TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Serendipity Salon is partnering with Ryves Youth Center by holding a drive-thru toy donation. On Saturday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. people can stop by Serendipity Salon and donate toys to support the Ryves Youth Center annual Christmas Party. Carolers from the ISU Music Program and Northview Matching Knights will be performing popular Christmas songs during the event. All the donations given will help to provide local children participating in after-school programs with a gift for the holidays.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO