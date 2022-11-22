Read full article on original website
Review: From Space Manages to Make a Neon-Soaked Alien Invasion Boring
I love twin stick shooters. So when I get a chance to play a twin stick shooter with an emphasis on co-op, it’s an easy sell. After all, the original great twin stick shooters were arcade games that allowed for a second player. From Space is a neon drenched take on alien invasion, and tasks you with taking down the alien population. Might as well bring some friends.
Review: The Last Hero of Nostalgaia Is a Soulslike that Tries Something New: Humor
The soulslike genre is often very bleak, and stuffy. Most soulslike games deal with a post-apocalyptic society, and there really isn’t’ much humor to be found there—despite The Last Hero of Nostalgaia’s attempts at finding it. The Last Hero of Nostalgaia is a third person action...
Review: The Quest for Home by Desperate Immigrants Is the Theme of Routes at Remy Bumppo
Home is where the heart is, the proverb says—and home is the heart of the story in Routes, a British play now being staged by Remy Bumppo Theatre Company. The play is a US premiere, directed by Mikael Burke, written by Rachel De-lahay and first staged in London in 2013. It’s a story of immigrants and refugees seeking a home and is, of course, as relevant here now as it was in the UK nine years ago and still is today. Both countries have a troubled history with their treatment of refugees and immigrants.
Third Coast Review
Preview: Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s Pre Order Beta Is a Drip Feed of Content Until Release
Darktide is finally here–somewhat. The pre-order Beta has kicked off, and if you pay in you can get early access to developer Fat Shark’s follow-up to Vermintide 2. If you want to play a game that is still going through the tweaking process, it’s not a bad time to jump in, since progress should transfer over to the actual release. That is, of course, if everything goes to plan.
Review: The Wonder Puts a Town’s Faith, and One Nurse’s Resolve, to the Test
The official place and time stamp on director Sebastián Lelio’s (Gloria, A Fantastic Woman, Disobedience) latest, The Wonder, is the Irish Midlands circa 1862 (13 years after the Great Famine, for which many Irish still firmly blame the British). The real importance of this period is that it represented a moment when some still clung to old ways and beliefs (mostly informed by religion) while others allowed the “modern” world to creep into their society, where science and fact ruled the day—or at least they made a strong showing. Based on the book by Emma Donoghue (who also had a hand in adapting, along with Lelio and Alice Birch), The Wonder is about many things, but at its core, it centers on challenging the faith of a community in order to get to the truth of a supposed miracle, even if the community in question would rather their faith remain intact.
Review: In Aftersun, First Time Filmmaker Charlotte Wells Captures Human Emotion, Experience on Film
There comes a time in everyone’s life when, sometimes out of the blue and sometimes through hard work from a therapist’s couch, each of us realizes that our parents are, actually, just people. That they had lives before we existed, that they make mistakes and bad decisions, that they, in fact, don’t know everything and might not actually be perfect. Above all, we realize that they have complicated emotional lives informed by their own traumas, insecurities and upbringings. It’s a jarring experience, and once it happens, the realization can cast a long shadow back on memories from long ago, changing the way we think about certain experiences, moments or conversations. In her feature film directorial debut, Aftersun, Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells examines such ethereal themes as if they are sunbeams caught in a prism or grains of sand brushed off sun-kissed skin.
Review: The Couchmaster Cybot Provides Plenty of Space for Cozy Couch Gaming with a Few Flaws
2020 made the home office king. Lockdown forced most 9 to 5 corporate folk to find a nook in their home to set up a laptop and get down to business. Many, myself included, even made a home office a permanent fixture in their home and have made it a haven for productivity.
Review: Filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu Goes Surreal, Contemplative in Sort-of Biopic Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Having won five Academy Awards, filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu (Babel, Biutiful, Birdman, The Revenant) has made his first film to be shot in his native Mexico since 2000’s Amores Perros. The result is his most surreal and personal expression to date, as he stares down the barrel of 60 and contemplates his life, reputation, and legacy with humor, self deprecation, and the penetrating sense of loss. Like his fellow Three Amigos (also including Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón), Iñárritu has had his greatest cinematic successes working within the Hollywood system (all three have won Oscars, for starters), so his sense of identity is warped. This is the struggle at the forefront for Silverio (Daniel Giménez Cacho) in Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, a film that manages to be both epic in its visual language and scope but beyond intimate in is questions about remembering where you came from versus who you are at your existential core.
