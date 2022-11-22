ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside

For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor served restraining order from ex-aide

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. has avoided being served a restraining order six times in the ongoing legal dispute with his ex-aide. Melanie McDade previously worked as the aide to the mayor and city manager before her employment eneded in late 2019. The public can...
INGLEWOOD, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Yvonne Wheeler Elected New President

Yvonne Wheeler was elected the new President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, (LA Fed) Nov. 21. The historic unanimous vote by her peers makes Wheeler the first Black woman to hold the title and makes her one of the most influential people in Los Angeles politics.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Councilman Paul Koretz seeks to ban sale of new gas cars by 2030

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Paul Koretz is seeking to ban the sale of new gas cars in Los Angeles by 2030, according to a motion filed Tuesday. Koretz, who is in his final weeks on the council, introduced a motion that seeks to phase out the sale of new gasoline, diesel and natural gas vehicles — beginning with all such cars that cost over $28,000 by 2028, cars that cost over $22,000 by 2029 and all such cars by 2030.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Center Square

With $25 million, California launches first state-funded guaranteed income program

(The Center Square) – California is launching its first state-funded guaranteed income pilot programs, the California Department of Social Services announced Monday. The $25-million effort will send $600-$1200 checks to 1,975 Californians starting as soon as next summer. The pilot program at seven sites including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Ventura County was approved by a unanimous legislature last July. The money distributed over 12-18 months targets expectant mothers and those aging out of foster care programs. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley

With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving.  "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
MOORPARK, CA
freightwaves.com

Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports

Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Gay, HIV-positive Latino banker ties firing to discrimination

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A gay, HIV-positive Latino man is suing East West Bank and two branch management members, alleging he was wrongfully fired earlier this year from his teller job for complaining about discrimination due to his ethnicity and his sexual orientation. Plaintiff Sergio Dieguez’s Los Angeles Superior...
