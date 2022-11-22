Read full article on original website
Topeka, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WIBW
Manhattan seeks first championship since 1988
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been 34 years since the Tribe have held the first place hardware, it’s been 21 years since their last appearance in the state championship. “It’s been a blessing just to be around this group of kids and coaching staff and I’ve really enjoyed it,” Joe Schartz said.
WIBW
Nemaha Central looking for second title in three years
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - 24 wins combined between Nemaha Central and Kingman heading into the state championship. The Thunder are hoping to earn their second title in school history. “It’s awesome to see them come together over the summer and day one of weights and it’s awesome to see the...
WIBW
Wamego ready for challenge in first ever state championship game
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The (12-0) Red Raiders have one more thing to do, win the programs first ever state championship Saturday. This will be Wamego’s first ever championship game as well. “We’re not going to be scared but we know at this point in time in the state...
KVOE
UPDATE: Emporia woman taken to Newman following Thanksgiving crash near Hartford
An elderly Emporia woman was hospitalized after a wreck near Hartford on Thanksgiving. The accident occured at 1581 Road 100, 8.5 miles west of Hartford, just after 1:10 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers 92-year-old Lola Collinge of Emporia was traveling east on Road 100 in a 2009 Toyota Camry when she lost control of the vehicle.
New leadership brings changes to The Wheel Barrel in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular Topeka sandwich shop and bar has announced a change in leadership starting next year. Jon Bohlander, owner of The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), tells 27 News Pedro Concepcion has signed on as their new managing partner. Bohlander, who opened The Wheel Barrel more than six […]
WIBW
Good Kids - Coffey County Poultry Team
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Coffey County Poultry Team returned from a national competition in Kentucky. The group won 19th place overall among all teams at the event. These students are active in many agricultural activities around Coffey County.
WIBW
Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade Marshals announced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The grand marshal and junior grand marshal have been announced for Downtown Topeka’s Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade, and the grand marshal is a familiar face in the Washburn University community. The Downtown Topeka Inc. (DTI) announced that the now retired Washburn University President Dr....
WIBW
No. 25 K-State women’s basketball stays perfect, beats Northern Arizona
VIRGIN ISLANDS (WIBW) - For a team that lost its star center for the whole season before it even started, No. 25 Kansas State has just found a way to keep on winning. The Wildcats defeated Northern Arizona 93-80 on Friday night in the Paradise Jam Tournament. Senior guard Gabby Gregory was a scoring machine from every level of the court and she ended up with a game-high 35 points to go along with 10 rebounds.
WIBW
The 2022 Sunflower Showdown has a little more meaning
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The hours, minutes and seconds are ticking down for one of the biggest games of the year, the Sunflower Showdown. No. 15 Kansas State will welcome KU to Manhattan to close out the regular season. There is a lot on the line for the Wildcats. If...
WIBW
Plaza Lights shine bright for 93rd year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a Thanksgiving night tradition that has drawn people in droves to the Country Club Plaza. It’s about more than the 80 miles of multicolored lights outlining the Spanish-style architecture. The ceremony is a seasonal tradition for many, but that’s not the only...
WIBW
200 Kansas families receive a Thanksgiving meal from Capitol Federal, Let’s Help Inc.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 200 families across Kansas received Thanksgiving meals with the help of Capitol Federal and “Let’s Help” Inc. -- 27 of those meals were delivered to families from Topeka, according to Capitol Federal. Capitol Federal partnered with “Let’s Help” to deliver full meals to...
WIBW
Around 2,000 dinners served at 55th annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 2,000 dinners were served at the 55th annual TopekaCommunity Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. Of that number, around 1,700 meals were delivered to area homes by volunteers, while the other 300 meals were served to people who turned out in person at the Agriculture Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center, near S.W. 17th and Tyler.
WIBW
Topeka nonprofit’s Festival of Trees, silent auction now open at Fairlawn Plaza
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is officially that time of year for a Topeka holiday tradition to once again return to the Capital City. The Success Learning and Inclusion Organization’s Festival of Trees is now open, along with its silent online auction for hundreds of different items, including their Christmas trees.
WIBW
Kansas State University College of Agriculture renovating for the future
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is emerging as the world’s foremost location for global food systems and bio-security innovations, and as a premier economic driver for the state of Kansas. The university will do some key renovations and relocate the milling, baking, and feed science building known...
WIBW
No. 3 KU drops Battle 4 Atlantis title game to No. 22 Tennessee
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (WIBW) - No. 3 Kansas fell in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, 64-50 to No. 22 Tennessee on Friday night. The loss dropped the Jayhawks to 6-1 on the season and also snapped a 17-game winning streak that spanned the first six games of this season and the final 11 games of last season.
WIBW
13.4 START TV
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to a technical problem START TV 13.4 is unable to be broadcast at this time. We hope to have replacement equipment here ASAP, but due to availability and the Holiday whe have no eta at this time. We apologize for this situation and will do what we can until it can be repaired.
Nearly $100 million in Kansas Lottery winnings wait to be claimed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly $100 million in lottery winnings remain unclaimed in Kansas. Millions of dollars worth of lottery winnings lay unclaimed in Kansas, according to the Kansas Lottery. Prizes ranging from just a few thousand to in the millions are still waiting for someone to claim them nearly a year after they were won. […]
Emporia gazette.com
Shopping for raincoats could be wise
Thanksgiving Day weather was a bit above normal in Emporia. The weekend may be cooler and wetter. Municipal Airport had a high of 58 degrees Thursday, after some morning fog. That compares with a normal of 52. The low of 35 was above the normal of 30.
12 Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades. KSNT compiled the following list with help from travelks.com to give you the details on some of the most holly-jolly parades in Kansas. See below to find one near you. JCACC Christmas Parade Dubbed “A Classic Christmas” parade, […]
