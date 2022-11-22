Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Game Preview: Michigan State Spartans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 in the Big Ten) travels to take on Penn State (9-2, 6-2) at Beaver Stadium on Saturday in the 2022 regular season finale. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast on FS1. A guaranteed bowl bid is on the line...
TOC Staff Picks: Michigan State vs. Penn State
After falling to Indiana in double overtime last week, Michigan State has one more opportunity to gain guaranteed bowl eligibility before the season is over. The Spartans travel to Penn State for a clash with the Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon. Penn State enters as the favorite and is ranked...
Men’s Basketball: Oregon vs. Michigan State Game Thread
The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (3-2) looks to rebound against the Oregon Ducks (2-3) following a tough opening loss to Alabama. The matchup marks the fourth meeting between the programs (at least since 1949-1950). Michigan State is 1-2 in those prior matchups. The most recent came Dec. 29, 1988 with a 76-61 MSU victory. The Ducks won the first two meetings, an 87-82 win on Dec. 27, 1969 and a 71-59 victory on Dec. 28, 1961.
Michigan State hangs on in final seconds to defeat Oregon 74-70
The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans overcame a shorthanded roster and quick turnaround late Friday night (Saturday morning for the home audience back east) to outlast the Oregon Ducks in the second game of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Spartans defeated the Ducks 74-70 to set up a matchup against Portland on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Michigan State vs. Penn State: How to watch Week 13 matchup
The Michigan State Spartans take the field Saturday for the final time this season, facing the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Winner will take home the greatest rivalry trophy in all of college football, the PEW PEW LAZERZ Land Grant Trophy. Also, for any random Kansas...
Michigan State names its captains for final regular season game versus Penn State
Michigan State has announced its captains for the final regular season game of the season. Senior center Nick Samac will lead the Michigan State offensive line into Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Samac has played in every game for the Spartans this season. Fifth-year senior safety Xavier Henderson is arguably the...
Shorthanded Michigan State loses to Alabama in opening matchup of Phil Knight Invitational, 81-70
The Michigan State men’s basketball team took on Alabama late on Thanksgiving night for an opening-round matchup at the Phil Knight Invitational (PK85) in Portland, Oregon. The Spartans lost by a final score of 81-70. Michigan State was shorthanded in this contest as forward Malik Hall and guard Jaden...
Photo Gallery: Villanova vs. Michigan State men’s basketball - Nov. 18, 2022
The Michigan State men’s basketball team is coming off of a tough loss to Alabama in the Phil Knight Invitational (PK85) event played in Portland, Oregon. MSU, which went into the season with only 10 scholarship players, is battling through some key injuries to forward Malik Hall and guard Jaden Akins.
Get To Know The Opponent: Penn State
The Michigan State Spartans hit the road to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions this Saturday at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on FS1. Let’s get to know more about Penn State. Head Coach: James Franklin (ninth season at Penn State, 76-36 at PSU, 100-51 overall) Series History: Michigan...
Bad Betting Advice, Week 13: Pride
Most college football seasons feel like an amusement park roller coaster ride at some point, but the current season for the Michigan State Spartans seems to have had more big drops, reversed direction a couple of times, and even left fans and players in the dark. A lot of fans just want to get off and hop on over to that exciting looks basketball-themed ride across the way.
Michigan State Men’s Basketball: Forward Malik Hall to miss multiple weeks with injury
In the early hours of Thanksgiving, The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn reported via Twitter that Michigan State men’s basketball starting forward Malik Hall will miss Thursday night’s game versus the Alabama Crimson Tide in the the Phil Knight Invitational (PK85) and is likely to be out for “multiple weeks.”
Seven Michigan State football players will face charges stemming from Michigan tunnel incident
After reviewing the police report investigating the incident that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the Michigan State-Michigan game on Oct. 29, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor announced on Wednesday that charges are being filed against seven MSU football players. Khary Crump, who has been suspended from Michigan State’s...
