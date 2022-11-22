Read full article on original website
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
Caroline Ellison is a math whiz, trader, and the shadow figure behind FTX's collapse — here's how a devout Harry Potter fan came to take part in crypto's biggest implosion
Caroline Ellison was the CEO of Alameda Research, a Boston native, and math genius who played a role in the downfall of crypto exchange FTX.
Meet the celebrities and big businesses that lost big in FTX's collapse
The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX has cost a multitude of people and organizations a substantial amount of cash.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Probably Committed Fraud, Warns of More FTX Contagion
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is weighing in on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, saying that the firm’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried probably committed some form of fraud during the ordeal. In a new interview on the All-In Podcast, Armstrong says he spoke to both Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng...
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, an FTX spokesperson, explains his next move after the crypto collapse and how he tried to rescue Sam Bankman-Fried
In an interview with Insider, Kevin O'Leary explained his next move now that FTX, a company he invested in, filed for bankruptcy. The "Shark Tank" investor said he's moving his assets to Canada, and will no longer keep funds in unregulated exchanges. He also broke down details of his phone...
After losing almost all of his fortune, FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried said he's about to break down exactly what went down at the crypto exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried has posted a series of cryptic tweets spelling out: "What happened." His crypto exchange FTX has collapsed, tanking his fortune by around 94%. "This is all as I remember it, but my memory might be faulty in parts," Bankman-Fried tweeted Tuesday. Sam Bankman-Fried said he was "improvising" when...
'This dude is bullshit': Elon Musk describes the first time he met now-disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Elon Musk said his "bullshit meter was redlining" after meeting with Sam Bankman-Fried. His remarks came during a Twitter Space discussion with 60,000 attendees early Saturday morning. Musk said he felt there was "something wrong" during the discussion. Elon Musk is piling on after the downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried, the...
Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior
Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
Column: Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t lose a $16-billion fortune. His ‘fortune’ was never real
The Greek tragedy unfolding in the financial press over the last week is the story of Sam Bankman-Fried, the would-be cryptocurrency tycoon and political kingmaker whose multibillion-dollar empire has sunk like the Titanic after its encounter with the iceberg. Bloomberg put it this way: “Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion...
Ex-billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has been accused of hacking into his former firm by the new CEO
According to an article in the New York Post, John J. Ray, the new CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has accused the previous CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, of hacking into his former firm and transferring some FTX assets to the control of the Bahamian government. FTX is headquartered in the Bahamas and Bankman-Fried has a 40 million-dollar residence there.
Turkey Seizes Assets of FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Turkish authorities have seized the assets of seizes assets of former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried, according to a report by Anadolu Agency. The Ankara-based state-run news agency has added that the assets of FTX affiliates have been confiscated as well amid an investigation over fraud allegations. The new probe was launched by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
Coinbase's CEO says FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried reached out for emergency funds: 'It felt like a pretty bad situation that we wanted to stay away from'
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed to CNBC that Sam Bankman-Fried approached him to try to raise emergency funds for FTX. Armstrong said it quickly became clear it wasn't a good investment for Coinbase. "It felt like a pretty bad situation," he said. The revelation comes as Bankman-Fried looks for investors...
FTX Has Enough Funds to Compensate Customers – Sam Bankman-Fried Wants to Restart the Exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried, the Founder and former CEO of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, has disclosed the firm’s financial situation, along with a statement of intent to restart and “do right by customers.”. SBF Reveals Illiquid Assets of FTX. In the wake of FTX’s ‘Chapter 11‘ bankruptcy filing made...
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
FTX was running like a “fractional reserve” bank; its collapse is “the craziest thing” in crypto history - Crypto Megan
The collapse of FTX, once the world’s third largest crypto exchange, is due to it operating like a “fractional-reserve” bank with high leverage, said Crypto Megan, also known as Megan Nilsson, a crypto educator and consultant. “The whole issue with FTX is they ran FTX like a...
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
