Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Sendoff party Saturday for Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – You have the chance Saturday to give Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast a proper sendoff, as she heads to the national competition. Sidni is having a sendoff party at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on the Minot State Campus from 3 to 5 p.m. She will...
kxnet.com
Two Minot businesses see unexpected closure
MINOT, N.D (KXNET) — Two locally owned restaurants in Minot have closed unexpectedly. Elevation and High Third are both owned by the same person, and both businesses closed this month. The Minot Country Club sent an email to members on November 4th stating Elevation is officially closed, and country club management is trying to figure out a long-term solution for the 2023 golf season.
Give a gift of membership at the Magic City Discovery Center
The Magic City Discovery Center is excited to announce the release of their annual memberships to go on sale on Monday, December 5.
KSLTV
Charges in crash that killed 3 should not have been dismissed, Utah appeals court says
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Court of Appeals has sent a case back to the 7th District Court, ruling that the court had made an error in dismissing a case regarding the cause of a head-on crash with three fatalities. Toni Dannelle Glosenger, 53, was charged in May...
KFYR-TV
Good Samaritan pays off Stanley elementary lunch debt as part of #FinnsArmy movement
STANLEY, N.D. (KMOT) – The rising costs of basic goods have put a real strain on families putting children through school. Families of elementary students in Stanley who are experiencing food insecurity just received some help, due to a stunning act of generosity. An anonymous good Samaritan came to...
KFYR-TV
Man found dead following mobile home fire in Mountrail County
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - One man was found dead following a mobile home fire this week near Tioga, according to the county sheriff. Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol said his office was notified at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday that a home in a rural part of the county had burned down and was still on fire.
houston-today.com
Young patients flood Surrey’s pediatric emergency room as region’s ERs overflow
Kristina Winter tried to take her son to the pediatric emergency at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Tuesday evening (Nov. 22). When they arrived, they saw the line to check in was out the door. Winter asked someone in the line,. “Is this the lineup to go in?” she asked someone...
mydakotan.com
The Process of Rescue
MINOT – The fire department is preparing for rescues on ice this year, seeing ice danger as a bigger threat than some may realize. Jason Babinchak, Minot Fire Department battalion chief, said people falling through ice is an extreme danger, and the department gets calls for people or animals falling through the ice a few times a year.
Protecting your packages from porch pirates
And with the increase of potential deliveries comes an increase in people potentially taking your packages.
Comments / 0