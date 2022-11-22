Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
Related
News On 6
Downtown Bixby Transforms Into Winter Wonderland
Families can enjoy hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows, but that’s not all the village has to offer. Paisley Currier says she loves Christmas. She received some great news from Santa Thursday at the Bixby Christmas Village. “I asked Santa if I’ve been a good girl and he said I’ve...
cherokeephoenix.org
Hunter’s Home hosting holiday candlelight tours
PARK HILL – Oklahoma’s only remaining pre-Civil War plantation home will host five nights of candlelight tours in December. The tours of Hunter’s Home will take place 4-8 p.m. from Tuesday, Dec. 13 through Saturday, Dec. 17. The 177-year-old home will be decorated in a Victorian holiday style. Period Christmas decorations and candlelight will adorn the home’s lavish parlor, sitting room and dining room. Costumed reenactors will share the history of the home.
pryorinfopub.com
Free Thanksgiving Meals in Mayes County
PRYOR, Okla. – Charlie's Chicken Restaurant in Pryor and Hope Church in Locust Grove will be offering a free Thanksgiving Day meal to anyone in need. Charlies Chicken Thanksgiving Meal >>11am to 2pm located at 34 S Mill St, Pryor, OK, United States, Oklahoma. With Thanksgiving being just around...
Tally's Good Food Cafe Serves Free Thanksgiving Meal For Anyone
A local restaurant is carrying on tradition of providing a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who walks in. The owner says it's his way of showing his gratitude, sharing joy and food with others. On a rainy Thanksgiving morning, people lined up outside Tally’s Good Food Cafe. "It means...
Humane Society of Tulsa offers $50 adoptions on Black Friday
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is hosting a Black Friday event. All adoptions from Nov. 25 through Nov. 30th will be $50. In a Facebook post, the organization says that their shelters are full. They have dogs of all sizes and ages. The event starts at...
Pryor man says 'thank you' to community with free Thanksgiving meals
Pryor man says "thank you" to community with free Thanksgiving meal after supporting him through a devastating loss
Tulsa Police Patrol Woodland Hills Mall To Help Keep Shoppers Safe
With all of the traffic at Woodland Hills mall, Tulsa law enforcement agencies say they're working together to make sure everyone stays safe. For more than a decade now Sgt. Brian Collum has continued his annual patrol over Woodland Hills during the holiday season. Collum started a program called Operation Safe Shopper because of the high number of car break-ins in the area.
koamnewsnow.com
How indigenous chefs observe Thanksgiving, or don’t
Thanksgiving is a complicated time for Taelor Barton. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Cherokee chef is gathering with family to share a meal on the holiday, but the history of how the US has treated Native Americans hangs heavy in the air. While the conventional narrative around Thanksgiving has been one of...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bartlesville, OK
Bartlesville, a diverse city with a long business and art history, is tucked in northeast Oklahoma in Washington County. Home to more than 37,000 people, according to the 2020 census, this small city is a gold mine full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. If you're looking for a...
publicradiotulsa.org
The need is real in Tulsa as thousands wait for food
People line up around the block at the John 3:16 Mission for the free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway. The Mission has been feeding the hungry for many years during this holiday in Tulsa. 13% higher food costs this year makes the need for the baskets much greater in the community and, at the same time, donations harder to come by.
News On 6
French Bulldog From Bixby Wins 'Best In Show' At 2022 National Dog Show
A familiar dog from Green County is taking home another win, this time at the 2022 National Dog Show. Winston, a French bulldog from Bixby, is the Best in Show winner. He competed against hundreds of other dogs for the prize and this isn't his first win either. Winston also...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
kggfradio.com
Rain in Forecast for Thanksgiving Weekend
A rainy holiday weekend is on the way for southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. The Wichita and Tulsa offices of the National Weather Service are predicting periodic chances for light rain throughout the long weekend. The best chance for rain for the KGGF listening area will be tonight through Thanksgiving Day and again Friday night through Saturday evening.
KTUL
Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
Tulsa mother lays 2-year-old son to rest after October collision
As many families get together to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, one Tulsa family is marking the holiday in a different way.
blackchronicle.com
Bartlesville Radio » News » Collinsville Man Indicted by Oklahoma Grand Jury
A Collinsville man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Tulsa for felonious crimes he allegedly dedicated just lately associated to firearms. Curt Thomas Been, age 52, is charged with felony possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of an unregistered weapon created from a shotgun. Been is banned from possession firearms as a result of a former conviction on a felony.
Troopers respond to dozens of accidents on Thanksgiving, says OHP
Thanksgiving was a busy holiday for Oklahoma troopers. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers responded to 109 non-injury collisions and 53 injury collisions between midnight and 9 a.m. Those numbers for the full 24 hours have not yet been updated. Troopers said two of those crashes were fatalities. In...
Federal grant helping food insecure communities in Oklahoma
The federal grant is expanding the DUO program to 50 of Oklahoma's most food insecure communities and they hoping to expand to all 77 counties in Oklahoma by 2028.
pryorinfopub.com
Thankful for Pryor
Thanksgiving, a time to be thankful and reflect. I have done a lot of that this year. When I first moved to Pryor 11 years ago I never thought that this would be home. I never imagined that I could feel a connection to a place that seemed, on a surface level, lifeless. All that has changed throughout the years and there is not just one reason.
Muskogee County receives grant to elevate road impacted by 2019 flood
Muskogee County just recently accepted a near-$10 million grant to raise the elevation of a major connector road between the communities of Ft. Gibson and Okay.
Comments / 0