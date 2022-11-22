Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lakeexpo.com
Christmas Lights At The Lake! Here's Where To See Them
It’s that time of year: communities at Lake of the Ozarks are growing merry and bright, for Christmas, New Years, and December holidays. From one-day events to the largest light display in central Missouri, here’s where to see the holiday light displays around the Lake this year. **Holiday...
Additional homeless services in Columbia begin Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Monday, Nov. 28, Room at the Inn will begin providing overnight emergency shelter services and Turning Point will begin offering overnight warming center and Sunday homeless drop-in center services.Room at the Inn's winter overnight shelter will open Monday, Nov. 28 and run through April 2, 2023. The shelter will be open The post Additional homeless services in Columbia begin Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Several residents give back to Mid-Missouri communities during Thanksgiving
Groups across Mid-Missouri served hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to give back to the community. In Jefferson City on Thursday, hundreds gathered at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for their feast and fellowship event. Organizers expected around 850 people to come through, but within the first hour, the number estimate changed to 900. Cindy Schnieders founded The post Several residents give back to Mid-Missouri communities during Thanksgiving appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
kwos.com
900 to 1,000 people expected at Jefferson City Thanksgiving dinner
A big crowd is expected at Thursday’s annual community Thanksgiving dinner at Jefferson City’s historic Immaculate Conception church. The church tells 939 the Eagle that they’re expecting between 900 and 1,000 people for the dinner, which is from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. IC is located on...
bocojo.com
Southern Boone Business: Angell’s Insurance Relocation
Angell’s Insurance is growing and changing their office space in Ashland! Angell & Company has two primary locations, which consist of a home office in Centralia and the Ashland office. A core value of Angell’s is community engagement throughout Boone and Audrain County. The Ashland office is managed by Agent/Owner Jason Reynolds who recently shared that the office would be relocated to 509 E. Broadway in Ashland, which is the previous law office facility next to Subway.
Area first responders describe assisting others during Thanksgiving
COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many people are gathered with family and friends this holiday weekend. For first responders it is just another day at the office. Cole County EMS and the Boone County Fire Protection District describe what the holiday season is like for those we call in an emergency. "With paid fire departments or paid The post Area first responders describe assisting others during Thanksgiving appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Regional Airport’s new terminal starts first holiday season
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Regional Airport opened its doors to travelers at the new $23 million terminal in October. With Thanksgiving travelers getting ready for their holidays plans, the airport has not had any major delays or cancelations. According to the airport's flight schedule, it sent off four flights today, and four others arrived. The post Columbia Regional Airport’s new terminal starts first holiday season appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City to allow interior viewings of three Capitol Avenue buildings
Jefferson City officials have set up two dates for specific people who might be interested to see the inside of three Capitol Avenue homes, according to a press release. Because of the dangerous conditions only licensed architects, engineers and general contractors who are licensed with the city will be allowed inside. the three homes for viewing are The post Jefferson City to allow interior viewings of three Capitol Avenue buildings appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Marching Mizzou in New York to lead Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Marching Mizzou, the marching band at the University of Missouri, is representing the university in the Big Apple.
Columbia Missourian
People from 'all walks of life' share a meal at 'Time to Give Thanks'
Charles Stephenson said he was full of joy as he looked upon the array of community members who gathered Thursday for a free Thanksgiving meal. Stephenson is the CEO of Powerhouse Community Development Corp., which hosted the 25th annual “A Time to Give Thanks” event at the Columbia Senior Activity Center. This is the second time the nonprofit has run this event, following the legacy of former City Council member Almeta Crayton that began in 1997.
Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many Columbia residents on the southside of town were probably surprised as they sat down for Thanksgiving dinner, as a power outage hit the area around 6 p.m. and lasted about an hour. Reports were indicating that many people affected were near Grindstone Parkway. Power returned to the area at 7:01 p.m. The post Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Walk-on’s to open restaurant in Columbia’s former Houlihan’s location
A restaurant chain co-owned by former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees is coming to Columbia. Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar is remodeling the former Houlihan’s restaurant in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. Columbia’s city council first-read a bill Monday night that would allow the new facility to expand...
abc17news.com
Drivers could face traffic impacts as fans head to see MU take on the Arkansas Razorbacks
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Friday, the MU Tigers will be up against the Arkansas Razorbacks which means drivers could face traffic delays with more people headed to town. MU fans should keep in mind that the earlier you get to the game the better chance you'll have at finding a free parking spot.
krcgtv.com
Columbia police investigate unexplained death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia police have not ruled out foul play as they conduct a death investigation on Clinkscales Avenue near the Activities and Recreation Center. Neighbors of the house at 212 Clinkscales say a fire truck arrived at around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, followed by several police cruisers. Soon, the house was surrounded by yellow police tape. The crime scene investigation van is also on scene.
gladstonedispatch.com
Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements
Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
lakeexpo.com
Lake Of The Ozarks Toll Bridge On Track For 2026 Payoff, And Then It Will Be Free
Not very many years ago — in the early 1990s — the area of the Lake that is now known as Porto Cima and The Villages at Shawnee Bend was miles and miles of vacant shoreline. That's all changed now, thanks to the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge... commonly known as "the toll bridge."
Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of several businesses in Missouri is suing the United States Small Business Administration for allegations that he was denied funds from the American Rescue Plan Act because he is a white man. Drew Robertson filed a lawsuit Monday in the Western District Court against the Small Business Administration and The post Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash
A Jefferson City man was flown to a Columbia hospital Wednesday morning after crashing his SUV. The post Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
