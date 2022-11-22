Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Results (11/25) - WarGames Advantage Match, Bianca Belair Names Fifth Member Of Her Team, World Cup Tournament Semi-Finals
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" for November 25, 2022, coming to you live from the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, Rhode Island!. The go-home show for Survivor Series: WarGames will feature a WarGames Advantage Match, as The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre will go head-to-head with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Sheamus, his Brawling Brutes teammates, Butch and Ridge Holland, McIntyre, and Kevin Owens will be squaring off with The Usos, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, an Solo Sikoa as WarGames comes to the main roster for the first time ever. The winning team will be able to enter the WarGames match first to ensure they are never outnumbered by the opposing team. Who will gain the advantage?
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”
Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return
There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Wants A Match With This WWE Hall Of Famer
Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since October 26, 2021 — making her just the third woman to hold a title continuously for a full year. She retained her title on the November 15 episode of "NXT," outlasting Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match, albeit with a little bit of help from Isla Dawn. Still, she is the longest-reigning "NXT" Women's Champion in history and isn't looking to slow down anytime soon. On that episode, though, some may say she made her entrance dressed similarly to how WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella used to present — so much so that the Bella twins even responded to it. And while the champ doesn't see it that way, she always knew the internet was going to go there.
tjrwrestling.net
Rhea Ripley Discusses The Injury That Kept Her Out Of Action
Rhea Ripley has discussed the injury that kept her out of the ring for several months and how she feels her career is starting all over again. Rhea Ripley had won a number one contender’s match to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money In The Bank but those plans had to be abandoned when Ripley was ruled out of action with an injury.
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
stillrealtous.com
Big Return Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
This week on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defended the All Atlantic Championship against Jake Hager. When it was all said and done it was Orange Cassidy who won the match, but his celebration was interrupted by QT Marshall and The Factory. As QT Marshall was approaching the ring he tried...
nodq.com
Storyline update on Rey Mysterio vs. his son Dominik
As previously noted, Rey Mysterio officially moved to the WWE Smackdown brand on October 14th 2022 after reaching his “breaking point” from the situation with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on separate brands, the storyline between father and son is continuing. On Thanksgiving night,...
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown
Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage. Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on...
Popculture
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch
WWE will have one final big premium live event (also known as a pay-per-view event) before 2022 comes to an end. The Superstars will take over the TD Garden in Boston for Survivor Series War Games. The event will start on Saturday (Nov. 26) at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock. The kickoff show will begin streaming at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and all of WWE's social media platforms.
PWMania
Wrestler Was Allegedly Rehired by Vince McMahon After “Just Trying to Get Laid One Night”
Jimmy Wang Yang told Steve Fall how he returned to WWE in 2006 after being released a year before in an interview. “This is a crazy story. I was just trying to get laid one night and there was a pay-per-view close by and this girl I was trying to get tickets [for] and do the whole thing. This is after I got fired. The chick was really hot. You know, they’re close by, get awesome tickets and everything, and when I showed up, you know, me and Vince crossed paths and he’s like, ‘Jimmy. Where the hell have you been?’ I was like, ‘You fired me.’ He said, ‘What? I did.’ It got busy. He said I will come back and talk to you and then the day’s going by. Shawn Michaels was wrestling against The Spirit Squad. The spot that they did was Shawn Michaels when The Spirit Squad came out there, lifted him up, went through the table, Shawn was like, ‘I’m not sure if I want to do that.’ They said, ‘Oh, well, let’s do it to make him feel comfortable doing it.’ I was sitting at catering texting this hot chick, like, ‘Hey, I got tickets or whatever.’ They came running to me and they said, ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m eating in catering.’ They said, ‘Can we use you real quick?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ I go to the ring, and the Spirit Squad, Shawn Michaels, Vince, and Michael P.S. Hayes was there. They said, ‘Jimmy, do you mind if we just throw you up and put you through this table?’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So I’m getting ready. I get in the ring and then Michael Hayes tells Vince, ‘Hey Vince, do think Jimmy should do it? He’s not under contract.’ He said, ‘He should be under contract. Let him do it.’ They threw me up 20 feet in the air, went through the table, and Shawn asked me how it felt. I said, ‘It wasn’t too bad.’ Then he did that spot.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former AEW Star Signs with Impact Wrestling, Changes Ring Name
Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact announced this week that Angels has signed with the company. He also dropped his first name, and will be going by just “Angels” moving forward. Angels’ signing was first revealed during his interview with Darren Paltrowitz...
bodyslam.net
The Iron Sheik Takes Yet Another Shot At Hulk Hogan In Thanksgiving Post
Hulk Hogan is also no stranger to controversy, even excluding racist remarks. The Iron Sheik never stops his ongoing campaign to terrorize Hulk Hogan. Last year, he called him a dumb son of a bitch on his birthday. He has also accused Hogan of being “the jabroni of the Earth.”
PWMania
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard Did Not Speak for Ten Years After Leaving the WWF in 1989
Arn Anderson mentioned The Brainbusters leaving the WWF in 1989 on the latest “ARN” podcast. Anderson and his tag team partner Tully Blanchard resigned from WWE in 1989 to return to WCW. Blanchard was not picked up by WCW after he failed a drug test. Anderson mentioned not speaking to Blanchard for the next ten years:
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Results – November 24, 2022
The show aired on Thanksgiving Day and with that, it paid tribute to some of the best Thanksgiving moments in IMPACT! Wrestling. Before that, the show kicked off with an exclusive tag team match between the team of Raj Singh & Shera vs the team of Yuya Uemura & Delirious.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat Breaks Down How He Developed In-Ring Style
Ricky Steamboat is reflecting on his famed "chameleon" style of wrestling ahead of his long-anticipated in-ring return this Sunday night. In an exclusive new interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Steamboat discussed his career, and his upcoming match teaming with FTR and recounted how he first developed his hybrid style of in-ring work.
wrestlinginc.com
Mia Yim On Why Re-Signing With WWE Was An Easy Decision
After one year away from the company, Mia Yim returned to WWE on November 7. She joined the "NXT" brand in 2018 and was later called up to "Raw" as a member of Retribution in 2020. Nearly a year passed of inactivity before WWE released her. Yim returned to Impact Wrestling for a five-month stint, but the stars aligned for her to return to WWE once Triple H became Chief Content Officer. During a recent appearance on "Ten Count," Yim addressed why signing another WWE contract was an easy decision.
Comments / 0