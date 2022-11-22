ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL-TV

Top 10 most forgotten items on Thanksgiving grocery lists

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The day before Thanksgiving is typically packed at grocery stores, as people shop for last minute items for their big feast. "You do have to be a little more patient this time of year," said Chris Schwandt, store director for Rockford Meijer store, "It's just a thing that happens, but we are definitely going to get you taken care of, get you out of here as quickly as possible."
ROCKFORD, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
threeriversnews.com

Christmas Around Town expands offerings for 2022

THREE RIVERS — A decades-old Christmas tradition in downtown Three Rivers returns this weekend with some new events to bolster the Black Friday weekend. Christmas Around Town, the official kickoff to the holiday season in the city, returns on Nov. 25-27, with downtown festivities beginning at 6 p.m. Friday night. The event is a celebration of the holiday spirit in the city, with multiple holiday-themed merriments sure to get people in the spirit of the season.
THREE RIVERS, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo’s free Holly Jolly Trolley: See a map of the 2022 route around downtown

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The free Holly Jolly Trolley returns to downtown Kalamazoo Friday, Nov. 25 to help make getting around this holiday season easier. “It’s a tradition and it’s a ritual,” Deb Droppers, executive director of the Kalamazoo Experiential Learning Center said. Droppers is expecting the trolley will have a similar number of users compared to previous years.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WZZM 13

New cats-only hotel opens in Eastown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new business is opening just in time for the holiday season, as West Michigan residents look for a place for their feline friends to stay while on vacation. There are plenty of places to board your dog in the area, but there are fewer...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Christmas events planned for Plainwell, Otsego

With all the snow that fell recently, it certainly is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And it will look even more like Christmas when Plainwell and Otsego host their respective tree-lighting ceremonies. Plainwell’s “Light Up the Night” holiday celebration is set for Friday, Dec. 2, with Otsego’s “Hometown...
PLAINWELL, MI
WWMTCw

Bar night safety tips from Kalamazoo Public Safety

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The night before Thanksgiving is considered the busiest bar night of the year. As friends and family members gather at local watering holes to catch up and celebrate some pre-holiday cheer, police remind the public that drinking responsibly is important. On the go: Michigan lawmakers consider...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo company appoints new CEO

KALAMAZOO, MI – A new CEO will take the reins at Kalsec when Scott Nykaza retires Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Robert Wheeler was appointed as the new CEO of the spice company, Kalsec Inc., by its board of directors, a Wednesday news release said. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Construction on I-69 expected to pause for the winter

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to pause work on the 25-mile rebuild of I-69 from Marshall to Charlotte, according to state officials. Drivers can expect the work to begin again in March 2023, with all lanes, ramps and bridges re-opening for the winter,...
CHARLOTTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy