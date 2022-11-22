Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Related
Panthers’ Baker Mayfield can ‘leave here with my head held high’ as Sam Darnold set to start Sunday
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield said his future in Carolina was "up in the air" after Sam Darnold named starter against Denver Broncos.
Yardbarker
Could Rams' Sean McVay retire as HC if Matthew Stafford walks away?
The Los Angeles Rams could be on the cusp of an interesting offseason with possibly some unexpected changes. For a piece published Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano briefly touched upon the future of Rams head coach Sean McVay amid what's become a disappointing season. "The McVay flirtation with...
Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum Addresses Relationship With Sean Kugler
The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ Sean Kugler. Kugler, previously the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator, reportedly was dismissed from the team prior to their Monday night loss in Mexico City after the team was informed that he groped a woman. “It’s certainly not ideal for a...
The real reason behind Zach Wilson’s struggles for Jets
Zach Wilson was recently benched by the New York Jets. The QB led the team to a winning record, but struggled from an individual standpoint throughout the 2022 season. However, it was revealed that Wilson has been dealing with a case of the yips since last year, per Dov Kleiman, Ian Rapoport, and Albert Breer.
Yardbarker
Jets players react to message from Zach Wilson about benching
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to the team after his benching on Wednesday, and it sounds like the message was much needed. Multiple Jets players said Wilson addressed the locker room after coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Mike White will start on Sunday . Cornerback D.J. Reed made it clear that Wilson’s speech “had to happen.”
Sam Darnold has blunt take on Zach Wilson
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is perhaps the one person who understands the struggles of New York Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson. The Jets, Darnold’s former team, benched Wilson this week after a disastrous offensive performance against the New England Patriots in which the offense produced two points. Darnold spoke on the Jets’ shocking move Read more... The post Sam Darnold has blunt take on Zach Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CFB world reacts to Blake Corum’s return
While the Michigan Wolverines were pretty happy to have running back Blake Corum in the lineup on Saturday against the hated Ohio State Buckeyes, his early appearance didn’t inspire a lot of confidence that he’ll be effective. The running back suffered a scary knee injury during the team’s win over Illinois last weekend. Late in the second Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Blake Corum’s return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KVIA
Former UTEP head coach fired by the Arizona Cardinals after allegedly groping a woman
PHOENIX, Arizona -- Former UTEP head coach Sean Kugler was fired by the Arizona Cardinals after he allegedly groped a woman in Mexico City Sunday night. Mexican authorities were notified of the alleged groping, who then informed the Cardinals. Kugler was an offensive line coach for the Cardinals. He has...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/25/22)
It is Friday, November 25, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are busy getting ready for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to come to town on Sunday afternoon. Besides being Black Friday which is a particularly meaningful day to brick-and-mortar retailers in the US, it is one month until Christmas Day. There...
Comments / 0