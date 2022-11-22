Read full article on original website
Soccer-Mercurial Mbappe fires France into last 16 after 2-1 win over Denmark
DOHA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Kylian Mbappe scored a second-half double as France became the first team to book their spot in the World Cup knockout stage on Saturday by defeating a feisty Danish team 2-1 in a tense encounter.
Wales football fan who travelled to World Cup with son dies in Qatar
A Welsh football fan who flew out to Qatar to watch the World Cup with his son has died. The man, named by the Welsh FA as Kevin Davies, is understood to have been in Doha with his son and friends, but was taken ill and died of natural causes on Friday.The Wales Football Supporters’ Association’s fan embassy wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red Wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales. May he rest in peace.”Noel Mooney, chief executive of the...
Liam Gallagher deletes social media posts containing ableist slurs after England v USA match
Liam Gallagher deleted a series of offensive tweets shared after England’s men’s football team drew 0-0 with USA in their World Cup group stage match on Friday.The former Oasis frontman received immediate backlash for the tweets, several of which contained ableist slurs. “[Gareth] Southgate you absolutely m*** you play [Phil] Foden,” one tweet shared from the musician’s account read, in a dig directed at the England manager. The term used in the tweet derives from the word “mongoloid”, a now defunct and offensive way of describing people with Down’s Syndrome.Another tweet read: “F*** you woke spastics.” Spastic is another...
