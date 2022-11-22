ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Heights, IL

Prairie State College Gets Share of $9 Million in Grants from ICCB to Address Educational and Career Programming Equity in Illinois

By eNews Park Forest
enewspf.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmay.com

Illinois measure would give income tax exemption for student loan ‘forgiveness’

(The Center Square) – Illinois state senators are aiming to pass a student loan forgiveness income tax exemption, among other changes to the tax code. Lawmakers were in Springfield for two days the week before Thanksgiving. They’re back next week for three days to finish out the year. One bill in the cue includes amendments. State Sen. Celina Villanueva told a Senate committee earlier this month it has four components.
ILLINOIS STATE
regionnewssource.org

NIPSCO Subcontractor Killed Friday In Industrial Accident Outside St John

Friday morning around 10:30 AM, Lake County Sheriff Deputies and Paramedics were called to an industrial accident at a NIPSCO substation in the 9600 block of W. 109th outside of St. John. NIPSCO was notified that there was a fatality involving a contractor working for Ryan Construction, a NIPSCO spokesperson said.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
The Center Square

Illinois continues with nation's worst unemployment rate

(The Center Square) – A new study shows that Illinois' economy continues to trail the rest of the nation as the Land of Lincoln finished dead last in unemployment rates last month. Illinois' October unemployment numbers show a slight improvement, but the state is still at the bottom compared to the other state's job markets, marking the second month in a row that Illinois has held the nation’s worst jobless rate. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How much marijuana can I have in Illinois?

(WTVO) — Marijuana was made recreationally legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensary and purchase the plant. However, they may still be wondering how much they can have at a time. The amount of marijuana that a person can have depends on if they are from, or out […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Aneka Duncan

Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 Payment

Chicago residents can get a $500 payment just in time for the holidays. Residents living in poverty and those who did not qualify for stimulus checks and other financial aid in 2020 can finally get some much-needed financial relief. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 worth $14.68 million, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act was created to provide help to these residents. (source)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Protesters, workers to rally outside Amazon Fulfillment Center in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Protestors will join workers and other organized labor leaders Friday in Joliet outside of the Amazon Fulfillment Center.The group accuses the online retailer of poor working conditions and a high-stress environment, right as Amazon is set to lay off 10,000 employees. The protest joins others around the world as part of a Global Day of Action.
JOLIET, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How much is an Illinois speeding ticket?

(WTVO) — Every driver fears seeing the red and blue lights in their rearview mirror, but how much do drivers in Illinois have to shell out if they are found to be speeding? While the ticket itself can be expensive, what it does to a person’s insurance rates can really be what hurts their wallet. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago giving out $500 payments in new cash assistance program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 4,000 Chicagoans will soon get a little extra cash in their pockets.The city's Resiliency 2.0 Cash Assistance Program is taking applications for the first round of $500 cash payments to each of 4,00 eligible Chicago residents.The first round of the program aims at helping caregivers of adults, or households with adult children or other family members, who were excluded from federal relief payments in 2020, including COVID-19 relief funds.If you claimed adult dependents in 2019, apply at chicash.org.Your household income must be at or below 300% of the federal poverty level:2022 Federal Poverty Guidelines Chart (effective January 12, 2022)# Persons in household300% FPL1$40,7702$54,9303$69,0904$83,2505$97,4106$111,5707$125,7308$139,890Add $4,720 for each person in household over 8 personsThe application process for the first round of the program closes on Dec. 9. Undocumented immigrants and domestic workers will have a separate application process that opens in late December.The Resiliency 2.0 Cash Assistance Program program will have multiple rounds of applications for various groups. In total, city officials said there will be payments to approximately 25,500 people.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I own an AK-47 in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Two Rockford felons were arrested on Tuesday after multiple guns and drugs were found at their house, including a stolen AK-47. However, many residents might be wondering if it is illegal to even own the weapon in the first place. The answer to that question is that it depends on where a person […]
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers

Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I grow marijuana in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Recreational marijuana has been legal in Illinois for almost three years, but the drug still has some of the highest tax rates in the country. Many residents looking to save some money might be asking if they can grow it at their homes themselves. The short answer is that it depends. Recreational users […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Stats after first weekend of Illinois firearm season

ILLINOIS, (WAND)- In the first weekend of the Illinois deer season hunters in Illinois have already harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer. According to the State, hunters took 478,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season ends Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting...
ILLINOIS STATE
globalconstructionreview.com

FAA approves $7bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare

Contractors will start a $7.1bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport when the ground thaws this spring. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the all-clear for the project this week, following an environmental review begun in 2018. The airport’s owner, the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), will...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora hospital rolls out new limited visitor policy amid tripledemic

CHICAGO - Advocate Aurora Health is enforcing a new, limited visitor policy across all of its facilities. The policy is in response to the tripledemic: an uptick of COVID-19, flu and other seasonal illnesses. Public health experts have warned a COVID-19 surge could come in the colder winter months, just...
AURORA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy