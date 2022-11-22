ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Michigan State bounces back, holds off Oregon in PK85 Invitational

It was early Saturday morning when the final horn sounded, and when it did, Michigan State had gutted out a much-needed victory in the PK85 Invitational. Behind 18 points each from Joey Hauser and Tyson Walker, the 12th-ranked Spartans won a battle of shorthanded teams, outlasting Oregon for a 74-70 victory at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Live updates: Michigan State football at Penn State

It is do-or-die time for Michigan State. The Spartans enter its final game of the regular season against Penn State needing a win to secure bowl eligibility after the disappointing loss to Indiana at home last week. MSU can salvage a 6-6 season today with an upset win on the road over the Nittany Lions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Detroit News

Wojo's Pigskin Picks: Michigan needs happy, healthy medium against angry Buckeyes

The scrimmages are over, mercifully. The rest of the Big Ten put up a helluva fight, and by “helluva fight” I mean “curled quietly in the fetal position.”. Now The Michigan and The Ohio State are legally required to pick on somebody their own sizes, and The Game again will determine whose turn it is to pummel Iowa or its ilk in the conference championship game. There are monstrous playoff and national championship implications too, as well as the chance to show which is the respected institution defending its title, and which is a collection of parking lots and cinderblock buildings on the banks of the Olentangy.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Scouting report: Michigan football at Ohio State

▶ Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. ▶ Records: No. 3 Michigan 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten); No. 2 Ohio State 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten) ▶ Series: Michigan leads, 59-52-6 (Last game: November 27, 2021 — (at) Michigan 42, Ohio State 27) Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News...
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wager on The Game

Lansing — In addition to Big Ten supremacy, pizza and gubernatorial bragging rights will also be on the line in Saturday's rivalry football game between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a wager Friday on the contest...
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

Classic Christmas movies hit the big screen

If Plymouth is any indication, southeast Michigan takes its Christmas movies very seriously. Around 1,000 people protested in front of the town’s Penn Theatre in October following Paramount’s refusal to license “It’s a Wonderful Life” to them, which had become a tradition for the small, nonprofit theater since 2007. Paramount changed its mind the following day, and Penn was able to add the classic movie to its six-film Christmas series.
PLYMOUTH, MI
Detroit News

Ingham County prosecutor retires halfway through 4-year term

Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon has announced her retirement, which comes halfway through her second four-year term in the office. In her retirement announcement, Siemon, 66, said she "plans to move on to the next stage of my life." Her retirement is effective Dec. 31. She declined to comment further on the reasons for her retirement.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy