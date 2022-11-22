Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
News On 6
Tulsa Dream Center Asking For Donations For Annual Toy Drive
The Tulsa Dream Center is asking Black Friday shoppers to pick up toys for their annual toy drive next month. They’re hoping to give out 6,000 toys to boys and girls across Tulsa. People can take new toys to the Dream Center, where they will be wrapped and given...
News On 6
Fostering Connections Looking For Sponsors For Kids’ Christmas Wish Lists
A Green Country nonprofit is asking for help to make sure thousands of Oklahoma foster children have a good Christmas. Fostering Connections, a nonprofit based in Tulsa that collaborates with social workers and parents to meet the needs of children in foster care, is calling for sponsors for its biggest program of the year.
News On 6
Downtown Bixby Transforms Into Winter Wonderland
Families can enjoy hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows, but that’s not all the village has to offer. Paisley Currier says she loves Christmas. She received some great news from Santa Thursday at the Bixby Christmas Village. “I asked Santa if I’ve been a good girl and he said I’ve...
News On 6
Shoppers Line Up For Black Friday Deals At Woodland Hills Mall
Many stores are now open for shoppers to come and take advantage of some good deals. Some people lined up as early as midnight to get a good deal on new shoes at Woodland Hills Mall. News On 6's Cal Day was there as the doors opened.
News On 6
Tulsa Fire Department Responds To Fire At Wimbledon Apartments
Tulsa fire crews responded to a fire Wednesday night at the Wimbledon Place Apartments near 51st and Memorial. Crews were called to the apartment complex around 10 p.m. as smoke was seen. Firefighters said they were able to get everyone out safely before putting the flames out. "Once they got...
News On 6
Escaping An Attacker: Lori Fullbright Demonstrates 3 Self-Defense Moves
Lots of shoppers will be out on Black Friday as the holiday shopping season kicks off -- and that means, lots of criminals will be out as well. Protecting yourself starts with two things: Being aware by putting down your phone and really looking at people and their behaviors and being prepared.
News On 6
Woman Injured By Drunk Driver During Traffic Stop To Receive Settlement From City
TULSA, Okla. - The City of Tulsa settled a lawsuit for $110,000 with a woman who was injured in a car crash during a police traffic stop. The City had asked to be dropped from the lawsuit, but a judge disagreed. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live with the story.
News On 6
French Bulldog From Bixby Wins 'Best In Show' At 2022 National Dog Show
A familiar dog from Green County is taking home another win, this time at the 2022 National Dog Show. Winston, a French bulldog from Bixby, is the Best in Show winner. He competed against hundreds of other dogs for the prize and this isn't his first win either. Winston also...
News On 6
Woman Killed In Craig County Crash
One woman is dead after a crash in Craig County near Ketchum just after 2:30 p.m. According to OHP, 18-year-old Saffron Durham was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic due to massive injuries from the collision. Durham was from Vinita, Oklahoma. Both the driver and the passenger in...
News On 6
1 Killed In Glenpool Stabbing; Suspect Arrested
A man was killed in a stabbing overnight in Glenpool, according to authorities. Glenpool Police said this happened near East 138th Place and South Elm Street. Police said 29-year-old Roy Baker was found on the scene not breathing, then EMS worked to revive the victim. The 29-year-old victim was pronounced...
News On 6
Cushing Dominates Elk City, 56-14
The Cushing Tigers had no problem taking care of business against the Elk City Antlers on Friday night, 56-14. Cushing has been on a tear through the playoffs, racking up a ton of points on the way to convincing wins. Congratulations Elk City on the fantastic season!
News On 6
Bixby Strikes Back, Beats Jenks In Semifinal Match-Up
Three weeks and one day after the Jenks Trojans ended the nation's longest active high school football winning streak they came face-to-face with the Bixby Spartans again but this time in the semi-finals. There was some though back and forth but in the end the Spartans get revenge and move on, as they win 28-14.
News On 6
Heritage Hill Runs Away From Verdigris Late, 41-20
The Heritage Hill Chargers were able to pull away from the Verdigris Cardinals late, 41-20. Heritage Hall has looked sharp in the playoffs, aiming for the final goal of lifting the state championship trophy. Congratulations Verdigris on the great season!
News On 6
Jones Hangs On To Beat Kiefer, 27-19
In a gritty Friday night football game, the Jones Longhorns were able to outlast Kiefer, 27-19. The Longhorns have gutted out some wins in the playoffs. They have wins of 1 point and 7 points in their last two games. Congratulations to Kiefer on the great season!
