Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
Detroit News
Michigan State bounces back, holds off Oregon in PK85 Invitational
It was early Saturday morning when the final horn sounded, and when it did, Michigan State had gutted out a much-needed victory in the PK85 Invitational. Behind 18 points each from Joey Hauser and Tyson Walker, the 12th-ranked Spartans won a battle of shorthanded teams, outlasting Oregon for a 74-70 victory at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.
Detroit News
Live updates: Michigan State football at Penn State
It is do-or-die time for Michigan State. The Spartans enter its final game of the regular season against Penn State needing a win to secure bowl eligibility after the disappointing loss to Indiana at home last week. MSU can salvage a 6-6 season today with an upset win on the road over the Nittany Lions.
Detroit News
Wojo's Pigskin Picks: Michigan needs happy, healthy medium against angry Buckeyes
The scrimmages are over, mercifully. The rest of the Big Ten put up a helluva fight, and by “helluva fight” I mean “curled quietly in the fetal position.”. Now The Michigan and The Ohio State are legally required to pick on somebody their own sizes, and The Game again will determine whose turn it is to pummel Iowa or its ilk in the conference championship game. There are monstrous playoff and national championship implications too, as well as the chance to show which is the respected institution defending its title, and which is a collection of parking lots and cinderblock buildings on the banks of the Olentangy.
Detroit News
Scouting report: Michigan football at Ohio State
▶ Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. ▶ Records: No. 3 Michigan 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten); No. 2 Ohio State 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten) ▶ Series: Michigan leads, 59-52-6 (Last game: November 27, 2021 — (at) Michigan 42, Ohio State 27) Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News...
Detroit News
John Beilein turns doubt into prosperity on path to college basketball Hall of Fame
Back when John Beilein began teaching and coaching basketball at New York’s Newfane High School in the 1970s, he remembers one of the questions his longtime wife Kathleen posed on their first date. “She (asked), ‘What do you want to do?’” Beilein recalled. “I’m very confident of myself —...
Detroit News
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wager on The Game
Lansing — In addition to Big Ten supremacy, pizza and gubernatorial bragging rights will also be on the line in Saturday's rivalry football game between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a wager Friday on the contest...
Detroit News
Oakland County doctor who worked with youth hockey clubs facing two more charges
Metro Detroit urologist Dr. Zvi Levran was arraigned on two more charges Wednesday in the investigation into allegations of sexual abuse while he was affiliated with multiple youth hockey programs. Levran is facing a total of 19 charges, two of which were filed in a West Bloomfield court Wednesday. The...
Detroit News
$20M targeted at perking up 10 parks in Oakland County's south end
Nearly a dozen Oakland County communities and 10 parks are set to see an infusion of money in the coming years, giving a boost to the county’s outdoor spaces at a time when the pandemic has put a spotlight on green spaces. Earlier this month, county officials announced a...
Detroit News
Classic Christmas movies hit the big screen
If Plymouth is any indication, southeast Michigan takes its Christmas movies very seriously. Around 1,000 people protested in front of the town’s Penn Theatre in October following Paramount’s refusal to license “It’s a Wonderful Life” to them, which had become a tradition for the small, nonprofit theater since 2007. Paramount changed its mind the following day, and Penn was able to add the classic movie to its six-film Christmas series.
Detroit News
Ingham County prosecutor retires halfway through 4-year term
Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon has announced her retirement, which comes halfway through her second four-year term in the office. In her retirement announcement, Siemon, 66, said she "plans to move on to the next stage of my life." Her retirement is effective Dec. 31. She declined to comment further on the reasons for her retirement.
Detroit News
Tragedy leaves huge Thanksgiving void in Northville Township family, neighborhood
Manal Kadry had already set a festive Thanksgiving table with gold-trimmed china and cutlery and soft pastel colors to blend with her dining room wallpaper when the unthinkable happened. She and her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, were killed in a single-car crash in their own neighborhood on Nov. 12, leaving...
Comments / 0