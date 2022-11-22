ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Montana, Montana State each get 14 All-Big Sky football selections

BOZEMAN — The Montana and Montana State football teams got an equal number of players on the 2022 All-Big Sky Conference teams, which were released Wednesday. UM and MSU each received 14 selections across the first, second and third teams and honorable mentions. MSU's Brent Vigen was also named co-Big Sky coach of the year, and Bobcats quarterback Sean Chambers received newcomer of the year honors.
ESPN's first College GameDay in Montana reaches 2.198M viewers

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana's first ever ESPN College GameDay experienced success in viewership Saturday with 2.198 million tuning in, a 9-percent jump compared to 2021's week 12 episode. Montana Sate University reported College GameDay week 12 in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild had 6-percent more viewers than the episode...
