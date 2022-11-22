ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Sendoff party Saturday for Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – You have the chance Saturday to give Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast a proper sendoff, as she heads to the national competition. Sidni is having a sendoff party at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on the Minot State Campus from 3 to 5 p.m. She will...
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Two Minot businesses see unexpected closure

MINOT, N.D (KXNET) — Two locally owned restaurants in Minot have closed unexpectedly. Elevation and High Third are both owned by the same person, and both businesses closed this month. The Minot Country Club sent an email to members on November 4th stating Elevation is officially closed, and country club management is trying to figure out a long-term solution for the 2023 golf season.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Man found dead following mobile home fire in Mountrail County

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - One man was found dead following a mobile home fire this week near Tioga, according to the county sheriff. Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol said his office was notified at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday that a home in a rural part of the county had burned down and was still on fire.
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, ND
mydakotan.com

The Process of Rescue

MINOT – The fire department is preparing for rescues on ice this year, seeing ice danger as a bigger threat than some may realize. Jason Babinchak, Minot Fire Department battalion chief, said people falling through ice is an extreme danger, and the department gets calls for people or animals falling through the ice a few times a year.
MINOT, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy