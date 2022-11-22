Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
610KONA
Santa Flips the Switch Thursday to Welcome in Christmas in Hermiston
This Thursday, December 1st, all the fun begins in Hermiston with a HUGE celebration beginning at 5:30 pm. Everyone is invited to gather around the big tree to watch Santa flip the switch and welcome in the Holiday season officially. Canva. What can people expect?. There will be music, carolers,...
610KONA
WSP: RV Making a U-Turn Along 240 Freeway Causes Crash, Massive Traffic Snarl
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol says a motor home that was westbound on the 240 Freeway just after the Blue Bridge merge makes an illegal u-turn in a WSDOT crossing and cuts off several cars in the process, forcing at least one to crash. This happened Monday afternoon. There were no injuries but traffic was backed up for miles all the way to the North Edison Street exit in Kennewick along the freeway.
610KONA
Dozens of Crashes Snarl Tri-Cities Traffic Over Thanksgiving Holiday
(Pasco, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol says they had a very challenging holiday season, responding to dozens of crashes over the Thanksgiving week. According to State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, authorities recorded 63 crashes on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving alone. Much of that was due to the freezing rain the area saw on that day. This includes one deadly crash along the 182 Freeway in Richland.
610KONA
Richland’s Little Fence of Hope Has Winter-Wear for Children in Need
The Little Fence of Hope in Richland has been re-stocked for kids in need this winter. The Little Fence of Hope was created in 2018 at 1507 Lee Boulevard in Richland. We live 2 blocks from an elementary school, 2 blocks from a middle school, and 3 blocks from a high school. Tons of kids walk past our house every weekday, and many of them seemed underdressed for the winter. My family and I thought it would be nice to hang hats and gloves on the fence. It would keep them a little warmer and let them know someone cared.
610KONA
Man Firing Off Rounds Arrested near Benton City
Sunday evening, Benton County Deputies, along with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, and other agencies, took a man into custody stemming from alleged shots being fired. Gunfire was heard about five miles north of Benton City. Deputies responded Sunday evening after reports came in about repeated gunfire near Montana PR...
610KONA
Car Theives Leave Red Bulls Behind, ‘Run’ from Stolen Vehicle
Authorities say they'd been tracking this stolen car for some time. Stolen car recovered, but suspects get away on foot. Sunday, Benton County Deputies were able to take possession of a vehicle they'd been tracking for some time. This stolen car and its driver were able to elude authorities a...
610KONA
Kennewick Police Seize 14 Stolen Firearms, More, From Burglary
Besides 14 firearms, a number of other items were seized as well. The Kennewick Police Department announced Monday, Nov. 28th, they'd located a large number of stolen firearms, found in a trunk of a car. The guns came from a recent Franklin County burglary, November 23rd KPD served a warrant...
610KONA
Authentic New Mexican Restaurant Waiting to Wow You in Richland
Richand is home to a new authentic Mexican restaurant. El Agave has been open for just a few months in its new location on Aaron Drive. El Agave offers fresh, authentic Mexican food in a comfortable family environment. We only use the freshest ingredients to prepare all of our dishes – they are all prepared daily by our family in order to ensure the quality of taste for which El Agave has become known for. So come in, taste the flavor of food and enjoy the casual ambiance and attentive servers. If you are in the mood for sizzling fajitas, mouth-watering enchiladas or a great taco salad all in a clean, fun, comfortable atmosphere, you will not be disappointed. We are family-owned, and do our best to treat each of our customers as one of our own family. We look forward to meeting you!
610KONA
Why Was Jennifer Garner in Grandview Washington?
The famous actor Jennifer Garner was visiting Washington State this week to celebrate Thanksgiving and ended up in Grandview but why was she there?. Yes, the actor/actress Jennifer Garner was seen this week over parts of Washington State. If you're not familiar, Jennifer is mostly known as the lead character in Alias among other roles in movies and TV over the last 20 years. She was also married to Ben Affleck and they have three children together.
Comments / 0