Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Jeep Compass Gets New Turbo Four-Cylinder Engine
The Jeep Compass has received steady updates over the last year, from a new Altitude Package to a fully refreshed Compass for 2022. For 2023, Jeep has introduced a totally new engine for the Compass, a turbo-four with 200 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque, as well as a host of other updates for the upcoming model year.
Industry-First V10 Outboard Boat Motors Make Up to 400 HP
Mercury MarineMercury's new V10 outboard offers more power than a V8 while being smaller than a V12.
The 2023 Jeep Compass Finally Gained More Power
The 2023 Jeep Compass has more turbo power. See what improvments help the Jeep Compass have a better performance on and off the pavement. The post The 2023 Jeep Compass Finally Gained More Power appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
RideApart
Aidea Introduces The Ultra Practical AA-Wiz Electric Scooter
Japanese electric mobility company Aidea previously introduced the commercial-focused AA-Cargo three-wheeled scooter to cater to last-mile delivery services. While the three-wheeler continues to see success particularly in the food service industry, Aidea has branched out to a wider user base by taking the AA-Cargo platform and transforming it into a practical two-wheeled scooter.
Top Speed
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT: Performance, Price, And Photos
Audi's performance mindset is clearly on display with its 2022 Audi e-tron GT sedan, capturing the four-ring brand's gas-powered sport sedans and distilling them into an EV platform without forgetting luxury amenities. This isn't unfamiliar territory for Audi, as its e-tron crossover models were some of the first to break the ice. Yet, the e-tron GT is seeking sportier pastures and does so by borrowing much of its technology from a fellow member of the VW Group, the Porche Taycan, boasting the same 800-volt architecture capable of giving Audi's fierce RS7 and RS6 sports cars a run for their money.
MotorTrend Magazine
Take a Look Inside Amazon's New Rivian Delivery Van
Rivian's R1T pickup and three-row R1S SUV are getting the lion's share of public attention right now, but the upstart automaker's new electric delivery van may wind up being what most of the public associates Rivian with. We've previously had the opportunity to go behind the curtain during the development process of what's become the Rivian Amazon EDV, and now that they're on the roads nationwide, the automaker invited us to check in on its production electric delivery van. Here are some things we learned.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
Abarth 500e Debuts As The Italian Brand's First Electric Hot Hatch
Abarth is entering an all-new era with the introduction of the Abarth 500e. We can't say we're shocked by the announcement, following a few teasers and an apathetic Italian film crew who exposed the entire car a full week before its official launch. At least Abarth managed to keep one secret - you can also have it as a drop-top.
This conversion kit transforms your bike into an e-bike in 30 seconds!
As days pass by, sustainability is increasingly gaining importance for consumers. Environment-friendly products are gaining wide popularity amongst buyers, and the transport industry is one of the foremost affected by this purchase behavior. E-bikes are steadily becoming a top choice of transport, as they cause less pollution and are more affordable than cars and motorbikes.
Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look At The 2024 Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
For years, enthusiasts have been clamoring over the lack of estates, wagons, shooting brakes, Avants, and any other alternatives to the SUV takeover of the market. While most companies in the United States refuse to bring over these models, the European market gets some seriously cool wagons. While not every brand offers such performance-oriented models, Mercedes-Benz has been especially prominent in developing wagon versions of their cars for certain markets, and any new one from them comes to the forefront of attention, including the CLA Shooting Brake.
Honda To Stop Manufacturing All Gas Powered Lawn Mowers
Honda announced in early October that it will no longer manufacture new gas-powered lawn mowers, signaling the end of an era in lawn care. As battery technology rapidly advances, electric-powered lawn care is trending up in a major way— and its gas-powered counterparts might be on their way out.
This Black Friday 1TB SSD deal is almost too cheap not to buy
For $50, this capable 1TB SanDisk Plus SSD is a great option to replace an old hard drive
Science Focus
Black Friday ebikes: the best deals on electric bikes right now
In the market for a new electric bike? There are plenty of great options right now and Black Friday is here to help you get a saving. Electric bikes are the fastest-growing sector of the UK bike market, following the trend seen elsewhere. Half of the bikes sold in the Netherlands, for instance, are now ebikes. And you can see why. Not only are they environmentally a much sounder option than driving, they’re also a great way for folk who are not in six-pack shape to start shedding the pounds.
Top Speed
Japan Sheds Light On What The Next Mazda MX-5 Miata Would Be Like
The Mazda MX-5 Miata is the benchmark for affordable fun in a sports car. The small Japanese roadster has been “the answer” since 1989 and currently, the model is in its fourth generation. The ND generation has been around since 2015 and has gone through three different phases. While Mazda’s intent is to keep the Miata old-school, the Japanese automotive publication Best Car Web, shared details about a BEV roadster that could be the next Miata. Will the next-generation MX-5 be an EV or will it co-exist with its combustion-powered equivalent? Here’s what we know so far.
Carscoops
Driven: 2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Is The Hypermiler’s Hot Hatch
If the 2023 Honda Civic has cropped up in your conversations lately, we’ll bet the subject was the new Type-R hot hatch that’s due to hit showrooms later this year, and whether you’d buy one over Toyota’s GR Corolla. But out in the wider world there’s...
RideApart
Suzuki Shows Off Technical Prowess Behind New 776cc Parallel Twin
EICMA 2022 marked a watershed moment for Suzuki. Prior to the annual trade show, the Hamamatsu-based OEM hadn’t released a new engine in years. During that stint, many new Suzuki models leveraged long-in-the-tooth powerplants such as the K5 GSX-R1000 or 645cc, 90-degree V-twin. That wasn’t the case with the 2023 GSX-8S or V-Strom 800DE, though.
constructiontechnology.media
‘Significant milestone’ for Cat’s battery electric mining truck
Caterpillar says that it has successfully demonstrated its first battery electric 793 large mining truck with support from key mining customers participating in the company’s Early Learner program. Participants of the program with definitive electrification agreements include BHP, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont Corporation, Rio Tinto and Teck Resources Limited. These customers...
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
Diesel Truck Rolls Coal Into Corvette
This is why you should just do the zipper merge instead of being a jerk…. We’ve all been there, sitting in heavy rush hour traffic merging from one freeway to another when one of the lanes is eliminated. Some people do the right thing and let one car from the other lane merge in front of them, doing what’s called the “zipper merge” like teeth from a zipper coming together. This, along with whether or not you put your shopping cart into the corral in the story parking lot, determines just what kind of person you are. A Corvette driver recently showed he wasn’t that kind of a courteous person and paid dearly for it.
Comments / 0