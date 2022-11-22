ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Mankato, MN

Minnesota deer hunting numbers down

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Deer harvest numbers are off slightly this year in Minnesota, but the hunting isn’t over yet as the firearms ‘B’ season continues this weekend. “The ‘B’ season actually started this past Saturday in southeastern Minnesota,” DNR big game program leader Barb Keller said. “It runs until Sunday. We also have additional harvest opportunities, including our muzzleloader season which opens this Saturday, and then our archery deer season runs through Dec. 31.”
City of Mankato launches seasonal safety campaigns

Birds found dead on Minnesota lake, officials investigating

(Waseca, MN)--Officials say that more than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
Youth coat drive begins tomorrow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As 2022 heads into its last month, it can be expected that the weather will get a little more frigid, and that means warm coats become much more essential. Starting tomorrow, the fourth annual Massad Real Estate Coat Drive invites the community to help youth in...
Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes

(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota.
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history

Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
The Louvre Fantastique comes to Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Most museums frown upon too much talking, and there's definitely no touching the priceless art.But a new museum experience at Mall of America not only welcomes it -- it strongly encourages it.In the video above, photojournalist Tony Peterson met a seventh grader and asked him to give us a tour of the world's most famous art in a completely new way.Tickets for the Louvre Fantastique range from $27 to $46, and there are discounts for bigger groups.The hands-on exhibit will be at Mall of America until Jan. 15. Click here for more information.
10th anniversary of Kiwanis Holiday Lights begins today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the kickoff of the tenth anniversary of Kiwanis Holiday Lights in Mankato. Organizers of the event are making this year extra special with new lighted displays, including leaping dolphins, ice fishing penguins, a Christmas train, and festive elves. Many displays have also been restrung...
An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Coming to Minnesota

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming to Minnesota on December 11-16, 2022 bringing free music and the holiday spirit to Minnesota with performances from folk rock musician Alan Doyle and country star Kelly Prescott and 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The train will be making more than two-dozen stops in the state of Minnesota, according to Explore Minnesota.
Deputies for DWI enforcement want their presence to be known

Inflation doesn’t rest on the holidays -- which is why many local consumers created cost-effective plans for their Thanksgiving dinners. New Ulm community Thanksgiving dinner celebrates 34 years. Updated: 10 hours ago. Every year, the New Ulm Community Center puts together about 1,000 free meals for community members. Mammoth...
More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake

Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight

A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
