The 1855 Col. John Harris Residence is part of the history of the Westport District in Kansas City as a museumCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarriedCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, MissouriCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fireCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't haveCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty North's season ends in state semifinals
LIBERTY — The season wasn’t supposed to end this way; it was supposed to end with a trophy. A season full of touchdowns and big plays ended for Liberty North in the Class 6 State Semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 19. Christian Brothers College secured the 46-21 win over the Eagles to advance to the state championship game.
Smithville, St. Mary’s brace for rare semifinal game featuring two defending state champions
By Chris Geinosky For the third consecutive season and the fourth time in the past five years, Smithville will play in the state semifinals. “It’s a blessing,” Smithville head coach Jason Ambroson told SBLive before practice the day before Thanksgiving. “We definitely appreciate how lucky we are to ...
KU’s Fitzgerald introduces first recruiting class
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Dan Fitzgerald and staff added 13 players to KU baseball’s roster in their first recruiting class. The class includes 13 players: eight junior college players and five high school recruits. The 18-player transfer class made recruiting in the fall unique. “I think part of the key in college baseball right now is […]
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (11/23): Wins for Mizzou, Kansas, K-State
(KMAland) -- Missouri moved to 6-0, Kansas hung on for a win and Kansas State got some heroics in Wednesday's men's college basketball action. Creighton (6-1): The Bluejays nearly overcame a double-digit deficit, but ultimately suffered an 81-79 loss to Arizona (6-0). Ryan Nembhard had a team-high 20 points while Baylor Scheierman had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner totaled 16 points and five rebounds, and Trey Alexander accounted for 15 points and seven rebounds.
mycouriertribune.com
13 Liberty athletes sign their national letter of intent
LIBERTY — On Wednesday, Nov. 9, athletes across the country signed their national letter of intent to their future colleges. In the local community, 13 athletes from Liberty High School signed their letters to participate in collegiate athletics.
wvlt.tv
Basketvols set for Championship of Battle 4 Atlantis against Kansas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After outlasting the University of Southern California Thursday in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Basketvols advance to take on Kansas Friday. The Jayhawks are ranked No. 3 and sit at 6-0. The Vols meet the Jayhawks for only the seventh time in program...
kcur.org
Kansas City's pinball scene is coming out of the dark and into the... basement
Keri Wing stands over Laser Cue, an old-school pinball game, in the darkened basement of Solid State Pinball Supply. She’s in her element, deftly navigating a silver ball around the inter-galactic playing field. “It’s very satisfying,” she says. “And it has a fun rules set and a funky layout.”...
kcur.org
A Kansas City native conquered the country's longest trails and earned hiking's 'Triple Crown'
It wasn’t until Leawood, Kansas, native Charlie Janssen was completely alone in a remote stretch of northern California, along the Pacific Crest Trail, that he began to feel sick. “Being a public education teacher, I somehow managed to stay COVID-free for two years.” Jassen said. “But somehow, in the...
One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City
The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
fox4kc.com
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
KCTV 5
Man thrown over bridge in brawl after Chiefs-Chargers game Sunday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said they are investigating a man being thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium following Sunday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. A fan-captured cellphone video showed two men brawling on a bridge near...
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
northeastnews.net
Drive to your gate at the new KCI
Fifty years ago this month, on November 11, 1972, Kansas City International Airport opened for the first time, ushering in a new concept in air travel called “Drive to your Gate.”. As outlined in the program for the three-day official dedication, the Drive to your Gate concept was billed...
WIBW
Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas arrested one person after they allegedly poached multiple whitetail deer, two of which met the trophy classification. Kansas Department of Wildlife Game Wardens say that during the week of Nov. 14, officials received a tip that warned of an ongoing deer poaching incident in Miami County.
bluevalleypost.com
3rd student sues St. Thomas Aquinas in teacher taping case
A third student has sued St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park in connection to a former teacher charged with secretly videotaping students undressing at the school. Three students have now filed civil suits against Heidesch and St. Thomas Aquinas, including the latest filed Friday, Nov. 18, in Johnson County District Court.
jimmycsays.com
My friend Kevin Collison is looking at John Sherman’s downtown stadium through rose-colored glasses
Former KC Star development reporter Kevin Collison has done a great job with his CitySceneKC website. If you don’t subscribe, I suggest you do so. At $6 a month, it’s the best bargain in town for keeping up with what’s going on in the heart of the city, between the River Market and the Crossroads District.
Person arrested following deer poaching investigation in Miami County
Last week Kansas Game Wardens received an Operation Game Thief tip of potential ongoing deer poaching in Miami County, Kansas.
plattecountycitizen.com
On being thankful
The stomach may think turkey, but the heart thinks of thankfulness on Thanksgiving. Football and shopping are fine, but on this holiday, it is wise to make time for thoughtful gratitude. Because gratitude has a double purpose. It also gives rise to hope. Without hope the world would wither. The past is always present in some way, but hope feeds the future.
City leaders consider adding new Kansas Turnpike interchange
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka City leaders are are moving forward with plans to give Topeka commuters more options on the Kansas Turnpike. Topeka City Council is pairing up with the Kansas Turnpike Authority to create a concept study to add an interchange to the turnpike near 29th and California Ave. This project is estimated to cost […]
plattecountycitizen.com
Sheriff enters into private security contract
The Platte County Sheriff’s Office will enter into a contract for security services at local hospitals through an outside provider. The contract was approved Monday, Nov. 21 at the administrative session of the Platte County Commission, held at the Platte County Resource Center in Kansas City North. The contract cost is $55 per hour for security officers of Homeland Security Protective Services to work at area hospitals.
