Crypto Brokerage Genesis Tries to Raise Funds and Eyes Bankruptcy
Cryptocurrency brokerage Genesis has reportedly said it may file for bankruptcy if it doesn’t raise at least $1 billion in new funding. The firm has been struggling to raise cash for its lending unit and has so far failed to raise what it needs, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Nov. 22), citing unnamed sources.
FTX Ties to Farmington State Bank in US Are Probed
One of the assets that have come to light during the bankruptcy of FTX is reportedly a stake in a U.S.-licensed bank, which it owns through a subsidiary. Farmington State Bank in the state of Washington — which now goes by the name Moonstone Bank online — became tied to FTX in March when the crypto exchange’s sister company Alameda Research invested $11.5 million in FBH, the bank’s parent company, The New York Times reported Wednesday (Nov. 23).
ASIC: Block Earner Ran Unlicensed Crypto Investments
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has sued the FinTech company Block Earner for allegedly offering cryptocurrency investments without a license. “Block Earner offered a range of fixed-yield earning products based on crypto-assets under the names USD Earner, Gold Earner and Crypto Earner (collectively, the earner products),” the regulator said in a Wednesday (Nov. 23) news release.
Stifel CEO Calls on SEC to Extend Customer Protection to Crypto
To restore customer confidence in the cryptocurrency industry after the fall of crypto exchange FTX, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) should apply its Customer Protection Rule to crypto, Stifel Financial CEO Ron Kruszewski said. This would ensure that customers’ funds aren’t comingled, the head of the wealth management and...
What Regulators Must Do Now in Light of FTX Scandal
How did we not see this coming? That’s the question many people are asking as the hyper-rapid, and potentially rabid, collapse of crypto trading platform FTX triggers a worldwide regulatory investigation. Others may be taking their line of questioning a step further and asking: What could have been done...
Report: Binance CEO Turns to Middle East for Crypto Recovery
The founder of cryptocurrency exchange Binance met with investors in Abu Dhabi last week to raise money for a recovery fund to help the industry following the FTX collapse. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 22) report by Bloomberg News, sources close to the matter say Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and several deputies met with investors in Abu Dhabi last week.
Conflict of Interest Costs SBF His Lawyers
Add this to the list of troubles befalling FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried this month: his law firm has reportedly stopped representing him due to an apparent conflict of interest. Paul Weiss – a nearly 150-year-old firm that has represented companies like Amazon and PayPal – said it has stopped representing...
Apollo Teams With Figure to Launch Blockchain-Based Fund
Apollo Global Management said it plans to offer a new fund on a public blockchain as it deepens its relationship with the FinTech Figure. According to a Bloomberg News report Tuesday (Nov. 22), Apollo and Hamilton Lane are launching investment operations via a platform on Figure, using a blockchain technology called Provenance. Figure CEO Mike Cagney told Bloomberg the offering will be part of Apollo’s digital asset strategy.
US Senators Ask SoFi About Its Banking Law Compliance
Four U.S. senators have signed a letter to SoFi Technologies CEO Anthony Noto expressing concerns about the online personal finance company and online bank’s digital asset trading activities and asking if it is working to conform them to U.S. banking law. Noting that SoFi is now a bank holding...
NY Governor Signs Law Pausing Some Crypto Mining for 2 Years
In a law that is said to be the first of its kind in the United States, New York has imposed a two-year moratorium on some forms of cryptocurrency mining. Signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday (Nov. 22), the law imposed the moratorium on crypto mining that is powered by fossil fuels and uses proof-of-work authentication methods, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Nov. 23).
Crypto Traders Pull Back Since FTX Collapse
The collapse of FTX and about 130 of its affiliated companies has reportedly led crypto traders to turn cautious and has reduced liquidity across the crypto markets. The drop in liquidity — which has happened as a result of traders pulling bids and asks in order to regulate risks — is likely to continue for at least the short term, Bloomberg reported Monday (Nov. 21).
CFTC's Behnam to Testify at Senate Committee on FTX
The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX will be the focus of a Dec. 1 hearing to be held by the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. The hearing is to be called “Why Congress Needs to Act: Lessons Learned from the FTX Collapse,” according to a Monday (Nov. 21) press release issued by the committee’s chairwoman, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and ranking member, Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark.
Sens. Warren and Durbin Seek Explanation From FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried
The developments around the collapse of FTX justify concerns that the crypto industry “is built to favor scammers,” U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said in a letter sent to the current and former CEOs of the crypto exchange. In the letter dated Nov. 16...
Paymob and Foodics Team on POS Tech for Egyptian Restaurants
Cairo-based FinTech Paymob and Riyadh-based restaurant technology provider Foodics announced that they have partnered to provide point-of-sale (POS) devices to the hospitality sector in Egypt. The new partnership will integrate Paymob’s POS devices into Foodics’ cloud-based restaurant management system, enabling businesses using the platform to expand their acceptance of card...
Celebrities Who Endorsed FTX Are a ‘Juicy Target’ for Lawsuits
With FTX and more than 100 of its affiliated companies having filed for bankruptcy protection, the celebrities who endorsed the firm reportedly still present an opportunity for those who lost out on FTX to attempt to recover their losses. At least three lawsuits naming celebrities have already been filed, and...
Chainalysis Tracks Stolen FTX Funds
Blockchain data firm Chainalysis has been tracking funds that were stolen from FTX after the crypto exchange’s collapse and has been sharing steps along the way in a Twitter thread. “Chainalysis is following the funds around the clock,” the firm said in the Wednesday (Nov. 23) edition of its...
Digital Payments Are Transforming the Face of Grocery
As connected technologies increasingly make their way into the grocery industry, digital payments both in stores and online are changing the way consumers engage with merchants. Overall, in-store shopping remains far and away how most consumers are purchasing their groceries, but its share of total grocery purchases is slipping, according...
DOJ Charges 2 in $575M Crypto Mining Scam
An already edgey cryptocurrency market was given additional cause for fear Monday following reports that two Estonian nationals have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a massive international money laundering and fraud scheme. According to a Monday (Nov. 21) press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Sergei Potapenko...
