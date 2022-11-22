ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kenarry.com

Christmas Gnomes

Hello! My name is Amy and I blog over at amylanham.com. I love all things DIY and home decor. I'm always trying to think outside the box and create cute decor for my home. Christmas...
intheknow.com

Wife cries ‘real tears’ in the middle of Home Goods over special Christmas pillow

Sometimes the holiday spirit hits you directly in the feels. TikToker Celina cried “real tears” in the aisles of a Home Goods store. Although she and her husband Adam had already packed their shopping cart with a ton of Christmas decor, the wife spotted an eye-catching pillow. She knew she had to have it.
moneysavingmom.com

Women’s and Kid’s Boots as low as $12.74 at Kohl’s!

Need new winter boots? This is a GREAT deal on Women’s and Kid’s boots!. As part of the Black Friday deals, Kohl’s has Women’s and Kid’s Boots on sale for as low as $12.74 when you use the promo code ENJOY15 at checkout!. There are...
Tyla

Woman shares genius hack to remove stains from sofas in seconds

A TikToker has shared an incredible cleaning hack, and honestly, we're off to try it right now. Our new favourite hack involves a saucepan lid and a wet cloth — no, we're not joking. So, as TikToker @ajvaughan discovered, there's a pretty decent way to clean your sofa that...
In Style

Tory Burch Secretly Added So Many Bags to Its Unheard-Of Black Friday Sale — and Savings Are Up to 60%

Some things are simply unheard of — and Tory Burch’s big Black Friday sale is, well, one of those things. The post-Thanksgiving shopping holiday can seem like a sprint, but should absolutely be treated like a marathon. And in the seemingly endless sea of sales is Tory Burch’s, an absolute must-check-out. Though it’s hard to believe, the designer’s Black Friday sales keep getting better every year, and 2022’s is one of the best — mark our words.
The Daily South

Does Anyone Hang Tinsel On Their Christmas Trees Anymore?

It wasn’t Christmas at Grammy and Pop-Pops until a squat little tree was tucked snug in the corner and dressed in antique ornaments and tinsel. I never gave much thought to the tinsel, until I was grown and found myself always looking around hopeful for a little shimmer with every Christmas season that passed. The trends these days seem to be big bow toppers (of which I am a fan) and enough sparkle to give even Santa’s eyes a little extra twinkle—but not an errant strand of tinsel to be found.
TODAY.com

20 Black Friday deals on Oprah's Favorite Things — starting at $16

The only thing we might love more than Oprah’s Favorite Things? Catching Oprah’s Favorite Things on sale. While the queen of gifting might have expensive taste, Black Friday deals are letting us get in on some of her finds for less!. Whether you’ve been eyeing the Nori Press...
Scary Mommy

As An Only Child, I Miss Big Family Gatherings At The Holidays

Ah, the holidays, also known as The Most Wonderful Time of the Year and The Hap-happiest Season of All. For some, the season conjures up feelings of jubilance and fond memories of beautifully decorated tablescapes at large family celebrations. For me, the season triggers uncomfortable emotional terrain and expectations that are tricky to navigate.
purewander.com

The 2022 Gift Guides: A little love of Home

It’s that time. It’s the end of the line and the holiday season to wrap up the year.. Sometimes, it feels like it may never come. But here we are again after a wild, challenging, yet often wonderful, year. Every time we hand-pick our gift guide features, we really try to level up. This year, we’re doing a little more of what we love at home, as traveling has been a little thinner in 2022.
