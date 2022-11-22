BOZEMAN — The Montana and Montana State football teams got an equal number of players on the 2022 All-Big Sky Conference teams, which were released Wednesday. UM and MSU each received 14 selections across the first, second and third teams and honorable mentions. MSU's Brent Vigen was also named co-Big Sky coach of the year, and Bobcats quarterback Sean Chambers received newcomer of the year honors.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO