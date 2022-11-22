Read full article on original website
77-year-old Man Facing 5 Counts of Arson in Ocean County, NJ
Authorities in Ocean County say a 77-year-old man is facing five counts of aggravated arson for a series of incidents earlier this year. Nicholas Depalma of Whiting surrendered to the Manchester Township Police Department on Wednesday. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office determined that, "Depalma was responsible for...
Health update on 3 sick pit bull puppies abandoned in NJ woods
Supporters of two New Jersey animal rescue groups have a lot to be thankful for, as three sick puppies recently abandoned in the woods have seen their conditions improve. The two males and one female pit bull puppies, each about four months old, were all being treated for parvovirus since their discovery last week in Millville.
Investigation into Mercer County, NJ voting issues finds ‘human error’
TRENTON — An investigation into the myriad of voting issues in Mercer County on Election Day has found no criminal intent and lays the blame at the feet of the company that made the county's voting machines. County Clerk Paula Covello on Wednesday said that Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo...
NJ State Police expanding a new mental health crisis program
A program that partners New Jersey State Police troopers with mental health experts in a low-key, non-confrontational manner is expanding. The New Jersey State Police is receiving a competitive grant award of $549,750 from the federal government to increase the ARRIVE Together mental health crisis response initiative in parts of Cumberland County and other areas around the state.
State probe requested after ’embarrassing’ NJ Election Day mishap
Republican leaders have asked state Attorney General Matt Platkin to launch an investigation into this month’s Election Day voting machine failures in Mercer County. Bob Hugin, chairman of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, sent a letter to Platkin on Tuesday in which he called the situation “unacceptable in a modern society.”
Manchester, NJ fire chief pulled from wreck after flipping SUV
MANCHESTER — The fire chief of the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Co. was hospitalized by helicopter after his SUV overturned near the firehouse on Tuesday night. Brian Flanagan, 43, was returning from a call and driving west on Route 571 just after 10 p.m. in his department-issued 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe.
16 arrested in major drug, gun bust in Atlantic City, NJ area
ATLANTIC CITY — Multiple agencies said it took them months to take down a narcotics network and charge 16 people, 14 of them from New Jersey, with various related crimes. The Atlantic City Police Department announced the arrests Tuesday in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlantic City Resident Office and Liberty Mid-Atlantic Atlantic County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force.
Where to find Christmas Trees on the beach – Its a Jersey thing
Signs of the season are starting to arrive on New Jersey beaches. No one is really sure how it got started, but the relatively new tradition of Christmas trees on Jersey Shore beaches continues to grow. It started before the pandemic shut everything down, but really grew over the last...
Man was beaten by ‘drunk, anti-Semitic’ cop but NJ is charging him with a crime
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — A man says he was beaten by a drunk off-duty cop who called him a "f**cking Jew boy" in the lobby of a hotel but is now being treated as a defendant instead of a victim. Despite having his story corroborated by a hotel employee who...
Townsquare Jersey Shore and Fulfill Feed Families This Holiday Season
When you hear this number, it's staggering. In New Jersey alone, one in twelve people are facing hunger. In our very own backyard, the residents of Monmouth and Ocean County are facing hunger. One in ten adults and one in five are children. It's time to put a stop to...
There’s a Chipotle coming soon to Shrewsbury, NJ
There will soon be 88 Chipotle locations in New Jersey with seven of them in Monmouth County as word has been released that the newest location will be in Shrewsbury. The new Chipotle will be located at the Shrewsbury Plaza Shopping Center at 1026 Broad St., according to plans filed with the Planning Board.
This is when Lucy the Elephant will reopen in Margate, NJ
After months of delays and huge cost overruns, the rehabilitation of the Lucy the Elephant is finally nearing the end. The Save Lucy Committee says things are on track for a grand unveiling celebration in Margate for Dec. 14 or 15. For more than a year, crews have been replacing...
Famous “True Crime” Social Media Star Examines Belmar, NJ, Murder In Viral Video
We all have our favorite podcasts, Youtube channels, and social media influencers that we thoroughly enjoy keeping up with. Whether it's content that hits close to home for us or not, something about the style of delivery or niche of subject matter keeps us checking in week after week after week.
New Jersey driver loses control of her vehicle, ends up hitting pedestrian
An investigation is underway following a three car domino effect car crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Manchester Township around 12:10 pm. Police said that 84-year old Eleanor Finke of Manchester Township was driving east along Columbus Boulevard when she suddenly struck a parked and unoccupied 2021 Penske Rental Truck on its drivers side, but then, she continued to accelerate and ended up hitting a parked unoccupied Suburban on the rear driver side of that vehicle.
Holiday Train Ride Returns in Hammonton, NJ
It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
Demand for a new election in Trenton, NJ
Even as Mercer County Elections officials say all votes have now been counted and local election results will be certified before the Nov. 26th deadline, a group of Trenton City Council candidates want complete do-over. Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride blasted what she called a "failed election." McBride was...
Ladies Here Are Great Gift Ideas For Your Men in Ocean County
Ok, it's the biggest holiday shopping weekend of the year as we get set for Christmas and I know we are all looking for gifts. My article is of course from my perspective, so it's great gift ideas for the men in your life. This year with economics what they...
Help children and families have food and toys this Christmas in New Jersey
In the season of giving and hope, it's important to remember that giving is better than receiving and providing hope for those in need of it is equally as important as putting others before yourself. As you get going or continue with Christmas shopping and gathering food for the holiday...
Heads up: Big DWI checkpoint being set up in NJ on Thanksgiving eve
HOWELL — Lighten up on the booze and the gas. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 23 on Route 9 North in Howell. The checkpoint will begin at 11 p.m. and will continue until 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.
After the Black Friday sales, don’t forget Small Business Saturday in NJ
FREEHOLD — Thanksgiving is on Thursday. Black Friday follows. But Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday. The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is encouraging residents to go out on Saturday and support local businesses, mom n’ pop shops, and of course local restaurants. “Small Business Saturday...
