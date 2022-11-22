Read full article on original website
Related
Boost Your Confidence – Solana, Polkadot, And Big Eyes
It’s been established countless times that the cryptocurrency market is filled with alternatives. Anyone can purchase cryptocurrencies on the coin market. All you need is a reliable cryptocurrency exchange and spare money. However, there’s always a danger of buying the wrong crypto token. Specific cryptocurrency options will not add anything meaningful to your portfolio. You’d need to avoid them or suffer substantial losses.
Dogecoin (DOGE) And Ethereum (ETH) Face Turbulence As The Hideaways (HDWY) Announces 100% Bonus on Investment
It has been an eventful year full of cryptocurrency highs and lows. More and more crypto projects are failing. This issue was made worse by the reports that Binance had withdrawn from the agreement to buy the struggling cryptocurrency exchange FTX and followed by FTX also stating that a chapter 11 bankruptcy was underway.
Flasko (FLSK) Has A Better Growth Potential Than Kusama (KSM) and Solana (SOL)
Flasko is a new cryptocurrency project, but it appears to have better potential when compared to a few of the well-doing cryptocurrencies out there, such as Kusama (KSM) and Solana (SOL). Due to the same reason, many investors are currently proceeding with the idea of investing their money in Flasko (FLSK).
Polygon Bearish Signal: Whale Moves $7.8M in MATIC To Binance
Data shows a Polygon whale has just moved around $7.8 million in MATIC to the crypto exchange Binance, something that may be bearish for the crypto’s price. Polygon Whale Has Just Transferred 9 Million MATIC On The Chain. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert,...
A Game-Changer in the Future of NFTs – Booster Marketplace
Following our recently held event “The Circle of Convergence”, we are delighted to announce the launch of our very own ‘Booster Marketplace’, officially live on 17th November 2022. The specially articulated marketplace will both be available on OpenSea and The HyperNation platform. It is a welcoming...
Cardano (ADA) And Polygon (MATIC) Fail To Yield Profit As The Hideaways (HDWY) Announce 100% Bonus on Investments
Investors who invested in cryptocurrencies at the peak of the bull run a year ago experienced losses when the market for cryptocurrencies fell sharply in 2022. The recent news that Binance has backed out of the deal to purchase the failing crypto exchange FTX did not help with this situation.
Three Must-Invest Cryptos This Winter 2022 – Litecoin, Monero and Rocketize Token.
The crypto market has been hit hard by the unexpected crypto crash that occurred on the 8th of November, 2022. The crash happened after news of the third largest cryptocurrency exchange declared bankruptcy. Many people had assets stored on FTX, so they attempted to withdraw their assets at a large scale. Unfortunately, this was halted, and it is now believed FTX owes creditors up to $3.1 billion.
Where To Buy, Sell And Trade Crypto Following FTX Disaster
The untimely, controversial and crypto-market damaging implosion of the FTX exchange platform left traders with a nagging dilemma – where to easily but securely buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies right now. Truth be told, there are more than 600 crypto exchange platforms across the world right now so finding...
December 2022 is near: which lessons did we learn in Crypto and which challenges the market is likely to face in 2023?
The year is almost at its end and so much has happened in the crypto space. It’s been an eventful year, to say the least, and investors and analysts will look back at this year in the future and remember its importance. The crypto market was always going to face a monumental year soon, given that regulation has been on the horizon.
South Korea Revamps Crypto Regulations To Prevent FTX and Terra Repeat
South Korean politician of the People Power Party, Yoon Chang-hyun, proposed amendments to the digital asset safe transaction bill as he believes the existing bill does not guarantee user protection given the recent FTX collapse. Yoon Change-hyun proffered the revision in the bill to the National Assembly Political Affairs Committee on Nov. 22 while conducting a 1st subcommittee to review legislation prepared by lawmakers.
SNOWFALL PROTOCOL EXPLODES IN GROWTH WHILST APECOIN AND TONCOIN FALL !
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) breaks the status quo and moves ahead of ApeCoin (APE) and TonCoin (TON) There are many cryptocurrencies that have taken the world by storm, like Bitcoin, Litecoin, ApeCoin, and TonCoin. However, there is another class of cryptocurrencies that stands ahead of the others in this lucrative market as they promise to disrupt the crypto space with real use cases. In this article, we will learn about one such project, the Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and its perceived advantages over long-standing cryptocurrencies like ApeCoin (APE) and TonCoin (TON).
Join the LBank & Crypto Friends Afterparty at DCENTRAL Miami
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov 15, 2022 – LBank, a global crypto exchange, is hosting an afterparty alongside Web3 conference DCENTRAL Miami. This will be LBank’s second event in Miami since earlier this year at Bitcoin Miami 2022. LBank is proud to be in Miami during the largest Web3 conference in the world and believes that at challenging times a conference like this is crucial for the industry.
FTX Collapse Hurts Investor Confidence, Why These Companies Will Profit
The collapse of the second crypto exchange, FTX, may become one of the most traumatic episodes for the nascent asset class. However, as is often the norm in financial markets, the losses for one party implied profits for another. According to a report from Similarweb, cold wallet and hardware wallet...
Bitcoin Hashrate Declines As Mining Difficulty Stays At ATH Levels
Data shows the Bitcoin mining hashrate has been on a decline recently as the difficulty is currently at all-time high levels. Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Is Down Almost 7% From The Recent High. The “mining hashrate” is an indicator that measures the total amount of computing power currently connected to the...
Changpeng Zhao is Bullish on Crypto’s Future – what does this mean for Big Eyes Coin and Dogecoin?
In recent weeks the cryptocurrency world has been shaken to its core by the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX and the nefarious revelations that followed. Changpeng Zhao, the co-founder and CEO of Binance, pulled out of an FTX rescue mission after realizing that it would be too complicated to try to salvage the company as allegations and complications flooded in.
Post-event review / Web3 Delight Abu Dhabi – Unleashing the potential for the future tech development
The 2nd edition of Web3 Delight took place in Abu Dhabi on the 15th of November, During the Formula 1 and FinTech week. This hybrid event attracted over 3,000++ in-person and online participants from over 40 countries worldwide. Web3 Delight Abu Dhabi was designed around Web3 value chain, in other...
Shiba Inu Gets Invite From WEF To Talk About Metaverse – A SHIB Price Boost In The Offing?
The Shiba Inu community is currently in the midst of an online voting that will determine if the project will accept the invitation of the World Economic Forum (WEF) to be its partner in working for a Global Metaverse Policy. At the time of this writing, more than 18,000 votes...
Dogecoin And Big Eyes Coin To Dominate Despite The Market Crash
In recent crypto news, the market is suffering and has crashed yet again. With Bitcoin at an approximate value of $17,000 at the time of writing, this is an indicator of the current market circumstances. Whilst some cryptocurrencies are down, it seems as if Dogecoin (DOGE) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will be two cryptocurrencies to dominate the crypto space.
Dying? No? What These Bored Apes Sales Say About The NFT Market’s Health
Sales of the popular Bored Apes NFTs – these nonfungible species nearly considered extinct by some people in the market – are reviving weak spirits and giving hope to those who are about to give up on these silly looking monkeys. The cryptocurrency market has been hit hard...
Is it Too Late to Buy Shiba Inu? What is the industry saying about it
The crypto market is showing clear signs of changing its trend. Even popular coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB), which often goes against negative market momentum, are difficult to call. However, is it really too late to buy Shiba Inu?. SHIB is nearly 90% down from its all-time high, so it’s...
