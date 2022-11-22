Read full article on original website
KULR8
South Dakota Mines comes from behind to sink MSU Billings men's basketball
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Montana State Billings men's basketball's rough week in South Dakota got rougher as South Dakota Mines came back from a halftime deficit to defeat the Yellowjackets 76-71 on Friday. MSUB (4-2 overall) has now dropped back-to-back games after the Hardrockers (1-4) went 18-for-29 shooting (62.1%)...
KULR8
MSUB women's basketball finds success with hometown players
BILLINGS--Earlier this week, MSU Billings lost its first game of the season to Black Hills state 60-51 at home. Next week, the team will play four games in Alaska, and two against conference rivals Alaska and Alaska Anchorage. The team has found success on a roster filled with Montana players...
KULR8
MSU Billings women's basketball beats Salem in first game of Alaska trip
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Montana State Billings' four-game visit to Alaska got off to a strong start Friday as the Yellowjackets defeated Salem (West Virginia) 69-56 in the North Star Invitational at Alaska Airlines Court. MSUB (5-1 overall) pulled away from the Tigers (2-4) in the second half after finding...
Hi-Country Snack Foods is truly Made in Montana
Hi-Country Snack Foods has shifted its focus to making its products using more Montana-born, raised and produced beef.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Memoir by early Montana game warden highlights dangers, oddities
The bullet blasted through the front of the car’s windshield only inches from Gene Tierney’s head, showering his face in shards of glass. It was a stormy day in November 1957 when the shot was fired from a nearby ridge as Tierney drove up the West Fork of Careless Creek in the Big Snowy Mountains.
NBCMontana
Early-bird winner selected for $100k Montana Millionaire prize
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Lottery officials drew an early-bird winner for the Montana Millionaire contest on Friday. The ticket-holder of No. 080647 will take home a $100,000 prize. This year's Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in just over 24 hours. Two winners will be drawn for grand prizes of...
5 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Max Kleinen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their delicious food and amazing service. Are you curious to see if your favourite restaurants made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
The Epic Addition That Montana Ski Mountains Need
This winter activity is fun, fast, and a great experience for people of all ages. So why don't we see it more often?. Montana's ski areas have slowly been opening up for the 2022-2023 winter season, and of course everyone is excited. Whether you enjoy small ski mountains or big resorts, Montana has winter fun for everyone. But what if we could make our ski areas even more fun?
KULR8
MSU Billings men's hoops suffers one of most lopsided losses ever at Black Hills State
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Montana State Billings men's basketball's bid to make a statement against a top-10 opponent backfired dramatically in a stunning 97-38 loss at Black Hills State on Wednesday night — the Yellowjackets' largest defeat in 15 years. MSUB entered the game having received a vote in...
KULR8
Local couple buys Sports Plex in Billings, changing it into a family fun facility
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings couple purchased the Sports Plex in Billings, changing it into a 41,000-square foot indoor family fun facility named Lava Island, a Colorado-based company. A release from Lava Island said the new facility will include large playground structures, a trampoline park and a restaurant. “We are...
realnewsmontana.com
He Coaches Executives, He Lives in The Flathead Valley of Montana
He coaches senior level executives, both in the private sector and in government. He's been an adviser to top companies, and travelled the world. He also served as one of just a handful of people who sat on Newt Gingrich's "brain trust" after Gingrich and the Republicans took over the US House of Representatives in the 1990's.
A Railroad Strike Could Cost America Up to $2 Billion a Day
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana consumers and businesses, as well as those throughout the country, will be deeply affected if railroad workers go on strike and freight trains no longer roll through the country. KGVO News spoke to Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business...
Car Drives Through Montana Storefront
It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
viatravelers.com
14 Best Lakes in Montana to Visit
Also known as the Treasure State, Montana is well-known for its natural beauty, vast rolling plains, and mountainous regions. This is one of the most visited US states for outdoor adventures. From Glacier National Park to Logan Pass to breathtaking lakes to other natural attractions, Montana offers endless opportunities to its visitors.
NBCMontana
Multiple systems to impact western Montana over the next week; the first arrives today
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 5 PM Friday through 8 AM Saturday for the Kootenai/Cabinet, West Glacier, and Lower Clark Fork Regions. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. 2 to 4 inches over Lookout and Marias Passes.
explorebigsky.com
After public outcry, Montana standards for counselors, librarians, to stay in place
The Montana Board of Public Education plans to keep existing ratios between students and librarians, school counselors and superintendents — contrary to the Office of Public Instruction’s recommendation to eliminate the minimum requirements. The board also plans to retain ratios between students and principals, which OPI had recommended...
KULR8
Montana Family Farms: local women contributing to the backbone of the economy
Montana- In 2017, the Census of Agriculture reported 36% of producers in the United States were made up by women. Two years later the Agribusiness HR Review showed that more than sixty percent of companies surveyed showed significant increases of women in the workforce with signs of continued growth. Other...
KULR8
Montana wildlife officials requiring permits in order to salvage road-killed animals
HELENA, Mont. - Montana wildlife officials are requiring people who are wanting to keep road-killed deer, elk, moose or antelope to get a Vehicle-Killed Wildlife Salvage Permit. People must get permits within 24 hours after the animal is in their possession, according to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana AG warning of holiday scams
HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen is reminding Montanans to be aware of common scams, which tend to increase during the holiday season, as they begin Christmas shopping. “Scammers are out this Christmas looking to take advantage of unsuspecting Montanans, so be on high alert and be cautious as...
