of Public Safety has released the preliminary investigation of the crash at occurred near Wall in the early morning hours on Saturday morning. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Baker, the investigation indicated that vehicle one, a 2015 BMW M4, being driven by Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, of San Angelo, was traveling the wrong direction on US 87 near mile post 482. Nandin was traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
An Ominous Snapchat Video Preceded Fatal Crash
WALL, TX - A two vehicle crash is currently being investigated by the Department of Public Safety. At 4:43 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office send a Nixle alert informing travelers to avoid the southbound lanes of the 8200 block of US Highway 87 near Wood Road and Bean Road as the road would be blocked off due to a traffic accident.
WATCH: Moving Trucks Mangled in High Speed Crash Near Miles Wednesday Morning
SAN ANGELO – A U-Haul box truck and an unmarked box truck crashed Wednesday morning on US Highway 67 north near Miles that sent one person to the hospital. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a major motor vehicle crash was called at the intersection of North US Highway 67 and Thompson Road in the area of Hudson Livestock Supplements.
Christoval man arrested for allegedly photographing woman in bathroom
A Christoval man is facing up to two years in state prison and sex offender status after a grand jury indicted him for allegedly photographing a woman in a bathroom.
Arrest During Last Call at Koronazz Leads to Death of Tom Green Co. DA Investigator
SAN ANGELO, TX – New information released on Wednesday morning revealed more information on the death of the former investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office. As previously reported, on Nov. 13, Steven Carnes, 53, of San Angelo, suddenly died while attempting to make an arrest. For the original article see: Criminal Investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office Passes Away Suddenly At the time of the original story it was only known that Carnes died after attempting to make an arrest. New information revealed that the death occurred moments before the bar he was working at…
Woman indicted after hair test finds meth in child’s body
A bench warrant was also issued for Flores on Nov. 7.
