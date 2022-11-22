Read full article on original website
The Platte County Sheriff’s Office will enter into a contract for security services at local hospitals through an outside provider. The contract was approved Monday, Nov. 21 at the administrative session of the Platte County Commission, held at the Platte County Resource Center in Kansas City North. The contract cost is $55 per hour for security officers of Homeland Security Protective Services to work at area hospitals.
The stomach may think turkey, but the heart thinks of thankfulness on Thanksgiving. Football and shopping are fine, but on this holiday, it is wise to make time for thoughtful gratitude. Because gratitude has a double purpose. It also gives rise to hope. Without hope the world would wither. The past is always present in some way, but hope feeds the future.
