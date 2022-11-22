Following a collaboration with The Beatles, MARKET now works with Call of Duty for a limited-edition collection of apparel and accessories. Part of the collection will allow players to design and personalize their own squad tees for the first time with the ability to choose from multiple in-game emblems including clan tags and Gamertags. Apart from the custom tees, black heavyweight fleece hoodies, sweatpants, tees, and trucker hats are decorated with a custom co-branded logo fusing elements of the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 titles with MARKET initials.

