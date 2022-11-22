Google offers up analytics revealing Louisiana's favorite Thanksgiving dish - do you agree?

It’s pretty much a given that turkey will be consumed as most everyone’s entrees at family gatherings across America on Thursday. But Thanksgiving is truly all about the side dishes.

So what’s the most popular Thanksgiving side dish? It can have a lot to do with where in the country you reside. Different regions have different favorites.

But Google has very handily broken it down by state for us, at least in terms of which recipes are the most searched-for.

And Louisiana, like most of the south is enamored with cornbread.

Ain’t nothing wrong with that, as Chris Rock might say.

Cornbread takes the crown as the most searched recipe in 15 different states, including a southern firewall, to use political analysis terms.

Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas and Tennessee can all agree on their cornbread appreciation, whether it be in dressing or stuffing form.

But that opinion isn’t just a southern one. It’s shared by Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Ohio, Oregon and West Virginia.

Getting back to the main course, while it may not be definitively the most favored way to cook a turkey, overwhelmingly the most searched form of the holiday bird is smoked turkey. Of the 50 states, 44 searched “smoked turkey” the most.

Photo credit Google Trends

And when it comes to the after-dinner sweets, pumpkin pie takes the cake with 44% of the pie-related Thanksgiving searches.

Photo credit Google Trends

Of course the thing to remember with Thanksgiving dinner is that it's a marathon, not a sprint. Pace yourself. Stay hydrated. Maybe stretch before hand.

And a mid-meal walk isn't a bad idea either to help make more room (and to get a break from that one relative... you know the one).