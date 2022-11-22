Read full article on original website
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bustle
Zendaya Wore A Cropped Cardigan With Nothing Underneath
Zendaya has been laying low as of late, but alas, when I opened up Instagram this morning, there she was — in all her glory — looking fabulous as f*ck. Posing in the desert, she was serving all the dreamy, minimalist vibes. The 26-year-old star wore a thin...
Will Self: ‘I’m seen as a still-walking dead white man’
“I’ll see your eidolon next Tuesday,” writes Will Self, 61, when I email to arrange a video call to discuss his new collection of journalism, Why Read: Selected Writings 2001-2021, which is centred on the concern (as he later told me, or my on-screen spirit-image) that “people are dumbing down their entire response to their own culture by their unfettered use of social media”. Self’s 26 previous books include Umbrella, shortlisted for the Booker prize in 2012, and its sequels Shark and Phone, the latter a single 624-page paragraph which the Telegraph called an “epic anti-tweet”. Speaking from his home in south London, he said he liked the description “because the book was a deliberate attempt to call people’s attention to what was being lost by the digital. I don’t think the Umbrella trilogy is that hard to read at all; it’s only hard to read in contrast to a tweet. By Donald Trump!”
Weeks After Responding To Criticism, Cher Explained How She Met Her 36-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards
The legendary singer is revealing all about her much-talked-about new relationship with the music executive.
Bustle
How Gossip Girl’s Thanksgiving Episode Changed Pop Culture History
Soundtracked by Jason Derulo’s “Whatcha Say,” the episode sees a Thanksgiving feast quickly devolve into chaos as the characters air one another’s dirty laundry, causing many of them to leave the table in a huff. More than a decade on, the scene has become a perennial source of entertainment as the holiday season looms, with fans finding new ways to revisit and meme it, from tweeting “your sweet potatoes are bland”to recreating the scene with their own family secrets on TikTok. Original Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage tell Bustle that they have been stunned by how the episode has cemented itself in pop culture history. Read More.
New York Post
Luigi Ronsisvalle was the Forrest Gump of the mafia—in the middle of everything
During his two decades as Brooklyn’s top mob-busting homicide prosecutor, Michael Vecchione dealt with all manner of wiseguys, but none was less impressive than Luigi the Zip. Short, overweight, disheveled and speaking in broken English, Sicilian import Luigi Ronsisvalle — dubbed “the human bowling ball” by Vecchione for being as wide as he was tall — embodied his Zip moniker, a slur American gangsters used for their overseas brethren, whom they regarded as backwater yokels. No one, it seemed, took Luigi seriously. “He was just a schlub,” says Vecchione of the focus of his new book, “Homicide Is My Business” (Camino Books), out now. “He was...
Bustle
How To Stream Knives Out 2: When Will Glass Onion Be On Netflix?
The Knives Out franchise is becoming a holiday tradition: the first film was released around Thanksgiving 2019, and the sequel produced by Netflix is arriving right in time for the 2022 holidays. With a limited theatrical release before it releases widely via the streaming service, it’s hard to know when...
Bustle
Stormzy Defends Meghan Markle In Passionate New Song “Please”
The wait is finally over. After teasing fans with a handful of singles, Stormzy is officially back with third album,“This is What I Mean.” Created on Essex’s Osea island with a tight-knit team of collaborators, the record is his most reflective yet, turning to a quieter, more introspective sound underpinned by gospel backing vocals. His first release since 2019’s “Heavy Is The Head” — the album which hosted his first ever number one single “Vossi Bop” and propelled him to a Glastonbury headliner slot — it marks a distinct gear shift. While standalone single “Mel Made Me Do It” was a seven-minute-long epic, taking stock of the rapper’s meteoric rise with a quick wit, the new album “This is What I Mean” is more focused on personal journeys and self-acceptance instead.
Bustle
Bustle Daily Newsletter: November 23, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Nov. 23, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. All the featured artists on his solo album — Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Brandi Carlile, Monica Martin — are women, which Mumford says was not a coincidence. He’s hoping to catch Bridgers on tour next year as she opens for Taylor Swift, whom Mumford also collaborated with on the Evermore track “Cowboy Like Me.” “What do you call a Taylor Swift fan? Is it a Swiftie?” he asks. “I am [one] too now.” Read More.
