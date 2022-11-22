Read full article on original website
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Live Cat Packed in Suitcase Sets Off Alarms With TSA Agents at JFK in NY: Orange Fur Poking Out of Checked-LuggageBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs
A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
NYPD: Teen stabbed at Staten Island Mall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Black Friday shoppers hoping to score holiday deals were instead witness to a stabbing on Friday night at the Staten Island Mall in New Springville. Two 16-year-old boys were engaged in a dispute when one of the teens allegedly displayed a knife and stabbed the other in the abdomen, a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
The Perth Amboy man who nearly died in 2018 after a drunk cop drove into his parked car at approximately 70 mph has received a $2.25 million settlement, according to his attorney. Amadeo Sosa, then 56, was sitting in his car behind a disabled dump truck on the side of...
A 37-year-old driver was killed in a Monmouth County crash this week, authorities said. The Long Branch man and lone occupant was found dead at the scene of the crash at Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, police said. Anyone who witnessed...
A former North Bergen man has been charged with insurance fraud after he submitted a second claim on a pricey diamond ring he had already collected on, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Duke Quarshie, 44, of Norwalk, Connecticut, was arrested Wednesday by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office...
A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
A 44-year-old Connecticut man formerly of Hudson County was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said. Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, CT, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Meet the NJ police dog that tracked a killer
To say a police officer is close to their partner is an understatement. When their partner is a highly trained police dog it’s a special bond few will ever feel. The pride Detective Christ Nichols feels for the work his partner Remi did over 5 years and 312 calls is immeasurable.
Passenger on flight from JFK accused of bring razor on plane, holding it near woman's neck
The woman says the man was sitting next to her when he put the blade inches from her throat and told her to pause her movie.
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 Neighbors
Ana Del Valle and Basil GrayPhoto by(NBC New York) The New York City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information. They are looking for anything that will help them find answers with regard to the murders of a Brooklyn woman and her neighbor. Both were found dead in their apartments in 2018. Investigators believe that both cases are linked. However, they have not been able to find a suspect and solve the case.
Paterson, New Jersey kicks off first restaurant week
Seventeen local restaurants are offering three-course prix-fixe menus costing $17.92 through next Friday.
N.J. teen ditched stolen car, hid in dumpster after high-speed chase, cops say
An 18-year-old man driving a stolen car was arrested Friday morning following a high-speed pursuit on two North Jersey highways, authorities said. The teenager ditched the still-moving vehicle on Route 17 and fled on foot, hiding in a dumpster until police located him, police said. Sergio Pierce, of Newark, was...
Elizabeth man convicted for manslaughter
ELIZABETH, NJ – After a two-week trial before Union County Superior Court Judge Candido Rodriguez, Jr., Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth, was found guilty on Friday of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree aggravated assault. Before returning a verdict, the jury deliberated for three days. Shortly after 2 a.m. Elizabeth Police Department patrol units responded to a report of an altercation at Ben’s Bar in the 600 block of Meadow Street on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Oscar Melara, 28, was found severely injured, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutors Alaina Caliendo and Jillian Reyes, who prosecuted the case. Following an altercation outside The post Elizabeth man convicted for manslaughter appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey Police Receive ‘Thousands’ Of Complaints From The Famous TikTok Motel!
The smart owner of a motel that went viral on TikTok has also made it infamous among the local police. North Bergen police were called to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel at 3801 Tonnelle Ave. on Sunday night after a third man was stabbed. A 48-year-old father and his 18-year-old son...
$2.3M Settlement Reached In Crash With DWI Off-Duty Central Jersey Officer: Report
A Central Jersey man who nearly died after a drunken off-duty police officer plowed into his car has reached a $2.25 million settlement, NJ Advance Media reports. Amadeo Sosa, then 56, of Perth Amboy was sitting in his car behind a disabled dump truck on the side of Route 9 in Old Bridge on Dec. 18, 2018, when then Sayreville Police Sgt. Jeffrey P. Kutz slammed into his vehicle, the outlet said. Sosa suffered a broken back after becoming pinned.
Paterson man shot multiple times in Oak Street shooting
A city man was shot multiple times in a shooting on Oak Street late Friday night, according to authorities. The victim, 30, was struck by gunfire on Oak and Chestnut streets at around 10:18 p.m. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.
Thanksgiving fire leaves 2 dead, 2 critically injured in NYC
A fire in an apartment in the New York City borough of The Bronx left two people dead and two critically injured on Thanksgiving Day, officials said.
Sheriff: Driver In $200,000 Paterson Cocaine Pickup Had Her Two Young Kids With Her
A Newark woman had her two young children with her when Passaic County sheriff's officers busted her and a companion who'd just collected a four-pound package of cocaine worth $200,000 in Paterson, authorities said. Sheriff Richard Berdnik said his detectives were watching as Gisela Arroyo Valentin, 35, pulled up to...
New Brunswick man convicted on multiple counts for illegal purchase of guns
Edward Ratliff, a 51-year-old resident of New Brunswick, was recently sentenced to up to 35 years in state prison for sending a man to buy eight guns for him at a gun store in Pennsylvania, according to an article from Patch. Ratliff used a resident of Collingdale, Pennsylvania, Diarmani Deveaux...
Newark man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Moussa Fofana
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Nov. 16 that Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler sentenced Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, to 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Moussa Fofana, who at the time of his death was an 18-year-old junior at Columbia High School in Maplewood.
