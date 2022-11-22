ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
Turkey Seizes Assets of FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Turkish authorities have seized the assets of seizes assets of former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried, according to a report by Anadolu Agency. The Ankara-based state-run news agency has added that the assets of FTX affiliates have been confiscated as well amid an investigation over fraud allegations. The new probe was launched by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.

