Here’s our list of the top 10 athletes from Montana

Sports aren't the first thing most people think of when it comes to Montana. In fact, Montana has never had a professional team belonging to any of the big-four sports. The University of Montana and Montana State University are without a doubt the biggest teams in the state. However, that doesn't mean we haven't had plenty of athletes find professional success in their respective fields.
No. 1 Arizona Christian rallies to get past No. 18 Montana Tech

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – The No. 18 Montana Tech Orediggers men’s basketball team traveled to Phoenix, Arizona, to take on the top-ranked team in NAIA, the Arizona Christian University Firestorm. The Orediggers led by as many as 13 points in the second half. However, ACU closed the game with...
Redhawks Fly to Missoula for a Playoff Battle With Montana

It’s not how you start that’s important, but how you finish! It has been a rollercoaster of a season, but our University of Montana Grizzlies still made the FCS playoffs and championship aspirations are still alive. The Griz entered the season as a top-five team in the country and were undefeated through five games, but injuries and heartbreaking losses derailed what was supposed to be an impressive regular season.
Grizzlies Ready for Redhawks in First Round Playoff Game

When Southeast Missouri State comes to Missoula this weekend, it will be the first-ever match up between the Redhawks and the Montana Grizzlies. And to make the two sides even more unfamiliar with each other, these teams had zero common opponents this season. "It's similar to non conference games we...
4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Car Drives Through Montana Storefront

It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
Crisis Levy Failure Filtering Down to Many Missoula Services

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The failure on November 8 of the $5.5 million yearly Crisis Services Levy is just beginning to reverberate through Missoula city and county agencies and services. KGVO News spoke with the Director of Community Planning, Development, and Innovation for the City of Missoula, Erin Pehan...
Higgins Avenue Beartracks Bridge Won’t be Completed Until Spring

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Higgins Avenue Beartracks Bridge project won’t be completed until the spring, according to Engineering Project Manager Matt Straub for the Higgins Avenue Bridge Project with the Montana Department of Transportation. For the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend, Straub explained the traffic flow over the bridge.
Earthquake rattles Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan

RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
