Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — It’s the season of giving and Mybrary has brought back its annual food drive. Mybrary has partnered with the Lamoille Women’s Club to help CADV (Committee Against Domestic Violence) this year. Bring nonperishable food items through Jan. 7 to the Elko Branch Library. All food items will be distributed to those in need for the holidays and to replenish their food pantry.
Comments / 0