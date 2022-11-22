ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Liberty North's season ends in state semifinals

LIBERTY — The season wasn’t supposed to end this way; it was supposed to end with a trophy. A season full of touchdowns and big plays ended for Liberty North in the Class 6 State Semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 19. Christian Brothers College secured the 46-21 win over the Eagles to advance to the state championship game.
LIBERTY, MO
KSNT News

KU’s Fitzgerald introduces first recruiting class

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Dan Fitzgerald and staff added 13 players to KU baseball’s roster in their first recruiting class. The class includes 13 players: eight junior college players and five high school recruits. The 18-player transfer class made recruiting in the fall unique. “I think part of the key in college baseball right now is […]
LAWRENCE, KS
kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (11/23): Wins for Mizzou, Kansas, K-State

(KMAland) -- Missouri moved to 6-0, Kansas hung on for a win and Kansas State got some heroics in Wednesday's men's college basketball action. Creighton (6-1): The Bluejays nearly overcame a double-digit deficit, but ultimately suffered an 81-79 loss to Arizona (6-0). Ryan Nembhard had a team-high 20 points while Baylor Scheierman had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner totaled 16 points and five rebounds, and Trey Alexander accounted for 15 points and seven rebounds.
MANHATTAN, KS
mycouriertribune.com

13 Liberty athletes sign their national letter of intent

LIBERTY — On Wednesday, Nov. 9, athletes across the country signed their national letter of intent to their future colleges. In the local community, 13 athletes from Liberty High School signed their letters to participate in collegiate athletics.
LIBERTY, MO
wvlt.tv

Basketvols set for Championship of Battle 4 Atlantis against Kansas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After outlasting the University of Southern California Thursday in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Basketvols advance to take on Kansas Friday. The Jayhawks are ranked No. 3 and sit at 6-0. The Vols meet the Jayhawks for only the seventh time in program...
LAWRENCE, KS
KIX 105.7

One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City

The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Hedge apples: What are they used for?

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Drive to your gate at the new KCI

Fifty years ago this month, on November 11, 1972, Kansas City International Airport opened for the first time, ushering in a new concept in air travel called “Drive to your Gate.”. As outlined in the program for the three-day official dedication, the Drive to your Gate concept was billed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

3rd student sues St. Thomas Aquinas in teacher taping case

A third student has sued St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park in connection to a former teacher charged with secretly videotaping students undressing at the school. Three students have now filed civil suits against Heidesch and St. Thomas Aquinas, including the latest filed Friday, Nov. 18, in Johnson County District Court.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
plattecountycitizen.com

On being thankful

The stomach may think turkey, but the heart thinks of thankfulness on Thanksgiving. Football and shopping are fine, but on this holiday, it is wise to make time for thoughtful gratitude. Because gratitude has a double purpose. It also gives rise to hope. Without hope the world would wither. The past is always present in some way, but hope feeds the future.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

City leaders consider adding new Kansas Turnpike interchange

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka City leaders are are moving forward with plans to give Topeka commuters more options on the Kansas Turnpike. Topeka City Council is pairing up with the Kansas Turnpike Authority to create a concept study to add an interchange to the turnpike near 29th and California Ave. This project is estimated to cost […]
TOPEKA, KS
plattecountycitizen.com

Sheriff enters into private security contract

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office will enter into a contract for security services at local hospitals through an outside provider. The contract was approved Monday, Nov. 21 at the administrative session of the Platte County Commission, held at the Platte County Resource Center in Kansas City North. The contract cost is $55 per hour for security officers of Homeland Security Protective Services to work at area hospitals.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO

