It’s a winter wonderland at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds hosted its Winter Wonderland on Friday. The afternoon event included an ice-skating rink and train rides for guests. Food, vendors, and all of the fun things about the winter months were available at this event. Fairgrounds Manager Jenny Hamilton said...
Local businesses prepare to feed hundreds for Thanksgiving
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As we near Thanksgiving, several organizations around the area are preparing hundreds of free meals for those looking for a place to enjoy a holiday dinner. In Sullivan, Joe’s Italian Foods is preparing for its 17th year serving community members. They will be open from...
Christmas Parade of Lights fills the streets with Christmas spirit
BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Thanksgiving is now behind us, and Christmas festivities are taking place in the Valley. The famous Christmas Parade of Lights took to the streets of Brazil Friday evening. “You gotta have Christmas spirit. It’s a very uplifting kinda thing,” Spectator Jaden Smith said.
Serendipity Salon hosts drive-thru toy donation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Serendipity Salon is partnering with Ryves Youth Center by holding a drive-thru toy donation. On Saturday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. people can stop by Serendipity Salon and donate toys to support the Ryves Youth Center annual Christmas Party. Carolers from the ISU Music Program and Northview Matching Knights will be performing popular Christmas songs during the event. All the donations given will help to provide local children participating in after-school programs with a gift for the holidays.
Local shoppers buying last minute items for Thanksgiving
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — “Big dinner. All the families coming and there’s always a couple things that I forget. So, here I am,” said local shopper Jeanine Utterback . With Thanksgiving right around the corner, families are rushing to do their last minute shopping. Baesler’s...
Preparations underway for Small Business Saturday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – This past year has been one of the most challenging years ever for small business owners. From supply chain issues to navigating record high inflation, 2022 has presented a tough test to small business owners. However, this weekend should provide some much needed relief.
Over 400 community members attend annual Turkey Trot
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An annual Thanksgiving tradition made it’s return to downtown Terre Haute. Over 400 runners gathered Thanksgiving morning to participate in the 9th annual Turkey Trot. The trot consisted of a family friendly 5k race and 1 mile run. The event is held to help raise funds and food for the community during the holiday season.
Clay Co. Humane Society fundraising for expansion
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local animal shelter is raising funds for a new building that will offer more space to their dogs. The Clay County Humane Society is trying to raise a total of $350,000. The shelter says it will use the funds to construct another building behind its current facility that will be able to house 40 dog kennels.
Marshall adds improvements to a city park
MARSHALL, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — On Wednesday afternoon, kids in Marshall took advantage of the nice weather to enjoy renovations at Collier Park. It recently re-opened after getting some new additions, including a balance beam, new playground equipment and a newly cemented walkway. Mayor John Hasten said the city has...
