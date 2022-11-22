Read full article on original website
Reformist Leader Anwar Named Prime Minister of Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king on Thursday named reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s Prime Minister, ending days of uncertainty after divisive general elections produced a hung Parliament. Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Anwar will be sworn in as the nation's 10th...
Slovak Police Renew Bribery Charge Against Central Bank Governor Kazimir - Lawyer
(Reuters) -Slovak police have resurrected a bribery charge against Slovak central bank Governor and European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kazimir, his lawyer said on Thursday, while Kazimir called the allegation a lie. Prosecutors had previously dropped the charge over the alleged bribe, which dates back to when Kazimir was a...
Factbox-Australia to Raise Protection for Aboriginal Heritage After Juukan
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia will strengthen laws to better protect Aboriginal cultural heritage following an enquiry into Rio Tinto's destruction of historically and culturally significant rock shelters at Juukan Gorge. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek published a government response to the 16-month enquiry on Thursday. * Australia is developing a new...
Lebanese Constitutional Council Rules Hezbollah Ally Karami Won Election Seat
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's constitutional council on Thursday found that Hezbollah ally Faisal Karami had in fact won a seat in parliament during May's election and voided the election of opposition lawmaker Rami Finge. The council also voided the election of lawmaker Firas Salloum and found that Nasser Haidar had...
Hungary Govt Expects Total of 7 Billion in EU Funds Next Year
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary expects to receive a total of about 7 billon euros worth of European Union funds next year from various EU programmes, the government said on Thursday. At a joint news briefing, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff and Tibor Navracsics, minister in charge of EU...
EU-Med Forum: South Needs Investment, Immigration Policies
MADRID (AP) — More investment and polices regulating immigration are needed for countries on the southern Mediterranean basin that have been hit hard by the food and energy crisis brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine, the European Union's foreign policy chief said Thursday. Speaking at the 7th regional...
Column-China and India Easing Away From Russian Crude Oil May Be Temporary: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) - There are signs that China and India are pulling back from buying Russian crude oil ahead of the Group of Seven nations' proposed price cap and a European Union ban on imports. However, the more important question for the market is whether any slowing by China...
