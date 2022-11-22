ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Orion spacecraft successfully completes crucial engine burn

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — There was a milestone successfully crossed today for the Artemis 1 mission, the uncrewed test for this NASA program that will lead to a human lunar outpost. The Orion spacecraft performed an engine burn that lasted 88 seconds that put the spacecraft into a high...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Tourism leaders say that beaches are open on Space Coast

Visitors are flocking to the Space Coast for the long holiday weekend, and tourism leaders want to make sure people know the beaches are open after the latest storms. Officials want to make sure people know they can still come. Most of the damaged beach access ramps are still closed...
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
WESH

SpaceX launches Eutelsat 10B mission from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday night, SpaceX launched the Eutelsat 10B mission. The launch took off late Tuesday night and lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Another launch was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. At 3:54 p.m., SpaceX intended to launch...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are upon us and things are looking merry and bright around Central Florida! From life-size gingerbread houses to dazzling nights and millions of twinkling lights, there are plenty of family-friendly events that are sure to fill you with yuletide cheer!. Drive-thru holiday lights show at...
ORLANDO, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

Max Action Arena opens at Icon Park with axe throwing and VR

Virtual reality, adventure rooms, an escape room, axe throwing, a bar, and free parking all await you at the newly opened Max Action Arena at Icon Park in Orlando. This new experience center offers a hang-out spot for those old enough to be trusted with axes. But, all are welcome to come and explore this new locale of drinks and fun.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Daytona Beach visitors making their way back post-storm damage

As the recovery from two major storms continues along the coastlines of Florida, visitors at the world's most famous beach are starting to return to Volusia County. The estimated price tag is in the tens of millions. “My grandfather used to drive the big Winnebago down to the beach,” smiled...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
themeparktourist.com

Christmas in Orlando: The 5 Best Festive Celebrations To Get Into The Holiday Spirit!

The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner and the festivities are already well and truly underway in Orlando, Florida!. Whether you’re a local or simply visiting for the festive season, Christmas in Orlando is an incredibly magical experience with endless offerings for you and your family to enjoy. Though it may still feel like summer outside, here are a few ways to immerse yourself in Orlando’s winter magic this holiday season!
ORLANDO, FL
floridaing.com

Indian Harbour Florida Has Something for Everyone

If you’re looking for a breathtaking beach destination, look no further than Indian Harbour. With its turquoise waters and soft white sand beaches, Indian Harbour Florida is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the sunny Florida weather. Located on the east coast of Florida, Indian Harbour Beach is...
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Merritt Island (FL)

Merritt Island is an unincorporated town located on the largest island in Florida, in Brevard County, United States. The town had a population of thirty-four thousand, five hundred and eighteen in the 2020 census. Merritt Island was formerly known as Merritt City. It is the home of the Kennedy Space...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
mynews13.com

Annual Thanksgiving meal feeds hundreds in Brevard County

COCOA BEACH, FL – Hundreds of people in Cocoa Beach got a warm Thanksgiving meal for an annual community feast. Roughly 100 volunteers prepared, served meals to around 500 people. “It’s our opportunity just to feed and serve our community,” said organizer. The Pointe Church hosted the...
COCOA BEACH, FL
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida

The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Wilbur-by-the-Sea tradition lives on for family after storm damage

With the holidays in full swing, many families along the coast are still thinking about the devastating impacts left behind by recent storms. Many beachside homes in Volusia County were severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole. For Chad Hoge and his family, spending Thanksgiving at his mother's Wilbur-by-the-Sea home is yearly...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy