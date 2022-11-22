Ex-UFC champ Cain Velasquez allowed to partake in pro wrestling event while awaiting attempted murder trial

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez will be allowed to work as a professional wrestler while awaiting trial for an array of charges including attempted murder, according to MMA Junkie.

Santa Clara County judge Arthur Bocanegra reportedly ruled on Tuesday that Velasquez will be allowed to travel to Tempe, Ariz. by plane next month to participate in an event held by pro wrestling promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Velasquez, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, has been out on $1 million bail since it was granted earlier this month, but with orders of home detention, GPS monitoring and outpatient counseling, as well as staying away from his alleged victims.

He will reportedly be allowed to forego the GPS monitoring when he travels to Arizona, but with orders to hire a police officer for work detail and cover the cost. Under the approved plan, Velasquez will leave California on Dec. 1 and return on Dec. 4.

The Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide event is scheduled to take place on Dec. 3 at Mullett Arena in Velasquez's alma mater of Arizona State University. Velasquez, who held the UFC heavyweight belt twice from 2010 to 2015, has previously worked with the promotion, first after his retirement from MMA in 2019 then returning in 2021 following a stint with WWE.

Cain Velasquez accused of shooting at alleged molester

Per MMA Junkie, Velasquez currently faces seven charges, including felony attempted murder, assault and weapons charges.

The charges stem from an incident in February, when Velasquez allegedly fired multiple gunshots during an 11-mile car chase involving 43-year-old Harry Eugene Goularte, who is alleged to have molested the fighter's young child.

According to police, Velsaquez fired a .40-caliber pistol into a vehicle carrying Goularte, his mother Patricia Goularte and stepfather Paul Bender. A bullet allegedly struck Bender in the arm and torso. Bender survived his wounds.

Velasquez was arrested soon after the incident and remained jailed for eight months, with Judge Shelyna Brown denying Velasquez bail on three separate occasions. Bocanegra arrived at a different conclusion, recognizing Velasquez's lack of a criminal record and ties to his family.

The circumstances of the incident have led to widespread support for Velasquez in the MMA community, with many members attending Velasquez's bail hearing or writing in support of his release.