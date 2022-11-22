Read full article on original website
Local students show off creativity with STEM program
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Students at Youngstown Community School are getting to show off their creativity thanks to the school’s STEM program, where students are tasked with hands-on projects. In the computer/STEM lab on the second floor of Youngstown Community School, you’ll often find students hard at work...
Boardman store aims to provide safe space for young people
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman store was recently revamped, and its mission is to provide a safe space for the community. Melanin Majik is located on Market Street and sells clothes, shoes, beauty products and accessories. Beyond that, it collaborates with other local businesses whose products are also sold at the store.
‘Everybody’s best friend:’ Hundreds show up to support Boardman graduate with ALS
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday, hundreds of people gathered in Boardman High School’s cafeteria to support an alumnus. Chris Yozwiak graduated from Boardman High School in 1992 and has since moved away, but when he was diagnosed with ALS in 2020, his former classmates rallied to support him.
Native Americans have rich history in the Mahoning Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – November is National Native American Heritage Month. The Tyler History Center is home to a collection of Native American artifacts found here in the Valley. Indigenous people first inhabited this area about 12,000 years ago. “The evidence tells us that they were parts of different...
Hometown Hero’s selfless love inspires community
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero comes from Columbiana County. A grandfather in East Palestine goes above and beyond for not just his family but also for his community. Every morning, Greg Masher walks his granddaughters and their friends to school. He has raised three...
Youngstown City Health District awarded $450K for health zones
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health has awarded Youngstown more than $2.4 million from the city’s American Rescue plan for new health improvement zones. Youngstown plans to invest this money in order to expand its programs for the next four years, working to improve the...
Fellowship celebrated at Warren Family Mission’s Thanksgiving dinner
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – People were happy to be enjoying a turkey dinner with all the fixings at the Warren Family Mission on Wednesday. With the high cost of gas and inflation, organizers expected to serve more meals this year than what was served to go in 2021. For...
Rescue Mission serving up hot meals to community this Thanksgiving
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Volunteers and staff at Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley spent Thanksgiving serving meals to those in need. They served turkey and all the trimmings — plus dessert — to residents and community members throughout the afternoon. No reservations were required. Doris Wylie...
Runners, dogs gather for parade, Turkey Trot race
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Kiwanis Club put on the 44th Annual Turkey Trot Race on Thursday. The race at Kent State Trumbull Campus had a 2-mile and 5-mile event. Matthews High School Key Club ran a new event, the Pilgrims and Pup-Kins Parade, where 11 dogs competed in a costume parade.
Food waste being turned into compost for greenhouse
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A new partnership with the Mahoning County Green Team will turn thousands of pounds of discarded food into compost. “We’re going cradle to grave with the food waste into compost into growing new produce and the back on the tables of consumers everywhere,” said Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District Director Lou Vega.
Local tavern offering free Thanksgiving meals
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The employees at a South Side Youngstown tavern are giving up their Thanksgiving night to make sure others have something to eat. The Brickhouse Tavern on Midlothian Boulevard across from Schwebel’s will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. It will...
Valley enjoying warm weather this Thanksgiving
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Families were out and about making the most of this unusually-warm weather this Thanksgiving. Dozens were out taking a stroll, walking their dogs and enjoying time with family at Lanterman’s Mill at Mill Creek Park. We spoke with one family from Columbus visiting relatives...
New eatery opens at Hollywood Gaming
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wahlburgers in Hollywood Gaming’s food court officially opened at 11 a.m. Friday. Construction from start to finish took around four weeks. Wahlburgers has over 90 locations. The Mahoning Valley location is the fourth to be opened in Ohio. Its menu has a variety of...
Fans send off Canfield football team to state semi-final
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Family and friends sent off the Canfield Cardinals football team Friday before they faced Holy Name in the state semi-final. The athletes were cheered on with cowbells, balloons and signs as they boarded the bus to Euclid at Canfield High School. Maria Frank’s son is...
Valley sees shoppers grabbing last-minute items
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Over 166 million people are expected to hit stores Thursday through Monday, and the Valley was booming with busy last-minute shoppers. The National Retail Federation says 8 million more people than last year. Meijer was just one store that was still crowded today as people made those last-minute turkey day preparations.
Sharon celebrates small businesses to kick off holiday season
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Saturday the city of Sharon is hosting its annual Small Business Saturday celebration. The event features a day full of shopping, including a pop-up market which will feature some of the businesses still to come to the city next year. The day ends with the...
‘The village’s gift to our residents:’ Free parking in Lisbon aims to bring people downtown
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The next time people head out to Lisbon to shop or eat, they won’t have to dig in their wallets for spare change. Starting Wednesday, every parking meter has been covered with a bag, so parking is now free through the end of the year.
Niles store celebrates Record Store Day on Black Friday
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – It was Black Friday but also Record Store Day in Niles. People lined up outside Record Connection for the biannual Record Store Day to pick up some fresh vinyl. Many of the records are from local artists, including “Bugs” from Youngstown’s own The Vindy’s.
Valley man’s model train collection worth more than memories
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) — A beloved and valuable collection of model trains is up for grabs. Austintown native Bernard Check collected trains starting in the 1970s, amassing thousands of them. A year after his death, his family is now parting with the collection, which is valued at more...
Neighbor helps rescue family from Warren house fire
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A family in Warren is counting their blessings after a fire destroyed their home late Wednesday night. The fire occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of Freeman Street. Despite Warren firefighters’ efforts, the house was a complete loss, leaving the family without...
