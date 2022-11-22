Read full article on original website
A Colorado train passenger looked out the window -- and found a missing hiker
A Colorado train passenger helped lead to the rescue of a missing, injured hiker after she spotted her through a train window.
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring belonged to Los Angeles man
DNA testing has identified the person whose partial foot was seen floating in Yellowstone National Park’s Abyss Pool this summer. Three months after the shoe-clad foot was spotted in the West Thumb Geyser Basin, National Park Service officials said the foot was that of 70-year-old Il Hun Ro, officials said Thursday in a news release. […]
These are the 5 victims of the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting
The day after a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs on November 19, 2022, police released the names of the five victims. Denver7 has compiled stories of their lives.
If You Find an Arrowhead in Colorado, Can You Keep It?
It's really pretty fascinating to think of all the native American Indian tribes that have called Colorado home at one time or another. They came long before we did but they helped shape the land and our state into what we see today. While out exploring the great outdoors in...
Watch ambitious sheepdog 'herding' enormous moose on Utah hiking trail
A hiker has shared a video of his dog, an Australian Shepherd, attempting to 'herd' a huge moose on a trail in Utah. He posted the video on TikTok (opens in new tab) with the caption "The time we thought my dog just had the zoomies but he was actually herding a moose towards us."
Is The TV Show Yellowstone Filmed In Colorado? Some Think So
As Colorado and the rest of the world get ready for season 5 of Yellowstone, we're going to answer a very popular question/rumor about the show. Is it actually filmed in Colorado?. Is Yellowstone Filmed In Colorado?. With so much beautiful scenery in Colorado, the question about the possibility of...
Treasure worth millions may still be hidden in 'lost' Colorado cave
Millions of dollars worth of gold may be hidden deep in the Colorado mountains. In 1880, three prospectors unintentionally and allegedly discovered a strange cave that housed a mysterious treasure and a number of unanswered questions. In October of 1880, E.J. Oliver, S.J. Harkman, and H.A. Melton found themselves in the middle of a powerful snowstorm while prospecting in the San Luis Valley. To save themselves from the elements, the...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Seeking Sharpshooters for Elk Dispersal at Great Sand Dunes National Park
The state of Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park is the place for any self-proclaimed “sharpshooters” to immediately head to if you’re interested in hunting elk. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the department is looking for “qualified volunteers” to help hunt. They need help with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuge.
SFGate
Mother, friends, performers among dead at Colorado gay club
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A loving boyfriend. A 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform. A mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. These are among the victims of the rampage at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 17 others with gunshot wounds.
Federal government to protect rare prairie bird found in Oklahoma, Kansas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The U.S. government says it will protect two populations of a rare prairie bird that’s found in parts of the Midwest, including one of the country’s most prolific oil and gas fields. The lesser prairie chicken’s range covers a portion of the oil-rich Permian...
'48 HOURS: Last Seen in Breckenridge' to air this weekend on CBS
A case that captured the attention of the country is set to be the subject of '48 Hours: Last Seen in Breckenridge,' scheduled to air on Saturday at 10 PM ET on CBS. The episode covers the 1982 murders of Annette Schnee and Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer, which resulted in a case that went cold for decades until DNA evidence and a genealogy database revealed that the killer was a Colorado man who had been rescued from a nearby mountain pass on the same night that the killings took place.
Abandoned Colorado Liquor Store Looks Straight From a Scary Movie
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If horror movies have taught us anything over the years, it's that you don't walk into old, abandoned buildings in the middle of nowhere. In fact, you should probably just stay in your car and keep your road trip moving right along until you reach a town with, at the very least, a McDonald's.
This Colorado Location is One of the Best to Find Obsidian
I have to say that Obsidian is one of the coolest rocks on the face of the earth. Obsidian is often times black in color and when cracked open, has the appearance of glass. Why does it look like glass? Because that's exactly what it is. What is Obsidian?. Obsidian...
It’s Rut Time for Rams in the Rocky Mountain Region
Bighorn sheep have begun their annual rut in the Rocky Mountain region, which means there's no better time for wildlife watchers to get a glimpse of Colorado's official state animal. An estimated 7,000 bighorn sheep live in the Centennial State, which is more than anywhere else in America. While these...
Colorado’s Coors ‘Yellowstone’ Contest Will Have You Living Like a Dutton
It's arguably the biggest TV show to come along in years, "Yellowstone." Not many Americans can know the life of a ranch owner, or ranch hand, or cowboy, but you can sure give a shot. Win this contest, and you'll be living the "good life" for a while in Montana...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the 5 Largest Animals in Utah, and Where You’ll Find Them
Discover the 5 Largest Animals in Utah, and Where You'll Find Them. Western America’s Utah is a big state with a low population density. The bulk of its three million citizens lives close to the state’s capital Salt Lake City. The state’s flora and scenery are incredibly diverse! Utah’s topography is recognized for its diversity because of the influence of the arid Rocky Mountains, the Great Basin, and the deserts of the Colorado Plateau. Here, we review the five largest animals in Utah!
