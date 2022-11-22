ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Could Rams' Sean McVay retire as HC if Matthew Stafford walks away?

The Los Angeles Rams could be on the cusp of an interesting offseason with possibly some unexpected changes. For a piece published Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano briefly touched upon the future of Rams head coach Sean McVay amid what's become a disappointing season. "The McVay flirtation with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
All Cardinals

Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum Addresses Relationship With Sean Kugler

The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ Sean Kugler. Kugler, previously the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator, reportedly was dismissed from the team prior to their Monday night loss in Mexico City after the team was informed that he groped a woman. “It’s certainly not ideal for a...
ClutchPoints

The real reason behind Zach Wilson’s struggles for Jets

Zach Wilson was recently benched by the New York Jets. The QB led the team to a winning record, but struggled from an individual standpoint throughout the 2022 season. However, it was revealed that Wilson has been dealing with a case of the yips since last year, per Dov Kleiman, Ian Rapoport, and Albert Breer.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Jets players react to message from Zach Wilson about benching

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to the team after his benching on Wednesday, and it sounds like the message was much needed. Multiple Jets players said Wilson addressed the locker room after coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Mike White will start on Sunday . Cornerback D.J. Reed made it clear that Wilson’s speech “had to happen.”
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

Sam Darnold has blunt take on Zach Wilson

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is perhaps the one person who understands the struggles of New York Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson. The Jets, Darnold’s former team, benched Wilson this week after a disastrous offensive performance against the New England Patriots in which the offense produced two points. Darnold spoke on the Jets’ shocking move Read more... The post Sam Darnold has blunt take on Zach Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Blake Corum’s return

While the Michigan Wolverines were pretty happy to have running back Blake Corum in the lineup on Saturday against the hated Ohio State Buckeyes, his early appearance didn’t inspire a lot of confidence that he’ll be effective. The running back suffered a scary knee injury during the team’s win over Illinois last weekend. Late in the second Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Blake Corum’s return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/25/22)

It is Friday, November 25, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are busy getting ready for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to come to town on Sunday afternoon. Besides being Black Friday which is a particularly meaningful day to brick-and-mortar retailers in the US, it is one month until Christmas Day. There...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy