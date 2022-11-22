Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Missoula, MontanaLuay RahilMissoula, MT
4 Great Seafood Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Red Robin Restaurant Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergMissoula, MT
Zootown Classic 11/17 - 11/19Adrian HolmanMissoula, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this weekKristen WaltersMissoula, MT
Related
montanasports.com
Members of 2001 Montana national championship team believe 2022 Griz capable of deep playoff run
MISSOULA — After a blowout loss to Montana State, the Montana Grizzlies were firmly on the bubble for the FCS playoffs. But after Montana fans collectively held their breath, they let out a sigh of relief when the Griz heard their name called during Sunday’s selection show. And...
Here’s our list of the top 10 athletes from Montana
Sports aren't the first thing most people think of when it comes to Montana. In fact, Montana has never had a professional team belonging to any of the big-four sports. The University of Montana and Montana State University are without a doubt the biggest teams in the state. However, that doesn't mean we haven't had plenty of athletes find professional success in their respective fields.
KULR8
No. 1 Arizona Christian rallies to get past No. 18 Montana Tech
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – The No. 18 Montana Tech Orediggers men’s basketball team traveled to Phoenix, Arizona, to take on the top-ranked team in NAIA, the Arizona Christian University Firestorm. The Orediggers led by as many as 13 points in the second half. However, ACU closed the game with...
Redhawks Fly to Missoula for a Playoff Battle With Montana
It’s not how you start that’s important, but how you finish! It has been a rollercoaster of a season, but our University of Montana Grizzlies still made the FCS playoffs and championship aspirations are still alive. The Griz entered the season as a top-five team in the country and were undefeated through five games, but injuries and heartbreaking losses derailed what was supposed to be an impressive regular season.
KULR8
Montana Lady Griz to face two surging teams in Loyola Marymount Thanksgiving Classic
MISSOULA — The main storyline for the Montana women's basketball team continues to be the same as it was four weeks ago. It's a group in limbo and a work in progress. The team dropped its first two games but has won its last two, including a come-from-behind home victory over North Dakota on Sunday.
KULR8
Grizzlies Ready for Redhawks in First Round Playoff Game
When Southeast Missouri State comes to Missoula this weekend, it will be the first-ever match up between the Redhawks and the Montana Grizzlies. And to make the two sides even more unfamiliar with each other, these teams had zero common opponents this season. "It's similar to non conference games we...
montanaoutdoor.com
Seth Nelson from Missoula bags nice bull
Seth Nelson, from Missoula, bagged a nice bull bison between Hebgen lake and West Yellowstone off of Rainbow Point Road.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Queersgiving provides safe holiday space for LGBTQ+ in Missoula
The Center in Missoula hosted a Thanksgiving meal for members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community on Thanksgiving.
Car Drives Through Montana Storefront
It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
Montana brings in state Capitol Christmas tree from Powell County timber project
On the Rancho Deluxe Vegetation Project, one of the trees they’ve taken down is particularly special – it’s now the new Christmas tree in the Montana State Capitol rotunda.
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
People are offering free dinner for Thanksgiving across Western Montana
People across the area are hosting dinners, whether for free or by donation - just to make sure everyone has a seat at the table.
Crisis Levy Failure Filtering Down to Many Missoula Services
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The failure on November 8 of the $5.5 million yearly Crisis Services Levy is just beginning to reverberate through Missoula city and county agencies and services. KGVO News spoke with the Director of Community Planning, Development, and Innovation for the City of Missoula, Erin Pehan...
Higgins Avenue Beartracks Bridge Won’t be Completed Until Spring
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Higgins Avenue Beartracks Bridge project won’t be completed until the spring, according to Engineering Project Manager Matt Straub for the Higgins Avenue Bridge Project with the Montana Department of Transportation. For the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend, Straub explained the traffic flow over the bridge.
Missoula businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday is here and you are sure to find a treasure or two at the shops in downtown Missoula.
NBCMontana
Earthquake rattles Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
Poverello Center provides Thanksgiving meals for homeless in Missoula
The Poverello Center and the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter provided holiday meals for those experiencing homelessness.
Fairfield Sun Times
Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan
RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
Missoula County approves ’23 budget for Larchmont Golf Course
Missoula County has approved the facility's 2023 budget, granting a small funding increase for wages and fuel.
Comments / 0