ROCKFORD, Mich. — The day before Thanksgiving is typically packed at grocery stores, as people shop for last minute items for their big feast. "You do have to be a little more patient this time of year," said Chris Schwandt, store director for Rockford Meijer store, "It's just a thing that happens, but we are definitely going to get you taken care of, get you out of here as quickly as possible."

ROCKFORD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO