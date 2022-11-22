VIRGIN ISLANDS (WIBW) - For a team that lost its star center for the whole season before it even started, No. 25 Kansas State has just found a way to keep on winning. The Wildcats defeated Northern Arizona 93-80 on Friday night in the Paradise Jam Tournament. Senior guard Gabby Gregory was a scoring machine from every level of the court and she ended up with a game-high 35 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

