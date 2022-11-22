Even though Ken Walker has walked into his new storefront many times, when he opened the door on Friday morning, it felt like a monumental moment. Walker, 32, is the owner of K. WalkerCollective, a Detroit-based luxury clothing brand launched in 2018. The Detroit native hosted a preview party at the space Friday night and officially opened the 4161 Cass Ave. storefront Saturday morning.

