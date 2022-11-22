ELKO — It’s the season of giving and Mybrary has brought back its annual food drive. Mybrary has partnered with the Lamoille Women’s Club to help CADV (Committee Against Domestic Violence) this year. Bring nonperishable food items through Jan. 7 to the Elko Branch Library. All food items will be distributed to those in need for the holidays and to replenish their food pantry.

