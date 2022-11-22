Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita completes Tesoro annexation, approves continued services for waste collection
Santa Clarita City Council approved Tuesday evening an agreement for the continuation rights for residential solid waste collection for the newly annexed area of Tesoro Del Valle. According to City Manager Ken Striplin, Tesoro Del Valle was official annexed into the city mid-November, which includes 820 residential units and 770...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood continues approving contracts related to the Transit Connector project
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood city council approved a total of nearly $35 million of a combination of Measure M and Measure R grant funds towards contracts related to the Inglewood Transit Connector project during the regular city council meeting held Nov. 22. Measure M and Measure R funds...
Koretz motion seeks ban on sale of new gas cars by 2030 in L.A.
Outgoing Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz has introduced a motion seeking to ban the sale of new gas cars in L.A. by 2030.
Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside
For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor served restraining order from ex-aide
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. has avoided being served a restraining order six times in the ongoing legal dispute with his ex-aide. Melanie McDade previously worked as the aide to the mayor and city manager before her employment eneded in late 2019. The public can...
Low-Income LA neighborhoods offered internet at higher prices: report
Internet service in Los Angeles County is often offered at higher prices in low-income neighborhoods, while better deals are offered in wealthier areas, according to a report from the California Community Foundation and Digital Equity LA. Researchers picked random addresses in every city in the county and shopped for internet...
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
inglewoodtoday.com
Yvonne Wheeler Elected New President
Yvonne Wheeler was elected the new President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, (LA Fed) Nov. 21. The historic unanimous vote by her peers makes Wheeler the first Black woman to hold the title and makes her one of the most influential people in Los Angeles politics.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Councilman Paul Koretz seeks to ban sale of new gas cars by 2030
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Paul Koretz is seeking to ban the sale of new gas cars in Los Angeles by 2030, according to a motion filed Tuesday. Koretz, who is in his final weeks on the council, introduced a motion that seeks to phase out the sale of new gasoline, diesel and natural gas vehicles — beginning with all such cars that cost over $28,000 by 2028, cars that cost over $22,000 by 2029 and all such cars by 2030.
With $25 million, California launches first state-funded guaranteed income program
(The Center Square) – California is launching its first state-funded guaranteed income pilot programs, the California Department of Social Services announced Monday. The $25-million effort will send $600-$1200 checks to 1,975 Californians starting as soon as next summer. The pilot program at seven sites including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Ventura County was approved by a unanimous legislature last July. The money distributed over 12-18 months targets expectant mothers and those aging out of foster care programs. ...
Southern California Under Red Flag Warning Amid Brush Fire Danger
Residents in Southern California are facing high winds across the region amid severely heightened brush fire danger, resulting in multiple red flag warnings across the state. Today as many Americans head out Black Friday shopping, many Californians are left to contend with potential wildfire outbreaks. ABC News reports the red...
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
sanfernandosun.com
San Fernando Valley Couple Extradited from Montenegro to LA to Begin Sentence
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme has been returned to the United States after more than a year as fugitives, the US Attorney’s Office announced. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his...
freightwaves.com
Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports
Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
spectrumnews1.com
Gay, HIV-positive Latino banker ties firing to discrimination
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A gay, HIV-positive Latino man is suing East West Bank and two branch management members, alleging he was wrongfully fired earlier this year from his teller job for complaining about discrimination due to his ethnicity and his sexual orientation. Plaintiff Sergio Dieguez’s Los Angeles Superior...
Karen Bass to declare a state of emergency on LA homelessness on her first day as mayor
L.A. Mayor-elect Karen Bass said she's drafting a plan for her first 100 days, and she'll declare a state of emergency on homelessness on her first day on the job.
Metro won't raise fares following public pushback
After public pushback, the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority will not increase the price to ride the bus or train.
Santa Ana winds cause power outages in some Southern California communities
Another round of Santa Ana winds pushed through Southern California on Thanksgiving, causing some communities to have their power shut off amid concerns of possible wildfires.
californiaglobe.com
California Threatens to Ban Diesel Trucks, Worsening Supply Chain Backlogs
The disconnect between California policies and politics are at such odds with the rest of the country, it’s a wonder the other 49 states haven’t excommunicated the Golden State from the union. Todays’ headlines are the perfect example:. Rail strike potential grows, threatening to worsen supply chain...
