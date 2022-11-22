Read full article on original website
We’re selling our home and leaving N.J. What about taxes?
Q. Our home was bought in 1993 for $237,000 and we will be selling for $665,000 and closing before the end of the year. Naturally in the 29 years we have lived here, there has been oodles of money spent on home improvements. A few receipts were kept but not for all of 29 years. How can I prove my home improvements to deduct from our gain and do I really need to? And we are moving to Delaware. Will we owe the exit tax?
Why some in NJ should be forced to work in a retail environment
A note for those who work in retail, as well as a message for those who make life miserable for retail employees. Want To Make Sure Your Packages Arrive On Time? Here's Your Deadlines. Want to make sure your packages get where they need to go this holiday season? Here...
So Sarcasm Is Illegal Now? Problem With New Jersey Road Signs
Have you seen those sarcastic, snarky road signs displayed around New Jersey?. How could you miss them? They have honestly been giving me life. "Ziti is the only thing that should be baked." "Hold on to your butts. Help prevent forest fires" "Hocus Pocus drive with focus" "Don't cruise when...
nj1015.com
Where to get the best bagels in NJ … and what to get there
People in New Jersey are just as passionate about their bagels as they are with pizza. There is no shortage of bagel shops around the state and New Jerseyans definitely have their favorites. We asked our listeners to tell us where to find the best all over the state. As...
wrnjradio.com
2 New Jersey senators call on legislature to immediately enact sales tax moratorium on natural gas, electricity for homes
NEW JERSEY – With the cost of heating homes with natural gas up by as much as 25 percent, Senator Joe Pennacchio and Senator Declan O’Scanlon have introduced legislation to prevent state revenue from benefiting at the expense of struggling families. The Senators introduced legislation (S-3354) this week...
Signs, Signs: Feds Clamp Down on New Jersey Humor
The highway sign read, "Nice car. Does it come with a turn signal?" Pretty funny and cute thinks everyone. Well, everyone except the federal government of the good ol' USA. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the State of New Jersey's Department of Transportation has been told to "knock it off" when it comes to such humor on highway road signs.
NJ district tests Colonia HS soil, air again amid renewed cancer concerns
WOODBRIDGE — Results from new environmental testing done at Colonia High School are expected within the coming weeks after parents concerned about a possible cancer cluster took matters into their own hands last month. Superintendent Joseph Massimino wrote in a letter to parents last week that environmental testers with...
State probe requested after ’embarrassing’ NJ Election Day mishap
Republican leaders have asked state Attorney General Matt Platkin to launch an investigation into this month’s Election Day voting machine failures in Mercer County. Bob Hugin, chairman of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, sent a letter to Platkin on Tuesday in which he called the situation “unacceptable in a modern society.”
NJ police get ‘thousands’ of problem calls from TikTok famous motel
NORTH BERGEN — A motel that’s gone viral on TikTok thanks to its savvy owner has also made an infamous name for itself among local police. North Bergen police were called on Sunday night to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel at 3801 Tonnelle Ave., where a 48-year-old father and 18-year-old son were arrested after a third man was stabbed.
Winter road salt, brine, trucks in good supply, NJ officials say
We've asked the question before and are posing it to the New Jersey Department of Transportation again as the winter approaches: Will there be enough salt and brine available to get the Garden State through the season?. Last winter, the context was supply chain disruptions and staffing shortages. Now, it's...
N.J. reports 1,009 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Transmission rate remains flat before Thanksgiving.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,009 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Wednesday as the transmission rate remains flat the day before Thanksgiving. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.89 as of Wednesday, the same rate it has been for three consecutive days. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
nj1015.com
Finally – Murphy takes action at Menlo Park, NJ, veteran’s home
On the heels of a new report detailing incompetence and abuse at the state run Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park, Gov. Phil Murphy is finally taking action. Murphy announced Thursday that he is sending "a Mission Critical Team of experienced health care administrators and infection preventionists" to the facility.
nj1015.com
What group poses the biggest security threat to NJ during the holidays?
As the holiday shopping season gets underway homeland security officials in New Jersey have ramped up surveillance protocols but they won’t discuss specifics. “We view this holiday season a little differently than other parts of the year, primarily because there’s a significantly larger increase in mass gatherings,” said Laurie Doran, the director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.
Pack your patience: More NJ residents to travel this Thanksgiving
By now most people are aware that the five-day Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend is the busiest travel period of the year, and this year is no different. AAA is projecting that almost 1.5 million New Jersey residents will travel 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of almost 2% over last year, and reminiscent of pre-pandemic holiday travel, said Tracy Noble, spokeswoman for AAA MidAtlantic.
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
nomadlawyer.org
Go Skinny Dipping at Gunnison Beach, New Jersey
“Clothing optional!”. There are not many places that live up to such a. motto but Gunnison beach is one such spot. Located on the iconic Sandy Hook barrier split on the New Jersey shore, this is the state’s only legal nude beach. Since it is on federal land, it is managed by National Park Service.
Where to find Christmas Trees on the beach – Its a Jersey thing
Signs of the season are starting to arrive on New Jersey beaches. No one is really sure how it got started, but the relatively new tradition of Christmas trees on Jersey Shore beaches continues to grow. It started before the pandemic shut everything down, but really grew over the last...
NJ man killed after utility vehicle flips in New York
A New Jersey man died Sunday when he was partially ejected from his vehicle in New York. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said William Youhas, 45, lost control of his UTV, an off-road vehicle also called a side-by-side utility vehicle, while riding on Carcass Brook Road in Tompkins. Youhas was...
Getaway driver in string of armed N.J. robberies gets 12 years, authorities say
A Mercer County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for his role in a string of armed robberies in 2019, officials said. Omar Feliciano-Estremera, 45, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan in Trenton federal court, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said. The Trenton native...
phillyvoice.com
Former New Jersey councilman called cops on little girl for killing spotted lanternflies
A nine-year-old New Jersey girl who was spraying a tree outside her home to prevent the spread of invasive spotted lanternflies got a visit from a police officer in Caldwell last month, thanks to a phone call made by a "scared" neighbor. The incident happened Oct. 22 when former Caldwell...
