Crash completely blocks major road in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A major road is blocked after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. It happened around the 200 block of Midlothian Blvd. just after Rush Blvd. The road is completely blocked right now. There were only minor injuries in the crash and no one was taken to...
Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
Boardman store aims to provide safe space for young people

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman store was recently revamped, and its mission is to provide a safe space for the community. Melanin Majik is located on Market Street and sells clothes, shoes, beauty products and accessories. Beyond that, it collaborates with other local businesses whose products are also sold at the store.
New eatery opens at Hollywood Gaming

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wahlburgers in Hollywood Gaming’s food court officially opened at 11 a.m. Friday. Construction from start to finish took around four weeks. Wahlburgers has over 90 locations. The Mahoning Valley location is the fourth to be opened in Ohio. Its menu has a variety of...
Niles store celebrates Record Store Day on Black Friday

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – It was Black Friday but also Record Store Day in Niles. People lined up outside Record Connection for the biannual Record Store Day to pick up some fresh vinyl. Many of the records are from local artists, including “Bugs” from Youngstown’s own The Vindy’s.
More people shopping second-hand in the Mahoning Valley

The deals you can find at consignment and thrift shops take on a whole new meaning this year as shoppers continue to fight inflation. While prices are up, there are places you can count on for a deal that might feel like a steal. Second-hand shops across the Mahoning Valley...
City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
Teen Accused of Stomping Student’s Head into Asphalt, Knocking Him Unconscious

PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an altercation in which a 16-year-old’s head was stomped on, causing him to lose consciousness in Mercer County. According to a release issued by Mercer-based State Police on Monday, November 21, the incident happened on George Junior Road in Pine Township, Mercer County, around 2:01 p.m. on October 27.
Years Ago | November 25th

Vindicator file photo / November 20, 1980 | Past presidents of the Youngstown Area Chamber of Commerce were together at the annual dinner meeting 42 years ago. From left, John A. Coakley Jr., 1962; Fred B. King Jr., 1961; Marshall Tannehill, 1971-72; Guion Osborn, 1957-58. November 25. 1997: An off-track...
Driver injured after crash into pole in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a pole in Youngstown. It happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenwood Avenue and Lombardy Court. The Youngstown police and fire departments were called to the scene, as well as an ambulance. The road...
