The scrimmages are over, mercifully. The rest of the Big Ten put up a helluva fight, and by “helluva fight” I mean “curled quietly in the fetal position.”. Now The Michigan and The Ohio State are legally required to pick on somebody their own sizes, and The Game again will determine whose turn it is to pummel Iowa or its ilk in the conference championship game. There are monstrous playoff and national championship implications too, as well as the chance to show which is the respected institution defending its title, and which is a collection of parking lots and cinderblock buildings on the banks of the Olentangy.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO