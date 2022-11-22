Read full article on original website
Concepts Presents 130-Piece Surreality Collection
For well over a decade, Concepts and Nike SB have cemented themselves as champions of collaboration with their legendary “Lobster” Dunks. As they continue to write history with the introduction of 2022’s “Orange Lobster,” Concepts has prepared an immense 130-piece collection titled Surreality. When discussing the design for the duo’s SB Dunk collaboration this year, Concepts revealed it drew from surrealist art, especially the works of iconic Spanish artist Salvador Dalí who’s lobster-themed works have captivated audiences around the world.
Studio Visits: Alfie Kungu
It’s often said that art mirrors life, and in the case of Alfie Kungu, the adage could not be more true. The painter’s effervescent and spirited character is unmistakably present in the brightly-colored, gestural strokes he’s come to be known by. Kungu’s artistic identity has been developed...
Kappa’s AUTHENTIC TIER ZERO Collection Is a Vision of Monochromatic Ski Styles
Kappa is bracing for the winter with its new AUTHENTIC TIER ZERO collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Although the brand is known for its signature tracksuits and casual apparel, the latest collection reveals that it can tackle cooler temperatures just as well. With the new limited-edition premium collection, the...
Compound and Clarks Originals Link Up for a Wallabee "Floor Seats" Collaboration
Clarks has never strayed too far from the realm of collaborations, and to get the buzz brewing for Miami Art Week, it’s teaming up with Compound to release an exclusive Wallabee “Floor Seats” installment. Its the latest piece to add to its collaborative catalog that, in 2022, has already seen partners such as Bodega, GCDS and Liam Gallagher utilize their creative talents.
Clints Has Blacked Out Its TRL 2.0 Sneaker for FW22
Quickly following up on the silver, white and black iteration of its TRL 2.0 sneaker, Manchester-based imprint Clints has just teased another edition of the shoe, and this time it’s coming in a “VantaBlack” colorway. Junior Clint’s label has been keeping busy as of late. Since the...
MAPLE's Pre-Spring/Summer 2023 Jewelry Collection Blends Old Styles With New Touches
Canadian jewelry aficionado MAPLE is back for Pre-Spring/Summer 2023, delivering a dazzling array of accessories fit for a gift to oneself or someone special in your life. As we approach the Holiday season, MAPLE delivers rings, necklaces and bracelets that perfectly blend a heritage aesthetic with contemporary influences — its signature Duppy Signet Ring is done in .925 silver and has a refined octagon shape to it, but also sports a Mother of Pearl head, for example.
maharishi’s "Maha Warhol" Collection Uses Andy Warhol’s Classic Screen Prints
Following up on its recent Fall/Winter 2022 campaign that revitalized an assemblage of military pints, Hardy Blechman’s maharishi has just presented the latest installment to its ever-growing garment mainline with a new collaboration with Andy Warhol. The London-based label is traditionally known for tapping into its military inspiration —...
NEEDLES' Latest Vault by Vans Collab Blends the Era and Slip-On
For Vans, its Vault by Vans line continues to offer a blend of fresh looks alongside retro ones. Connecting with a wide variety of collaborators, the elevated division sees its latest project led by Japanese label NEEDLES. The two are no strangers as recent years have featured various releases from the duo, including 2018’s velvet-covered Slip-Ons.
BEAMS and NEEDLES Reunite For Boa Fleece Pieces
BEAMS and NEEDLES have returned with a new release in their collaborative relationship. Similar to its predecessor, the latest collection features jackets and vests crafted with soft, boa fleece material for the winter. Both pieces feature BEAMS’ relaxed silhouette and an all-over pattern of the distinctive “Papillon” motif, with the vest arriving in a blue and brown colorway and the jacket in a stark black and purple scheme.
Off-White™ Releases Miniature "Out of Office" Sneaker Keychains
Back in September of 2020, late innovator Virgil Abloh officially introduced the “Out of Office” sneaker for the first time which fused early ’90s basketball and tennis styles. After releasing in several colorways, the “OOO” sneakers have now been transformed into miniature keychains as fun charm attachments.
MARKET Launches New Personalized 'Call of Duty' Collection
Following a collaboration with The Beatles, MARKET now works with Call of Duty for a limited-edition collection of apparel and accessories. Part of the collection will allow players to design and personalize their own squad tees for the first time with the ability to choose from multiple in-game emblems including clan tags and Gamertags. Apart from the custom tees, black heavyweight fleece hoodies, sweatpants, tees, and trucker hats are decorated with a custom co-branded logo fusing elements of the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 titles with MARKET initials.
Helen Kirkum and Footpatrol Are Remaking ASICS Classics for Charity
Helen Kirkum‘s relationship with is one that’s delivered so much good for the footwear industry and for the people it caters to, often coming together to benefit a charity of their choice. Now, London sneaker retailer Footpatrol is joining the mix, as the three come together to support YoungMinds UK — the UK’s leading mental health charity for young people — with a highly-limited collaboration.
MASU Meets The Rolling Stones in Its Latest “Lips and Tongue” Capsule
Japanese label MASU teams up with The Rolling Stones to launch a vibrant yet cheeky capsule collection. Aptly titled “Lips and Tongue,” the collab highlights the Popcorn Raglan L/S T-Shirt and Popcorn Bag, emblazoned with the famed rock band’s signature motif. The collection is modeled by fresh-faced Lala Takahashi – daughter of designer Jun Takahashi – who represents a generation that grew up under the cultural influences of both the ‘90s and ‘00s eras.
The adidas Originals Puffylette "Fake Printed" Pack Celebrates Classic Footwear Models
Introduced as a development on its Adilette slides, the Originals‘ Puffylette slip-on is based around enhanced comfort. Adding to previous releases, the latest “Fake Printed” Pack celebrates the German sportswear brand’s classic footwear models. Featuring the Samba, Superstar, Stan Smith, and Forum, the adidas Originals Puffylette...
NEIGHBORHOOD and NANGA Set to Drop Premium Skeleton Print Sleeping Bag for Winter Camping
NEIGHBORHOOD continues its outdoors series with a new collaborative sleeping bag with NANGA. The TAKIBI SLEEPING BAG-R . PE is a premium sleeping bag based on NANGA’s AURORA light 750 DX, and features the outdoor brand’s patented fire-retardant TAKIBI material. The sleeping bag is designed with a two-toned...
Crocs' New Echo Silhouette Arrives in Realtree Camo
After releasing the all-new Echo Clog silhouette in minimalist “Stucco” and warm “Desert Grass” last month, Crocs now dresses the pairs in Realtree EDGE®, the “first camo pattern that allows you to blend in any close and long range.” The patented hunting prints were previously used by Korean imprint thisisneverthat, which dressed a pair of Classic Clogs last year in a darker mix of brown bark and fir graphics. This time around, the Echo clogs are found in “Black” and “Bone” colorways featuring sparse yet detailed nature-inspired imagery across the uppers.
OTTOLINGER's MOON BOOT Is Fit For Cold Nights at Berghain
As the weather takes a turn for the worse, it’s time to strap up in all our comfiest, coziest, warmest garms — perhaps even a pair of OTTOLINGER MOON BOOTS to top things off. Fresh from its Fall 2022 collection, the Cosima Gadient and Christa Bösch-helmed Berlin-based brand...
Patagonia Sues Gap for Copying Its Signature Snap-T Pullover
Following its fallout with Ye, now lands itself in legal trouble with outdoor clothing retailer Patagonia which recently filed a lawsuit accusing the American clothing brand of copying its signature Snap-T pocket design found on its fleece sweaters for over three decades. According to Reuters, Patagonia filed a complaint in...
Nike’s P-6000 Is Coming in "White Yellow"
Hot on the heels of its “Metallic Silver” iteration, Nike’s P-6000 is returning once again in a “White Yellow” colorway. Since the sneaker’s debut in 2019, the P-6000 has brought vintage and old-school energy to Nike’s sneaker line. It takes design inspiration from the old Nike Pegasus — more specifically the Pegasus 2006 — and brings a modernized spin on archival models. Now, the runner silhouette is here with new colors and is designed to slide right into your sneaker rotation for the Winter season.
