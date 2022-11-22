ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

If you visit one NJ park this holiday season, let it be this one

There are so many beautiful and Picturesque places to go in New Jersey, that some of the best get overlooked. But don’t overlook this one. Because if I had to choose one of the most beautiful places to visit — the kind that makes you feel proud to be from the state — it would have to be Historic Walnford in Upper Freehold, part of the Monmouth County Park System.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
The richest and poorest counties in New Jersey, ranked

💵 Personal incomes in New Jersey grew by 7.7% in 2021, according to federal data. 📈 Statewide per capita income in New Jersey last year was $77,016. In 2020, it was $71,505. 💲 New Jersey's income growth last year narrowed the gap slightly but remained behind Massachusetts and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location

TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ weather: Two storm systems to watch over Thanksgiving weekend

Tuesday will be better. The 'dead-of-winter' flavor of chill will relent, winds will calm, and temperatures will start to warm. Leading to pleasant November-ish weather for the grand holiday getaway. The before-Thanksgiving forecast looks great. Even those traveling (or expecting family) long-distance will find good weather across most of the...
OREGON STATE
Signs, Signs: Feds Clamp Down on New Jersey Humor

The highway sign read, "Nice car. Does it come with a turn signal?" Pretty funny and cute thinks everyone. Well, everyone except the federal government of the good ol' USA. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the State of New Jersey's Department of Transportation has been told to "knock it off" when it comes to such humor on highway road signs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey ranks high with online shopping scams

According to the company Social Catfish, which prevents online scams, Americans can expect an unprecedented number of online scams in 2022. Americans will spend an incredible estimated $209.7 billion on online purchases with a record of $394 million lost to online shopping scams. Online shopping has grown leaps and bounds from $124 billion in 2018 to $209 billion in 2022.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Health update on 3 sick pit bull puppies abandoned in NJ woods

Supporters of two New Jersey animal rescue groups have a lot to be thankful for, as three sick puppies recently abandoned in the woods have seen their conditions improve. The two males and one female pit bull puppies, each about four months old, were all being treated for parvovirus since their discovery last week in Millville.
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ man killed after utility vehicle flips in New York

A New Jersey man died Sunday when he was partially ejected from his vehicle in New York. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said William Youhas, 45, lost control of his UTV, an off-road vehicle also called a side-by-side utility vehicle, while riding on Carcass Brook Road in Tompkins. Youhas was...
NEW JERSEY STATE
