Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
Chronic Wasting Disease sampling continues across the Clearwater and elsewhere in the state
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Fish and Game staff will be continuing to collect samples from deer at hunter check stations and head barrel drop-off locations as part of a statewide surveillance program for chronic wasting disease. Chronic wasting disease was detected for the first time in Idaho...
kidnewsradio.com
Official 2022 Idaho General Election canvass completed
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, along with the other members of Idaho’s State Board of Canvassers, Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf, and Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, conducted and certified the official state canvass for the 2022 General Election. The canvass of votes...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Capitol tree lighting ceremony returns Monday
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little invite everyone to join them on the evening of Monday, Nov. 28, to celebrate the holiday season at the ceremonial lighting of Idaho’s Capitol Christmas Tree. The 25th Army Band will begin entertaining at 5:30 p.m....
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – November 24, 2022￼
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thanksgiving Thursday. 1. Moscow Police are looking into tips from the public that one victim possibly had a stalker. They have not yet been able to verify it though. 2. Jackson Police are investigating after...
kidnewsradio.com
“Race to Feed the Hungry” starts Thanksgiving morning
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Early Thanksgiving morning, Idaho Falls runners will get into a grateful giving spirit with the race to feed the hungry. While runners work up a hearty Thanksgiving appetite, they’ll also raise money for the Idaho Community Food Basket. On Wednesday, runners gathered at...
kidnewsradio.com
Pocatello sanitation collection to be delayed due to Thanksgiving
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Thursday and Friday’s garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaf collections for Pocatello residents will be delayed by one day because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaves will not be picked up Thursday, Nov. 24. Residents with a Thursday pickup are...
kidnewsradio.com
Lions Club to host Thanksgiving dinner in St. Anthony
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – Everyone who needs a place to go for Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday is invited to the St. Anthony and Ashton Lions Club Thanksgiving dinner. The dinner will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the St. Anthony Junior High School Cafeteria. The...
kidnewsradio.com
Gas prices could rise as holiday travelers hit the road
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Thousands of people across Idaho and the nation are hitting the road for Thanksgiving, despite gas prices nearly half a dollar more than a year ago. While gas prices sit around $4 throughout parts of Idaho, AAA experts say we may see another drop...
Comments / 0