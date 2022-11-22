ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents

There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
Flint apartment fire leaves a dozen out of their homes this holiday weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A dozen people in Flint are forced out of their homes this holiday weekend after a fire tore through the Forest Park Manor Apartments yesterday morning. The people who live there said it was a close call and some are still figuring out their next steps. But thanks to their neighbors and the firefighters, they're still alive to ask those questions.
Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Here are the top stories we're following today. The East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw hosted its annual Thanksgiving feast Thursday. First Alert Weather Update: Thursday evening, Nov. 24. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gilette has your evening forecast!. TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Nov. 24. Updated: 22...
Grand Blanc condo residents unsure of damage from fire

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Residents at a Grand Blanc Township condo are hoping to salvage what’s left of what was damaged by a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 23. In all, 16 units were damaged but thankfully there was no loss of life. TV5 caught up with a few...
Investigation continues a day after Grand Blanc Township condo fire

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - More than a dozen families remain displaced after a fire swept through a condominium building at the Fairways of Woodfield. No one was hurt, but the building suffered severe damage. The Grand Blanc Township fire chief said investigators had not determined the cause of the fire or where in the building it started 24 hours later.
Curbside yard waste pickup in Saginaw, Thomas Township ends Dec. 2

SAGINAW, MI — The week of Monday, Nov. 28, will mark the end of curbside yard waste collection for Saginaw and Thomas Township 2022, Mid Michigan Waste Authority officials announced. Residents in those two communities, whose neighborhood’s yard collection day was scheduled on Fridays, will provide the last round...
Thanksgiving morning vehicle crash in downtown Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police and Saginaw Fire Department responding to a vehicle crash in Downtown Saginaw this morning. It happened around 7:20 a.m. at Franklin St. and Johnson St. , just around the corner from the TV5 Saginaw station. The truck had flipped onto its roof. The driver...
Flint community gives back to those in need on Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Kyle Gilette has your evening forecast!. Here's a look at some of our top stories. Did you know the train that is the inspiration for the Polar Express resides here in Mid-Michigan at the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso? In this edition of the TV5 Vault, we go back to 1993 where Mark Lyman introduces us to the Pere Marquette 1225 Steam Locomotive.
Saginaw Hires Investigator Into Illegal Trash Dumpings

Illegal dumping sites around Saginaw have been getting cleaned up thanks to the efforts of one man. Allen Rabideau of Capital A Investigations has been cruising the streets cleaning up illegaly discarded waste, and tracking down those responsible for it thanks to an $800,000 allocation from Saginaw’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. He says that since the city contracted him around a month ago, he’s been hard at work.
Flint’s deputy fire chief announces retirement

FLINT, MI — Flint Fire Department Deputy Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons has retired from the department, the city announced Tuesday in a news release. The announcement comes less than a week after the city announced that Chief Raymond Barton was leaving the department and that he would be replaced in the interim by Theron Wiggins.
Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
Investigators: Dog found with gunshot wound in jaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are asking for the public’s help after a dog was dropped off with a gunshot wound in her jaw. Investigators said she was shot sometime in the evening on Nov. 23 in the area of Meade St. near Patton St.
Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
Flint community remembers Club Q victims at memorial church service

FLINT, MI -- Jelecia Geraghty’s first instinct after hearing about the Club Q shooting was to check on her people. Geraghty, a Flint resident, has a close friend that lives in Colorado and has been to the LGBTQ nightclub before. It was her first instinct after hearing news of the shooting that killed five and injured several others.
