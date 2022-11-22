Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Dolly Parton celebrates Miley Cyrus’s 30th birthday
Dolly Parton paid tribute to her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on her 30th birthday. Cyrus celebrated her special day on November 23, and Parton posted two photos of her and the fellow singer cozied up. “Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!,” the caption on the post on Parton’s verified Instagram account read. “I can’t...
KESQ
Irene Cara, ’80s pop star behind ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ theme songs, dies at 63
Actress and singer Irene Cara, an Oscar and Grammy winner best known for the theme songs of “Fame” and “Flashdance” in the early ’80s, has died, her publicist said. She was 63. “Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene,” Judith Moose said in a...
Weeks After Responding To Criticism, Cher Explained How She Met Her 36-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards
The legendary singer is revealing all about her much-talked-about new relationship with the music executive.
KESQ
Jennifer Lopez returns to social media to announce ‘This Is Me…Now’
Jennifer Lopez has used the 20th anniversary of the release of her “This Is Me…Then” to announce an update. “This Is Me…Now” will be her next project and reportedly “chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades.”
Jessica Alba’s Kids Honor, 14, Haven, 11, & Hayes, 4, Are So Cute In Thanksgiving Photo With Dad Cash Warren
Jessica Alba had a fun family affair on Thanksgiving! The Dark Angel actress took to her Instagram on Friday, Nov. 25 to share an epic snap of her handsome husband Cash Warren and their gorgeous brood: daughters Honor, 14 and Haven, 11, and son Hayes, 4. Dressed to the nines, the group was all smiles as they wrapped their arms around each other in the cute snap captioned, “The most grateful for my mains…”
KESQ
Alan Menken on ‘Aladdin’ turning 30 and the journey of an animated classic
It might be hard to believe, but this holiday weekend marks 30 years since the release of “Aladdin” — the animated classic that set the stage for multiple sequels, a live-action reimagining released in 2019 and even a Broadway musical. To mark the occasion, eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who nabbed two statuettes for his work on the movie, spoke with CNN about his memories from the making of the prescient classic.
George Harrison Said the Sales of Beatles Memorabilia Was ‘Ridiculous’ and ‘out of Hand’
George Harrison didn't like how 'out of hand' the sales of Beatles memorabilia had gotten into the 1980s. He thought it was 'ridiculous.'
12 Reasons "Wakanda Forever" Star Angela Bassett, AKA Queen Ramonda, DESERVES An Oscar Nomination
Mark my unnecessary "BuzzFeed speak." Angela Bassett will absolutely make history as the first MCU actor to win an Academy Award for her incredible performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Marvel Studios Recruits ‘Lovecraft Country’s’ Yann Demange To Direct ‘Blade’
The new script is said to be “darker than most MCU films.” The post Marvel Studios Recruits ‘Lovecraft Country’s’ Yann Demange To Direct ‘Blade’ appeared first on NewsOne.
KESQ
Look of the Week: Kendall Jenner channels Edie Sedgwick’s tights-only style
Kendall Jenner’s latest street style snap is a masterclass in minimalism, with one notable element missing: trousers. The model was this week spotted in Los Angeles leaving a photoshoot in nothing but a pair of heeled slingbacks, black Calzedonia tights and a classic navy knit crewneck. The entire look — including the exposed underwear detail — was fresh off Bottega Veneta’s Spring-Summer 2023 runway, and was completed with one of the label’s $4,200 brass-handle Sardine Bags and an armful of yellow sunflowers.
Emma Corrin "Hopes For A Future" Where Awards Show Get Rid Of Gendered Categories
Emma had a few things to say about gendered categories in awards shows.
Comments / 0