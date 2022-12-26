ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: Here’s How to Get a Free Solawave Skincare Wand for the New Year

By RS Editors
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been anywhere on TikTok or Instagram over the last year or so, you’ve definitely heard of Solawave , the handheld beauty wand that uses microcurrent and red light therapy to help improve the appearance of your skin.

Now, the buzzy skincare brand is making even more noise with its best offer ever: a buy one, get one free deal on almost every Solawave wand on its website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNA4z_0jKUQCcK00

Buy Solawave Wand & Serum Kit $90.50

Solawave’s latest sale gets you a buy one, get one free deal on its entire line of Solawave wands. The new offer also includes free shipping on every order over $30. Simply add two wands to your cart and the price of the lowest wand will be automatically discounted at checkout.

Beloved by celebs like Lil Nas X, Sydney Sweeney and Nicole Kidman, Solawave’s Black Friday sale includes a rare discount on the Solawave Wand & Serum Kit , which gets you the best-selling skincare wand and a 30ml bottle of the brand’s Renew Complex Activating Serum.

The Solawave wand uses gentle microcurrents, red light therapy, a massaging function and therapeutic warmth to help de-puff and de-stress your skin. Users say their Solawave wand also helps decrease the appearance of wrinkles, dark circles and blemishes in as little as five minutes a day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01wEau_0jKUQCcK00

Buy Solawave Skincare Wand $74.50

This Solawave Deal gets you two portable skincare wands from just just $149 with the BOGO offer (or starting at just $74.50 per wand). This device is safe for all skin types and suitable for all genders as well.

Again, to get the Solawave deal, add two (or more) products to your cart. The item with the lower price will be automatically discounted and shown as free.

The Solawave website isn’t the only place to score a deal. Amazon has the Solawave Bye Acne Spot Treatment Therapy Device on sale for $79 . Regularly $99.99+, that’s a rare 20% discount on one of the most popular acne devices online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WI9H_0jKUQCcK00
Buy: Solawave Bye Acne Spot Treatment $79.00

The handheld rechargeable device uses blue light and red light therapy to calm inflammed skin and reduce the appearance of blemishes and acne. Simply place the device over the area of your face where you need treatment, and hold it in place for three minutes (the unit automatically shuts off after that time).

Solawave says its “Bye Acne” device treats everything from pimples to whiteheads, and can help to brighten and even out skin tone. Get the Solawave acne treatment on sale for $79 on Amazon.com , with free, two-day shipping for Prime members. You can also shop the device on the Solawave website .

