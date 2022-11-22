Black Friday is officially here and if you’re in need of a new gaming console, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are delivering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. One such deal? The Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle, which pairs the console with a Mario Kart game and three-month online membership, all for the same price as the Nintendo Switch alone. Here, what you need to know about it — and why, exactly, this bundle is such a big deal.

2 DAYS AGO