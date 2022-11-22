ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Teen stabbed at Staten Island Mall

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Black Friday shoppers hoping to score holiday deals were instead witness to a stabbing on Friday night at the Staten Island Mall in New Springville. Two 16-year-old boys were engaged in a dispute when one of the teens allegedly displayed a knife and stabbed the other in the abdomen, a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

Driver, 37, dies in Thanksgiving eve crash at N.J. intersection, police say

A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Rock 104.1

Meet the NJ police dog that tracked a killer

To say a police officer is close to their partner is an understatement. When their partner is a highly trained police dog it’s a special bond few will ever feel. The pride Detective Christ Nichols feels for the work his partner Remi did over 5 years and 312 calls is immeasurable.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Still Unsolved

NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 Neighbors

Ana Del Valle and Basil GrayPhoto by(NBC New York) The New York City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information. They are looking for anything that will help them find answers with regard to the murders of a Brooklyn woman and her neighbor. Both were found dead in their apartments in 2018. Investigators believe that both cases are linked. However, they have not been able to find a suspect and solve the case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Elizabeth man convicted for manslaughter

ELIZABETH, NJ – After a two-week trial before Union County Superior Court Judge Candido Rodriguez, Jr., Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth, was found guilty on Friday of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree aggravated assault. Before returning a verdict, the jury deliberated for three days.  Shortly after 2 a.m. Elizabeth Police Department patrol units responded to a report of an altercation at Ben’s Bar in the 600 block of Meadow Street on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Oscar Melara, 28, was found severely injured, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutors Alaina Caliendo and Jillian Reyes, who prosecuted the case. Following an altercation outside The post Elizabeth man convicted for manslaughter appeared first on Shore News Network.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

$2.3M Settlement Reached In Crash With DWI Off-Duty Central Jersey Officer: Report

A Central Jersey man who nearly died after a drunken off-duty police officer plowed into his car has reached a $2.25 million settlement, NJ Advance Media reports. Amadeo Sosa, then 56, of Perth Amboy was sitting in his car behind a disabled dump truck on the side of Route 9 in Old Bridge on Dec. 18, 2018, when then Sayreville Police Sgt. Jeffrey P. Kutz slammed into his vehicle, the outlet said. Sosa suffered a broken back after becoming pinned.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Moussa Fofana

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Nov. 16 that Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler sentenced Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, to 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Moussa Fofana, who at the time of his death was an 18-year-old junior at Columbia High School in Maplewood.
NEWARK, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

