kfgo.com
Minnesota deer hunting numbers down
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Deer harvest numbers are off slightly this year in Minnesota, but the hunting isn’t over yet as the firearms ‘B’ season continues this weekend. “The ‘B’ season actually started this past Saturday in southeastern Minnesota,” DNR big game program leader Barb Keller said. “It runs until Sunday. We also have additional harvest opportunities, including our muzzleloader season which opens this Saturday, and then our archery deer season runs through Dec. 31.”
KEYC
City of Mankato launches seasonal safety campaigns
Extra DWI enforcement is on Minnesota roads, and these cops want their presence to be known.
voiceofalexandria.com
Birds found dead on Minnesota lake, officials investigating
(Waseca, MN)--Officials say that more than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
KEYC
Youth coat drive begins tomorrow
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As 2022 heads into its last month, it can be expected that the weather will get a little more frigid, and that means warm coats become much more essential. Starting tomorrow, the fourth annual Massad Real Estate Coat Drive invites the community to help youth in...
MnDOT Highlights 2022 Road Construction Projects as Season Ends
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is touting a robust 2022 construction season that saw nearly 260 projects help improve our network of highways. Among the projects is the four-year effort to improve I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater, I-94/35E near downtown St. Paul, Highway 23 between...
KIMT
Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota.
mprnews.org
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
The Louvre Fantastique comes to Minnesota
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Most museums frown upon too much talking, and there's definitely no touching the priceless art.But a new museum experience at Mall of America not only welcomes it -- it strongly encourages it.In the video above, photojournalist Tony Peterson met a seventh grader and asked him to give us a tour of the world's most famous art in a completely new way.Tickets for the Louvre Fantastique range from $27 to $46, and there are discounts for bigger groups.The hands-on exhibit will be at Mall of America until Jan. 15. Click here for more information.
KEYC
10th anniversary of Kiwanis Holiday Lights begins today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the kickoff of the tenth anniversary of Kiwanis Holiday Lights in Mankato. Organizers of the event are making this year extra special with new lighted displays, including leaping dolphins, ice fishing penguins, a Christmas train, and festive elves. Many displays have also been restrung...
An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
Northland FAN 106.5
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Coming to Minnesota
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming to Minnesota on December 11-16, 2022 bringing free music and the holiday spirit to Minnesota with performances from folk rock musician Alan Doyle and country star Kelly Prescott and 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The train will be making more than two-dozen stops in the state of Minnesota, according to Explore Minnesota.
boreal.org
Minnesota 3A recount between Skraba and Ecklund expected in early December
Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - November 23, 2022. The recount of one of the state’s closest election contests this year is likely to take place the first week of December, although a firm date and locations won’t be known until after the state canvassing board meets next Tuesday, Nov. 29.
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Designed to be all-inclusive, parents are outraged
Minnesota’s overall hospital safety rises 12 positions in national ranking
(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s portion of hospitals with an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog increased from 25% in spring 2022 to 32.6% in fall 2022. The state rose from 30th overall to 18th place in the rankings. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed...
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
KEYC
Deputies for DWI enforcement want their presence to be known
Every year, the New Ulm Community Center puts together about 1,000 free meals for community members.
More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake
WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
MinnPost
Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight
A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
