ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Ex-Sen. Brian Kelsey pleads guilty to two counts of federal campaign finance violations

By Sam Stockard
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSpTJ_0jKUOpoh00

Former Tennessee state Sen. Brian Kelsey exits the federal courthouse in Nashville after pleading guilty on two federal counts on Nov. 22, 2022. (Photo: John Partipilo)

Nearly a year after proclaiming he was a victim of a political “witch hunt,” former Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating federal campaign finance laws in a scheme to bolster his failed 2016 congressional campaign.

Kelsey, 44, entered guilty pleas to two counts of a five-count federal indictment, one for conspiracy to defraud the United States and another for aiding and abetting the acceptance of funds in excess of federal limitations of $25,000.

The guilty pleas each could net him five years in prison, three years of probation and a $250,000 fine. U.S. District Court Judge Waverly Crenshaw accepted the pleas and set sentencing for June 9, though that date is expected to be moved up.

Kelsey declined to comment to reporters before and after Tuesday’s hearing.

Accompanied by attorneys Paul Bruno, Jerry Martin and David Rivera, the Germantown Republican admitted to federal prosecutors’ charges that he funneled more than $90,000 from his state account to his congressional campaign, illicitly using “soft money” not governed by federal laws. It is illegal to direct state campaign funds to a federal campaign.

During a dinner gathering six years ago, Kelsey, who declined to run for re-election this year, gave a $106,000 check to co-defendant Josh Smith, proprietor of The Standard Club, a downtown restaurant that catered to Republican lawmakers, according to the indictment. The money was filtered through The Standard Club PAC and Citizens 4 Ethics in Government PAC to the American Conservative Union, which bought radio/digital advertising backing Kelsey’s campaign shortly before he finished fourth in the race, federal documents say.

Kelsey, a conservative Republican who sponsored the governor’s private school voucher legislation and worked against Medicaid expansion, made a statement on the Senate floor in January blaming his indictment on political divisiveness and the Biden Administration, even though the investigation started during the Donald Trump presidency.

Kelsey was a conservative activist during his 18 years in the Legislature, sponsoring constitutional amendments that abolished a state income tax, changed the selection of state appellate judges from a popular vote to gubernatorial appointment and embedded the state’s “Right to Work” law in the Constitution. Kelsey works for the Liberty Justice Center, a national law firm whose legal efforts are focused on undermining unions.

Smith, who made a plea agreement with the feds in October, was ready to cooperate in their investigation as Kelsey faced a January trial. Kelsey’s attorney said Smith wanted to move up his June 9 sentencing hearing since no trial will be held, and a date is to be worked out.

As part of his plea agreement, Kelsey waived his right to a trial and any opportunity to file appeals, including a chance to challenge the sentence when it is meted out.

During his Senate floor speech early this year, Kelsey pinpointed former friend, ex-state Rep. Jeremy Durham, for talking to federal prosecutors in exchange for immunity in the case. Durham, who was an unindicted co-conspirator, was at the dinner meeting when Kelsey gave the check to Smith and initiated the transfer of funds, according to documents.

The Tennessee Lookout obtained a copy of Durham’s subpoena, which required him to provide copies of all documents documents and records related to Kelsey, Kelsey’s wife, Amanda Bunning, who worked for the American Conservative Union at the time, Jessica Durham, Josh Smith, Andrew “Andy” Miller, who ran Citizens 4 Ethics in Government, Zach Crandell, Matt Schlapp of the American Conservative Union and several other people and organizations believed to be connected to the scheme.

Amanda Bunning, who later married Kelsey, was listed in the indictment as an individual who received information from the senator and passed it on to the others who handled the ACU’s advertising.

Kelsey decided not to run for another Senate term this year after narrowly defeating Democrat Gabby Salinas four years ago. He entered the Legislature in 2004 after winning a House seat, then ran for the District 31 Senate seat when former Sen. Paul Stanley resigned amid controversy.

Kelsey previously chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee but was removed as the potential for an indictment loomed.

He earned the moniker “Stunt-Baby of Germantown” while in the House, where in 2007 he filled an envelope with bacon and handed it to former House Speaker Jimmy Naifeh to demonstrate how lawmakers were using state money for pet projects in their districts.

The post Ex-Sen. Brian Kelsey pleads guilty to two counts of federal campaign finance violations appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 4

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Campaign finance watchdog files complaint against Harwell

A federal campaign finance watchdog group filed a complaint Tuesday against former House Speaker Beth Harwell claiming she violated the law by moving $47,000 in “soft money” into her failed congressional campaign this year. Washington, D.C.-based Campaign Legal Center filed the complaint alleging Harwell appears to have broken federal rules by directing $35,000 from the […] The post Campaign finance watchdog files complaint against Harwell appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

A civil rights leader comes home.

The campus of American Baptist College has changed little since Rev. Bernard Lafayette moved to Nashville in 1960 to attend seminary. A handful of neat red brick buildings, built in the 1920s and 30s, still cluster in the shadow of the headquarters of the newer National Baptist Convention off Brick Church Pike in North Nashville.  […] The post A civil rights leader comes home. appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
Missouri Independent

Kevin Johnson’s attorneys, special prosecutor ask Missouri Supreme Court to stay execution

Attorneys for a St. Louis man sentenced to die for a murder he committed when he was 19 asked the Missouri Supreme Court Monday to delay his execution to allow for a hearing on alleged constitutional violations in his original trial. Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 of killing a police officer. He is scheduled […] The post Kevin Johnson’s attorneys, special prosecutor ask Missouri Supreme Court to stay execution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
HipHopWired

Bankroll Freddie Arrested In Arkansas On Alleged Drug Charges

Bankroll Freddie was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on Wednesday. He's charged with allegedly conspiring to traffic massive amounts of crack cocaine, weed, and guns across multiple states. The sting also nabbed more than 30 other people. The post Bankroll Freddie Arrested In Arkansas On Alleged Drug Charges appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS New York

Prosecutors rest in Trump Organization criminal trial

Manhattan prosecutors called their last witness Monday in the Trump Organization's criminal trial. During three weeks of testimony, they portrayed a company for which many of the top executives not named Trump allegedly devised a series of schemes to avoid taxes on income and luxury benefits.Two Trump Organization companies and former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg were charged with more than a dozen counts related to fraud and tax evasion. No member of the Trump family has been charged in the case. Weisselberg previously entered a guilty plea in the case and agreed to testify for the prosecution. During more than...
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Couple Charged With Fraud in $28M Boatbuilding Scheme

A married couple in the U.S could be staring at a long time in jail after allegedly defrauding investors out of $28 million by diverting money from an unsuccessful boatbuilding and cruise tour business. The Justice Department has indicted Curtiss Jackson and Jamey Jackson, the owners of Hawaii-based shipbuilding firm...
HAWAII STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Blames McCarthy for Republicans Being "Rolled" in Midterms

There is more tension among members of the Republican party, as members look for who to blame for this month’s disappointing midterm elections. Mediaite reports that “Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) laid into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) at a closed-door meeting as the Republican leader’s potential troubles begin to mount after the party suffered significant defeats in the midterms.”
The Tennessean

Tennessee's no-exceptions abortion law defies medical ethics | Opinion

Tennessee's abortion law is the strictest in America and provides for absolutely no exceptions. By excluding any exception to save the life of the mother, the new law clearly violates the four basic and sacred medical ethical principles: beneficence – doing good; non-maleficence – refraining from doing harm; autonomy – the right of the patient to determine their medical treatment; and justice – the equal distribution of the benefits of medical care.
TENNESSEE STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama man gets 7 years in prison for defrauding COVID relief funds

A federal judge Thursday sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Quincy T. Doss,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tennessee Lookout

Candidates spar for the “secret city”

In East Tennessee’s State House District 33, incumbent John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, is facing two-term Oak Ridge City Council member and middle school art teacher Jim Dodson, the Democratic nominee. The district includes much of Oak Ridge, nicknamed the “secret city” for its role in enriching uranium for nuclear weapons. Both candidates have spoken in […] The post Candidates spar for the “secret city” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

AG opinion: Disposal of human embryos not transferred to uterus doesn’t violate law

The disposal of fertilized human embryos that haven’t been transferred to a woman’s uterus does not violate the state’s Human Life Protection Act and isn’t punishable as a “criminal abortion,” according to the Tennessee attorney general. The state’s new law, which took effect in August after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, applies […] The post AG opinion: Disposal of human embryos not transferred to uterus doesn’t violate law appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy