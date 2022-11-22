ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’re selling our home and leaving N.J. What about taxes?

Q. Our home was bought in 1993 for $237,000 and we will be selling for $665,000 and closing before the end of the year. Naturally in the 29 years we have lived here, there has been oodles of money spent on home improvements. A few receipts were kept but not for all of 29 years. How can I prove my home improvements to deduct from our gain and do I really need to? And we are moving to Delaware. Will we owe the exit tax?
NEW JERSEY STATE
Signs, Signs: Feds Clamp Down on New Jersey Humor

The highway sign read, "Nice car. Does it come with a turn signal?" Pretty funny and cute thinks everyone. Well, everyone except the federal government of the good ol' USA. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the State of New Jersey's Department of Transportation has been told to "knock it off" when it comes to such humor on highway road signs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
N.J. reports 1,009 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Transmission rate remains flat before Thanksgiving.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,009 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Wednesday as the transmission rate remains flat the day before Thanksgiving. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.89 as of Wednesday, the same rate it has been for three consecutive days. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
ARIZONA STATE
Finally – Murphy takes action at Menlo Park, NJ, veteran’s home

On the heels of a new report detailing incompetence and abuse at the state run Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park, Gov. Phil Murphy is finally taking action. Murphy announced Thursday that he is sending "a Mission Critical Team of experienced health care administrators and infection preventionists" to the facility.
MENLO PARK, CA
What group poses the biggest security threat to NJ during the holidays?

As the holiday shopping season gets underway homeland security officials in New Jersey have ramped up surveillance protocols but they won’t discuss specifics. “We view this holiday season a little differently than other parts of the year, primarily because there’s a significantly larger increase in mass gatherings,” said Laurie Doran, the director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.
Pack your patience: More NJ residents to travel this Thanksgiving

By now most people are aware that the five-day Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend is the busiest travel period of the year, and this year is no different. AAA is projecting that almost 1.5 million New Jersey residents will travel 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of almost 2% over last year, and reminiscent of pre-pandemic holiday travel, said Tracy Noble, spokeswoman for AAA MidAtlantic.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Go Skinny Dipping at Gunnison Beach, New Jersey

“Clothing optional!”. There are not many places that live up to such a. motto but Gunnison beach is one such spot. Located on the iconic Sandy Hook barrier split on the New Jersey shore, this is the state’s only legal nude beach. Since it is on federal land, it is managed by National Park Service.
NEW JERSEY STATE
