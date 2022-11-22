ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

Mammoth Tusk returns home

Two seasonal safety campaigns have been launched in Mankato just in time for the holidays.
MANKATO, MN
willmarradio.com

Birds Found Dead on Minnesota Lake

(Waseca, MN) -- More than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
WASECA, MN
KEYC

City of Mankato launches seasonal safety campaigns

Inflation doesn’t rest on the holidays -- which is why many local consumers created cost-effective plans for their Thanksgiving dinners. Deputies for DWI enforcement want their presence to be known. Updated: 6 hours ago. Extra DWI enforcement is on Minnesota roads, and these cops want their presence to be...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Youth coat drive begins tomorrow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As 2022 heads into its last month, it can be expected that the weather will get a little more frigid, and that means warm coats become much more essential. Starting tomorrow, the fourth annual Massad Real Estate Coat Drive invites the community to help youth in...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

10th anniversary of Kiwanis Holiday Lights begins today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the kickoff of the tenth anniversary of Kiwanis Holiday Lights in Mankato. Organizers of the event are making this year extra special with new lighted displays, including leaping dolphins, ice fishing penguins, a Christmas train, and festive elves. Many displays have also been restrung...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The DNR is investigating the cause of a bird die-off in Waseca. More than 100 geese were found deceased at Loon Lake on Sunday. After discovering the flock, the DNR collected samples to look into the birds’ cause of death. Officials say the geese die-off...
WASECA, MN
KAAL-TV

Faribault man charged with 15 laptop thefts totaling $45K

(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man appeared in Dodge County Court Wednesday, Nov. 23 on 15 theft charges. Carl Edward Clark, 39, is accused of stealing $45K worth of laptops from his former employer, McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., between the spring and summer of 2022. According to...
FARIBAULT, MN
KEYC

Deputies for DWI enforcement want their presence to be known

Inflation doesn’t rest on the holidays -- which is why many local consumers created cost-effective plans for their Thanksgiving dinners. New Ulm community Thanksgiving dinner celebrates 34 years. Updated: 10 hours ago. Every year, the New Ulm Community Center puts together about 1,000 free meals for community members. Mammoth...
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

New Ulm community Thanksgiving dinner celebrates 34 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Every year, the New Ulm Community Center puts together about 1,000 free meals for community members. “It’s a community dinner,” said Les Schultz, “Sometimes we have people that may not have a home, maybe living by themselves or they cannot afford a meal or we have a few homeless people that actually come and everybody’s welcome. Everybody in our community is welcome. We all sit amongst each other and we enjoy a nice dinner.”
NEW ULM, MN
mahoningmatters.com

‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say

Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fire destroys home in Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A house in Minnetonka is totally destroyed after a two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday night.It started on the 15000 block of Linner Ridge around 10 p.m. The fire started in the garage, but spread to the house."This one was in a rather advanced state of fire growth upon our arrival," Battalion Chief Derek Metzger said. "We were working against the clock at that point."All three people inside got out safely. No one was hurt, but the house is uninhabitable.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNETONKA, MN
KEYC

MSU center David Silye reaches new heights in junior season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In just two seasons with the No. 10 Minnesota State men’s hockey season, Clarkson transfer David Silye has a newfound leadership role within the team. The junior sat down with Mary Rominger to discuss his rise to the top. Mary Rominger: David Sylie, when you...
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Drunk driver in Chaska had BAC more than 4 times the legal limit: police

CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver in Chaska was arrested after driving drunk Wednesday night with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police said. The Chaska Police Department tweeted about the incident, alleging a man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his driving. He couldn't perform any of the field sobriety tests, and ended up having a 0.34 blood-alcohol content (BAC).
CHASKA, MN
KIMT

Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Extremely drunk driver arrested in Chaska

Chaska police arrested a man on the eve of Thanksgiving for a DWI, with the man's preliminary breath test at the scene registering more than four times the legal limit. "Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before a DWI investigation occurred tonight," Chaska PD tweeted at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday. "This man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his poor driving conduct. He couldn’t perform any of the field sobriety tests, but he thought could drive…"
CHASKA, MN

