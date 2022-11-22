Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMJ.com
FBI and Mahoning County warning Ohio families of 'sextortion' leading to teen deaths
There's a dangerous crime called "sextortion" becoming more common across the state and the country targeting teens on social media. Sextortion is now being called an epidemic as criminals threaten teens to the point of suicide. Toni Notaro, clinical specialist of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said...
WYTV.com
Crash completely blocks major road in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A major road is blocked after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. It happened around the 200 block of Midlothian Blvd. just after Rush Blvd. The road is completely blocked right now. There were only minor injuries in the crash and no one was taken to...
whbc.com
Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
WYTV.com
Boardman store aims to provide safe space for young people
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman store was recently revamped, and its mission is to provide a safe space for the community. Melanin Majik is located on Market Street and sells clothes, shoes, beauty products and accessories. Beyond that, it collaborates with other local businesses whose products are also sold at the store.
Woman says someone put 250 nails in her driveway
They’re not releasing her name, but state police in New Castle say a Lawrence County woman found about 250 nails scattered across her driveway.
Absent victim prompts request to drop charges
Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court asking to dismiss charges of felonious assault against a Youngstown man because the victim refuses to show up in court.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police: Man declared missing and endangered currently in 'safe location'
Youngstown Police detectives tell 21 News that a man declared missing early Friday afternoon is currently safe and sound. Youngstown Police Detective Sergeant Michael Cox told 21 News that YPD received a call stating that 19-year-old Christopher John Bailey-Keaton is currently in a "safe location." Detectives would not disclose the...
WYTV.com
New eatery opens at Hollywood Gaming
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wahlburgers in Hollywood Gaming’s food court officially opened at 11 a.m. Friday. Construction from start to finish took around four weeks. Wahlburgers has over 90 locations. The Mahoning Valley location is the fourth to be opened in Ohio. Its menu has a variety of...
WYTV.com
Niles store celebrates Record Store Day on Black Friday
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – It was Black Friday but also Record Store Day in Niles. People lined up outside Record Connection for the biannual Record Store Day to pick up some fresh vinyl. Many of the records are from local artists, including “Bugs” from Youngstown’s own The Vindy’s.
WFMJ.com
More people shopping second-hand in the Mahoning Valley
The deals you can find at consignment and thrift shops take on a whole new meaning this year as shoppers continue to fight inflation. While prices are up, there are places you can count on for a deal that might feel like a steal. Second-hand shops across the Mahoning Valley...
whbc.com
City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
Man sentenced in beating, robbery of elderly man
A man accused of beating an elderly West Side man and taking his gun and truck was sentenced Wednesday to a least five years in prison.
explore venango
Teen Accused of Stomping Student’s Head into Asphalt, Knocking Him Unconscious
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an altercation in which a 16-year-old’s head was stomped on, causing him to lose consciousness in Mercer County. According to a release issued by Mercer-based State Police on Monday, November 21, the incident happened on George Junior Road in Pine Township, Mercer County, around 2:01 p.m. on October 27.
WYTV.com
‘Everybody’s best friend:’ Hundreds show up to support Boardman graduate with ALS
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday, hundreds of people gathered in Boardman High School’s cafeteria to support an alumnus. Chris Yozwiak graduated from Boardman High School in 1992 and has since moved away, but when he was diagnosed with ALS in 2020, his former classmates rallied to support him.
Teens arrested after police pursuit in Beaver County
Two teens were arrested in Hopewell Township, Beaver County, after a police pursuit Monday. State police said they saw a stolen vehicle in the area of 3220 Green Garden Road just before noon and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle was stopped after a pursuit and the occupants, a 16-year-old...
Can I wear the military uniforms in Akron?
I will go to Akron in a week, but I was wondering if it is a problem if I wear US military clothes, I have some uniforms and caps but idk, please help me.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 25th
Vindicator file photo / November 20, 1980 | Past presidents of the Youngstown Area Chamber of Commerce were together at the annual dinner meeting 42 years ago. From left, John A. Coakley Jr., 1962; Fred B. King Jr., 1961; Marshall Tannehill, 1971-72; Guion Osborn, 1957-58. November 25. 1997: An off-track...
3 teen girls charged in fight at Aliquippa High School; mother of alleged victim speaks out
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Three teenage students at Aliquippa are charged because police said they attacked another student during school. The fight was caught on camera. Channel 11 spoke exclusively with the victim’s mother, who said she thinks there’s a fighting problem at the school. Three teenage...
WYTV.com
Driver injured after crash into pole in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a pole in Youngstown. It happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenwood Avenue and Lombardy Court. The Youngstown police and fire departments were called to the scene, as well as an ambulance. The road...
