TOC Staff Picks: Michigan State vs. Penn State

After falling to Indiana in double overtime last week, Michigan State has one more opportunity to gain guaranteed bowl eligibility before the season is over. The Spartans travel to Penn State for a clash with the Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon. Penn State enters as the favorite and is ranked...
Men’s Basketball: Oregon vs. Michigan State Game Thread

The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (3-2) looks to rebound against the Oregon Ducks (2-3) following a tough opening loss to Alabama. The matchup marks the fourth meeting between the programs (at least since 1949-1950). Michigan State is 1-2 in those prior matchups. The most recent came Dec. 29, 1988 with a 76-61 MSU victory. The Ducks won the first two meetings, an 87-82 win on Dec. 27, 1969 and a 71-59 victory on Dec. 28, 1961.
Michigan State hangs on in final seconds to defeat Oregon 74-70

The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans overcame a shorthanded roster and quick turnaround late Friday night (Saturday morning for the home audience back east) to outlast the Oregon Ducks in the second game of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Spartans defeated the Ducks 74-70 to set up a matchup against Portland on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Michigan State vs. Penn State: How to watch Week 13 matchup

The Michigan State Spartans take the field Saturday for the final time this season, facing the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Winner will take home the greatest rivalry trophy in all of college football, the PEW PEW LAZERZ Land Grant Trophy. Also, for any random Kansas...
Get To Know The Opponent: Penn State

The Michigan State Spartans hit the road to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions this Saturday at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on FS1. Let’s get to know more about Penn State. Head Coach: James Franklin (ninth season at Penn State, 76-36 at PSU, 100-51 overall) Series History: Michigan...
Bad Betting Advice, Week 13: Pride

Most college football seasons feel like an amusement park roller coaster ride at some point, but the current season for the Michigan State Spartans seems to have had more big drops, reversed direction a couple of times, and even left fans and players in the dark. A lot of fans just want to get off and hop on over to that exciting looks basketball-themed ride across the way.
Seven Michigan State football players will face charges stemming from Michigan tunnel incident

After reviewing the police report investigating the incident that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the Michigan State-Michigan game on Oct. 29, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor announced on Wednesday that charges are being filed against seven MSU football players. Khary Crump, who has been suspended from Michigan State’s...
