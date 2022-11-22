ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Official 2022 Idaho General Election canvass completed

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, along with the other members of Idaho’s State Board of Canvassers, Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf, and Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, conducted and certified the official state canvass for the 2022 General Election. The canvass of votes...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capitol tree lighting ceremony returns Monday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little invite everyone to join them on the evening of Monday, Nov. 28, to celebrate the holiday season at the ceremonial lighting of Idaho’s Capitol Christmas Tree. The 25th Army Band will begin entertaining at 5:30 p.m....
IDAHO STATE
3 things to know this morning – November 24, 2022￼

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thanksgiving Thursday. 1. Moscow Police are looking into tips from the public that one victim possibly had a stalker. They have not yet been able to verify it though. 2. Jackson Police are investigating after...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
“Race to Feed the Hungry” starts Thanksgiving morning

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Early Thanksgiving morning, Idaho Falls runners will get into a grateful giving spirit with the race to feed the hungry. While runners work up a hearty Thanksgiving appetite, they’ll also raise money for the Idaho Community Food Basket. On Wednesday, runners gathered at...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Pocatello sanitation collection to be delayed due to Thanksgiving

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Thursday and Friday’s garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaf collections for Pocatello residents will be delayed by one day because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaves will not be picked up Thursday, Nov. 24. Residents with a Thursday pickup are...
POCATELLO, ID
Lions Club to host Thanksgiving dinner in St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – Everyone who needs a place to go for Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday is invited to the St. Anthony and Ashton Lions Club Thanksgiving dinner. The dinner will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the St. Anthony Junior High School Cafeteria. The...
SAINT ANTHONY, ID
Gas prices could rise as holiday travelers hit the road

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Thousands of people across Idaho and the nation are hitting the road for Thanksgiving, despite gas prices nearly half a dollar more than a year ago. While gas prices sit around $4 throughout parts of Idaho, AAA experts say we may see another drop...
IDAHO STATE

