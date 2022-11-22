Read full article on original website
Related
63 fun Christmas ornaments to make your tree even more special
Christmas ornaments come in classic, funny, and custom designs. Here are 63 of our top picks, from glass bulbs to collectibles from Hallmark and Disney.
kenarry.com
Christmas Gnomes
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE SEE OUR FULL DISCLOSURE POLICY FOR DETAILS. Hello! My name is Amy and I blog over at amylanham.com. I love all things DIY and home decor. I’m always trying to think outside the box and create cute decor for my home. Christmas...
intheknow.com
Wife cries ‘real tears’ in the middle of Home Goods over special Christmas pillow
Sometimes the holiday spirit hits you directly in the feels. TikToker Celina cried “real tears” in the aisles of a Home Goods store. Although she and her husband Adam had already packed their shopping cart with a ton of Christmas decor, the wife spotted an eye-catching pillow. She knew she had to have it.
Woman Comes Up With Clever Alternative for Hanging Stockings Without a Fireplace
It looks stunning too.
Coach Outlet Black Friday: Get the Iconic $428 Kleo Bag for $128 & More Purses & Accessories for 95% Off
This article is sponsored by Coach Outlet. The items featured were selected from Coach Outlet because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
moneysavingmom.com
Women’s and Kid’s Boots as low as $12.74 at Kohl’s!
Need new winter boots? This is a GREAT deal on Women’s and Kid’s boots!. As part of the Black Friday deals, Kohl’s has Women’s and Kid’s Boots on sale for as low as $12.74 when you use the promo code ENJOY15 at checkout!. There are...
Pizza employee makes dessert when guests don't come for kid's birthday party
A man who works for Domino's Pizza did his very best to add smiles to a mom's day once he found out the guests for her daughter's party didn't show up. The tasty dessert pizza helped brighten the day and showed how important kindness is in every circumstance.
Woman shares genius hack to remove stains from sofas in seconds
A TikToker has shared an incredible cleaning hack, and honestly, we're off to try it right now. Our new favourite hack involves a saucepan lid and a wet cloth — no, we're not joking. So, as TikToker @ajvaughan discovered, there's a pretty decent way to clean your sofa that...
Amazon is Offering Up to 50% Off No. 1 Learning Toy Brand Melissa & Doug Toys for Black Friday
Is it really a playroom without at least a few Melissa & Doug toys?. Not if a toddler or preschooler uses that playroom. The brand's high-quality, often-wooden toys gravitate between Montessori-inspired and pretend play. And they provide children with hours of learning through screen-free play. So long, Cocomelon and Miss Rachel.
18 apartment Christmas decor ideas for a fresh and festive finish
No matter how cozy your condo may be, there are a ton of ways to deck the halls in an apartment at Christmas for fresh holiday vibes all around.
In Style
Tory Burch Secretly Added So Many Bags to Its Unheard-Of Black Friday Sale — and Savings Are Up to 60%
Some things are simply unheard of — and Tory Burch’s big Black Friday sale is, well, one of those things. The post-Thanksgiving shopping holiday can seem like a sprint, but should absolutely be treated like a marathon. And in the seemingly endless sea of sales is Tory Burch’s, an absolute must-check-out. Though it’s hard to believe, the designer’s Black Friday sales keep getting better every year, and 2022’s is one of the best — mark our words.
The Daily South
Does Anyone Hang Tinsel On Their Christmas Trees Anymore?
It wasn’t Christmas at Grammy and Pop-Pops until a squat little tree was tucked snug in the corner and dressed in antique ornaments and tinsel. I never gave much thought to the tinsel, until I was grown and found myself always looking around hopeful for a little shimmer with every Christmas season that passed. The trends these days seem to be big bow toppers (of which I am a fan) and enough sparkle to give even Santa’s eyes a little extra twinkle—but not an errant strand of tinsel to be found.
TODAY.com
20 Black Friday deals on Oprah's Favorite Things — starting at $16
The only thing we might love more than Oprah’s Favorite Things? Catching Oprah’s Favorite Things on sale. While the queen of gifting might have expensive taste, Black Friday deals are letting us get in on some of her finds for less!. Whether you’ve been eyeing the Nori Press...
As An Only Child, I Miss Big Family Gatherings At The Holidays
Ah, the holidays, also known as The Most Wonderful Time of the Year and The Hap-happiest Season of All. For some, the season conjures up feelings of jubilance and fond memories of beautifully decorated tablescapes at large family celebrations. For me, the season triggers uncomfortable emotional terrain and expectations that are tricky to navigate.
TODAY.com
Get a first look at ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas'
Dolly Parton rounded up a crew of her famous friends to put together a network Christmas special. See a first look at “Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas.”Nov. 24, 2022.
The Holidays Came Early! Shop the Best Artificial Christmas Trees on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
Prices start at just $30.
TODAY.com
How to turn your Thanksgiving leftovers into a whole new meal
In a special edition of Superfood Friday, Joy Bauer makes butternut squash chicken chili that will warm you up and use up some of your Thanksgiving leftovers!Nov. 25, 2022.
Get Jewelry Sparkling Again With a Little Help from Dawn Dish Soap
This stuff is like the ultimate cleaning silver bullet
purewander.com
The 2022 Gift Guides: A little love of Home
It’s that time. It’s the end of the line and the holiday season to wrap up the year.. Sometimes, it feels like it may never come. But here we are again after a wild, challenging, yet often wonderful, year. Every time we hand-pick our gift guide features, we really try to level up. This year, we’re doing a little more of what we love at home, as traveling has been a little thinner in 2022.
Comments / 0