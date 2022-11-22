Read full article on original website
Watch the Gameplay Trailer for 'The Witcher 3's Next-Gen Update
CD Projekt Red has dropped off the gameplay trailer for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s long-awaited next-gen update. Titled the “Complete Edition,” the upgraded action role-playing game receives myriad renovations, including improved character models with 4K textures, ray-traced lighting effects, cloud saves and new content based on Netflix’s The Witcher. Additionally, players can choose to play the game at 60 frames per second, and a new photo mode lets users take quick screenshots in-game.
Global Sales of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet for Nintendo Switch Surpass 10 Million in First Three Days
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022-- Nintendo announced today that global sales of the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games for the Nintendo Switch family of systems have surpassed 10 million combined units* in the first three days since their worldwide launch on Nov. 18, 2022. This is the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005476/en/ Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are the latest mainline games in the Pokémon series, releasing three years after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games, also for Nintendo Switch. (Photo: Business Wire)
MARKET Launches New Personalized 'Call of Duty' Collection
Following a collaboration with The Beatles, MARKET now works with Call of Duty for a limited-edition collection of apparel and accessories. Part of the collection will allow players to design and personalize their own squad tees for the first time with the ability to choose from multiple in-game emblems including clan tags and Gamertags. Apart from the custom tees, black heavyweight fleece hoodies, sweatpants, tees, and trucker hats are decorated with a custom co-branded logo fusing elements of the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 titles with MARKET initials.
The Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle Is a Gamer's Dream
Black Friday is officially here and if you’re in need of a new gaming console, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are delivering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. One such deal? The Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle, which pairs the console with a Mario Kart game and three-month online membership, all for the same price as the Nintendo Switch alone. Here, what you need to know about it — and why, exactly, this bundle is such a big deal.
It's a great time to buy PC Gamer's favorite gaming chair on offer this Black Friday
Give your tush the love it deserves.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Sony throws Battlefield under the bus as it fights Microsoft’s Activision purchase
As Sony fights tooth and nail to get regulators to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, poor Battlefield is getting caught in the crossfire. In a filing with the UK’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Sony argues that Call of Duty is a uniquely important franchise to have on PlayStation consoles, and can’t be replaced by the likes of Battlefield. Microsoft would control the franchise if its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is allowed to proceed.
After selling a $200 game bundle for cents, Microsoft realises it made a mistake
That's quite the rounding error.
The adidas Originals Puffylette "Fake Printed" Pack Celebrates Classic Footwear Models
Introduced as a development on its Adilette slides, the Originals‘ Puffylette slip-on is based around enhanced comfort. Adding to previous releases, the latest “Fake Printed” Pack celebrates the German sportswear brand’s classic footwear models. Featuring the Samba, Superstar, Stan Smith, and Forum, the adidas Originals Puffylette...
This RTX-3080 gaming laptop is one of the smartest possible Cyber Monday purchases
That older CPU is more than compensated for here.
This Black Friday deal combo has our favorite gaming mouse plus a headset for under $70
The Razer 'battle bundle' includes the excellent Deathadder V2 mouse and a solid budget headset for under $70. It even throws in a mousepad.
Air Jordan 1 Mid “Lemon Wash” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is getting a cool new women’s exclusive colorway. If you love the AJ1, then you probably like its many variations, such as the Air Jordan 1 Mid. This is the middle child of the Air Jordan 1 family of sneakers, and it has certainly given us some amazing colorways over the years. Although it isn’t as popular as its older brother, it is still an amazing entry.
Black Friday PS5 surprise: PlayStation 5 consoles are in stock at Walmart this very moment
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been trying to find a PS5 for the holidays, you're in luck: Walmart still has the PlayStation 5...
Epic Games Store confirms next week’s 2 free games
Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box will be the next free games on the Epic Games Store, and will be available to all users at no cost from December 1-8. The games will be replacing the storefront’s current free game, Star Wars: Squadrons from developer EA Motive. If you haven’t claimed it yet, Squadrons is still free on the Epic Games Store, and will remain so until December 1.
If I had $250 this Black Friday, I'd spend it on this mouse, keyboard, headset, mic, controller and SSD
How much can you get for a couple hundred bucks?
Kawasaki and adidas Present a Ninja-Inspired ZX22
In 1984, introduced its ZX line, a run of sneakers that still sees new iterations to this day. Its initial design inspiration pulled from Kawasaki motorcycles and prompted the Three Stripes to connect with the Japanese brand many years later. In continuation of the duo’s partnership, the two combed over various Kawasaki concept vehicles, landing on a prototype that encapsulates the futuristic aesthetic that they went on to replicate with this ZX22.
Mount Westmore Drops Second Single "Free Game"
Mount Westmore, the West Coast rap supergroup comprised of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort, have debuted their second single, “Free Game.”. Clocking in at almost four minutes, the new track hears the four OGs deliver messages of Black ownership and self-empowerment and other life lessons they’ve had to learn themselves. It also arrives with an accompanying music video directed by Cam Busby, which shows the group successfully pulling off a heist.
The best keyboards of 2022
Your keyboard is like your mattress: You might not think about it a lot, but you spend a significant chunk of your time with it — and if it's uncomfortable, it can ruin the rest of your day.
The 1440p gaming monitor I bought for $500 a couple years ago is now $280
I'm enduring the pain of this knowledge as a Black Friday service to you.
