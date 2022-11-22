ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

K. Walker Collective clothing brand opens storefront in Detroit's Midtown

Even though Ken Walker has walked into his new storefront many times, when he opened the door on Friday morning, it felt like a monumental moment. Walker, 32, is the owner of K. WalkerCollective, a Detroit-based luxury clothing brand launched in 2018. The Detroit native hosted a preview party at the space Friday night and officially opened the 4161 Cass Ave. storefront Saturday morning.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy