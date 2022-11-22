ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring belonged to Los Angeles man

DNA testing has identified the person whose partial foot was seen floating in Yellowstone National Park’s Abyss Pool this summer. Three months after the shoe-clad foot was spotted in the West Thumb Geyser Basin, National Park Service officials said the foot was that of 70-year-old Il Hun Ro, officials said Thursday in a news release. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
OutThere Colorado

Treasure worth millions may still be hidden in 'lost' Colorado cave

Millions of dollars worth of gold may be hidden deep in the Colorado mountains. In 1880, three prospectors unintentionally and allegedly discovered a strange cave that housed a mysterious treasure and a number of unanswered questions. In October of 1880, E.J. Oliver, S.J. Harkman, and H.A. Melton found themselves in the middle of a powerful snowstorm while prospecting in the San Luis Valley. To save themselves from the elements, the...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Seeking Sharpshooters for Elk Dispersal at Great Sand Dunes National Park

The state of Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park is the place for any self-proclaimed “sharpshooters” to immediately head to if you’re interested in hunting elk. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the department is looking for “qualified volunteers” to help hunt. They need help with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuge.
COLORADO STATE
SFGate

Mother, friends, performers among dead at Colorado gay club

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A loving boyfriend. A 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform. A mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. These are among the victims of the rampage at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 17 others with gunshot wounds.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

'48 HOURS: Last Seen in Breckenridge' to air this weekend on CBS

A case that captured the attention of the country is set to be the subject of '48 Hours: Last Seen in Breckenridge,' scheduled to air on Saturday at 10 PM ET on CBS. The episode covers the 1982 murders of Annette Schnee and Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer, which resulted in a case that went cold for decades until DNA evidence and a genealogy database revealed that the killer was a Colorado man who had been rescued from a nearby mountain pass on the same night that the killings took place.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Abandoned Colorado Liquor Store Looks Straight From a Scary Movie

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If horror movies have taught us anything over the years, it's that you don't walk into old, abandoned buildings in the middle of nowhere. In fact, you should probably just stay in your car and keep your road trip moving right along until you reach a town with, at the very least, a McDonald's.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

It’s Rut Time for Rams in the Rocky Mountain Region

Bighorn sheep have begun their annual rut in the Rocky Mountain region, which means there's no better time for wildlife watchers to get a glimpse of Colorado's official state animal. An estimated 7,000 bighorn sheep live in the Centennial State, which is more than anywhere else in America. While these...
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the 5 Largest Animals in Utah, and Where You’ll Find Them

Discover the 5 Largest Animals in Utah, and Where You'll Find Them. Western America’s Utah is a big state with a low population density. The bulk of its three million citizens lives close to the state’s capital Salt Lake City. The state’s flora and scenery are incredibly diverse! Utah’s topography is recognized for its diversity because of the influence of the arid Rocky Mountains, the Great Basin, and the deserts of the Colorado Plateau. Here, we review the five largest animals in Utah!
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy